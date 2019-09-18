Traffic delays worth the wait for Highway 80 project

The work on resurfacing Hwy 80 through Forest is in full gear, and while the roadwork is causing traffic congestion and delays the end result is long overdue. While the work is moving along, the bridge repairs on the Hwy 35 railway overpass have still not started, and has no scheduled start date.

W.E. Blain & Sons, of Morton, is currently well underway with the complete resurface of Hwy 80 from in front of Unipress to Eastgate Circle on the eastside of Forest. The roadwork has definitely caused traffic confusion and delays, but the end product has local drivers looking forward to a much smoother ride when traveling through town.

“I know some days there’s a whole lot of confusion going on when I’m driving in town, it even looks like the workers are confused some days,” said Gertrude Spivey of Forest. “In the end it will sure be worth it. Driving on the new parts of the road they have finished is totally different from what it was before. Before this work, this was one of the bumpiest roads I had ever driven on.”

The resurface project got underway in late July and is expected to be completed with a total price tag of $1.4 million dollars. Mississippi Department of Transportation officials said that the Hwy 80 project is on schedule.

“The project in Forest consists of milling and overlaying approximately three miles of existing asphalt/composite pavement, repairing failed areas, shoulder repair, placing rumble strip and replacing guardrails on US 80 in Scott County beginning at the three lane section and ending at Eastgate Circle,” said Michael Flood, MDOT Public Information Officer Central District.

“All construction signs have been placed and all failed areas have been repaired. All milling, leveling and mainline paving is complete from the intersection of SR 35 to east end of Railroad Bridge. Traffic Signal Radar Devices have been installed and are operating correctly. Crews anticipate completing the project in early fall,” Flood added.

The Hwy 35 bridge over the KCS Railroad has had one southbound lane closed for over 180 days without any work being completed on the bridge. In June, MDOT officials indicated that work on the bridge was expected to begin within 90 days, but that time period is now up and there is still no exact start date set.

Flood said that the Hwy 35 bridge repairs will be completed by Gibson and Associates of Texas.

“This project consists of abrasive blasting, repairing, and painting super structure as well repairing other components of the bridge,” Flood said. “I’m told to anticipate an early fall start, with completion expected during summer 2020.”

It would appear that the Hwy 35 lane closure is far less constrictive for traffic, but with the lane closure well in to its seventh month, local drivers are wondering if work on the bridge will ever begin.

“It looks like the road crews just closed the lane on the bridge and forgot about it,” Spivey said. “I believe everyone has gotten used to it being closed and it has not caused near the mess that the other roadwork has caused, but it looks like it wouldn’t take almost a year to get something done.”

If the expectations conveyed by MDOT come to fruition within the expected timeline, drivers in Forest should have a safe bridge on Hwy 35 and a smooth ride on Hwy 80 by next summer.