Treats in the parks on Oct. 31

Local cities and communities have plans in place for Halloween and have prepared for families to enjoy the holiday activities this year. Both Gaddis Park in Forest and Farris Park in Morton will hold their annual trick-or-treat events on Thursday, October 31.

Each year in October, Forest and Morton work with local sponsors and vendors to put on these events.

• Forest - the annual Treat Street event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Gaddis Park on Airport Road. The program is an organized activity where vendors will have sponsor store fronts set up for trick-or-treaters to visit and collect goodies. The event is sponsored by the City of Forest Parks and Recreation Department.

“We are looking for another wonderful family Halloween event and a night of family fun,” said Renea Hurdle, Forest Parks and Recreation Administrative Assistant. “Come out and enjoy Halloween with the whole family while trick-or-treating in the safety of the park.”

Admission will be $5 per child from pre-kindergarten to fourth grade to participate. There will be no charge for adults and older children who attend with children. The $5 admission fee will provide participating children with one trip through the sponsor store fronts to collect candy.

“We are thankful to all area businesses sponsoring store fronts and participating in this wonderful community event,” Hurdle said. “Without them we would not have this for families and kids to enjoy.”

Proceeds from Treat Street help fund improvements at the park for the youth sports association’s activities.

In the event of rain, an announcement will be made regarding Treat Street on the City of Forest Internet site at www.cityofforest.com. For more information about Treat Street, call 601-469-3313.

• Morton - The city of Morton Parks and Recreation and Morton Chamber of Commerce will sponsor Halloween in the Park starting at 5:30 p.m. on October 31. Admission to the park will be free.

Booths sponsored by local business will be set up to provide candy for participating children. Trick or treat bags will be $3 each and limited to children 12 and under. The fee must be paid to participate in the trick or treating.

A costume contest will be held including three age groups. Prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place in divisions of infant to three years old, ages four to seven and eight to 12.

This year’s event will also include The Haunted Trail that visitors may enter if they dare. The trail will open at 6:30 p.m. following the judging of the costume contest. The fee for the Haunted Trail is $5.00 per person

“We are looking forward to having a great night of fun at Farris Park on Halloween,” said Lisa Alford, Morton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “We encourage everyone to bring their kids and family to the park to enjoy trick-or-treating and the haunted trail.”

For more information about the Halloween in the Park event, call the Morton Chamber of Commerce at 601-732-6135 or City Hall at 601-732-6252.

• Lake - The City of Lake will host a Halloween Carnival and Haunted Trail on October 28, at the Lake High School softball field from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The Haunted Trail will remain open to the public until 10:00 p.m. The Haunted Trail will also be held on October 31, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

During the Halloween Carnival Trunk-or-Treat admission is $5 and the Haunted Trail admission is $7. There will be numerous other activities for admission of $1 or $2 including: Glow in The Dark Dance Party, Jumper Slide, Prize Walk and Hay Ride.

The concession stand at the softball field will be open. All proceeds will benefit the State Champion Lady Hornets Softball Team.

City officials in both Forest and Morton encourage trick-or-treaters to attend the event at the parks for safety reasons as opposed to roaming the streets within the city; however, traditional trick-or-treating in the neighborhoods will not be prohibited in Forest or Morton.