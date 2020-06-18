Tyler Betts named National Merit Scholarship winner

Thu, 06/18/2020 - 11:00am

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced that Tyler Betts, of Morton, a student at East Rankin Academy, is a National Merit Scholarship Winner. The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.

National Merit Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.

These scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalist and their high schools: the academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from two standardized tests; contribution and leadership in school and community activities; and an essay written by the finalist.

Following graduation, Betts  plans to attend the University of Alabama. He is the son of Michael and Shirell Betts.

