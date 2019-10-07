U.S. Census meeting scheduled July 18

The Scott County Board of Supervisors announced there will be a U.S. Census meeting open to the public on July 18 at 7:00 p.m. at the Scott County Courthouse. The meeting will be held in the courtroom in the SC Courthouse.

During the upcoming meeting Scott County officials will discuss numerous topics, logistics and operation processes concerning the 2020 U.S. Census that will commence April 1, 2020. The start of the once every decade U.S. population tally is over a year away, but preparations are underway and hiring for U.S. Census workers has already begun. The first in-the-field census action will begin in Scott County mid-August.

During the July 18 meeting possible employment opportunities for local residents will be discussed and employment information will be available. Anyone interested in securing a position is invited to attend the meeting.

For any additional information on the July 18 meeting or the U.S. 2020 Census you can contact the Scott County Board of Supervisors at 601-469-1926.