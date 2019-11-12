Vacant house fire caused by suspected arson

On Friday, December 6, at approximately 12:45, the City of Forest Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire on West North Street behind McDonalds.

“Our first units on scene reported a one-story residential structure with heavy fire and smoke coming from the structure,” Forest Fire Chief Jason Tillman said. “Fire crews were able to make an interior fire attack on the structure and bring the fire completely under control in approximately 15 minutes.”

Tillman reported that after further FFD investigation it has been determined that this fire appears to have been intentionally started.

“After reviewing the scene and fire patterns, we did determine that the fire was incendiary in nature. This is now an arson case that has been turned over to the Forest Police Department for further investigation,” Tillman added.

Arson is one of many serious crimes on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s INDEX Crime list which identifies violent crimes nationwide.

“Arson is a very serious offense that not only puts the general public in harm’s way but also our firefighters who are tasked with extinguishing these fires,” Tillman said. “Should a suspect be identified, we will fully cooperate with the prosecution of anyone involved in this case.”

If anyone in the public has information pertaining to this arson investigation, they are asked to contact the Forest Police Department.