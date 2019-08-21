Voters return to the polls Tuesday
Voters will again head to the polls for the party primary runoff elections on Tuesday, August 27. Voters will select their choices for party nominees for County Coroner Democrat, Supervisor Beat 1 Democrat, Supervisor Beat 2 Democrat, Governor Republican, Attorney General Republican and Central District Public Service Commissioner Democrat.
Scott County polls will open to voters at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
The Scott County Circuit Clerk’s office will be open on Saturday, August 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for absentee voting.
The candidates and the races that will be part of the runoff on Tuesday are listed below:
County Coroner - Democrat
Vickie Dipuma
J. Van Thames
Supervisor Beat 1 - Democrat
Jackie Bradford
Michael Robinson
Supervisor Beat 2 - Democrat
F. ‘Fred’ Spencer
Hiram Wilkerson
Governor - Republican
Tate Reeves
Bill Waller
Attorney General - Republican
Lynn Finch
Andy Taggart
Central District Public Service Commissioner- Democrat
De’Keither Stamps
Dorothy ‘Dot’ Benford
The Scott County Circuit Clerk’s office would like to inform all voters that during the run-off election on August 27 the following guidelines apply:
- Those voters that voted Republican during the August 6 election can only vote Republican in the August 27 runoff election.
- Those voters that voted Democrat during the August 6 election can only vote Democrat in the August 27 runoff election.
- If you did not cast a vote in the August 6 primary election, you can vote in either the Republican primary runoff or the Democrat primary runoff on August 27.