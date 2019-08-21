Voters return to the polls Tuesday

Voters will again head to the polls for the party primary runoff elections on Tuesday, August 27. Voters will select their choices for party nominees for County Coroner Democrat, Supervisor Beat 1 Democrat, Supervisor Beat 2 Democrat, Governor Republican, Attorney General Republican and Central District Public Service Commissioner Democrat.

Scott County polls will open to voters at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

The Scott County Circuit Clerk’s office will be open on Saturday, August 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for absentee voting.

The candidates and the races that will be part of the runoff on Tuesday are listed below:

County Coroner - Democrat

Vickie Dipuma

J. Van Thames

Supervisor Beat 1 - Democrat

Jackie Bradford

Michael Robinson

Supervisor Beat 2 - Democrat

F. ‘Fred’ Spencer

Hiram Wilkerson

Governor - Republican

Tate Reeves

Bill Waller

Attorney General - Republican

Lynn Finch

Andy Taggart

Central District Public Service Commissioner- Democrat

De’Keither Stamps

Dorothy ‘Dot’ Benford

The Scott County Circuit Clerk’s office would like to inform all voters that during the run-off election on August 27 the following guidelines apply:

- Those voters that voted Republican during the August 6 election can only vote Republican in the August 27 runoff election.

- Those voters that voted Democrat during the August 6 election can only vote Democrat in the August 27 runoff election.

- If you did not cast a vote in the August 6 primary election, you can vote in either the Republican primary runoff or the Democrat primary runoff on August 27.