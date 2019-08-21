Voters return to the polls Tuesday

  • 276 reads
Wed, 08/21/2019 - 11:55am

Voters will again head to the polls for the party primary runoff elections on Tuesday, August 27. Voters will select their choices for party nominees for County Coroner Democrat, Supervisor Beat 1 Democrat, Supervisor Beat 2 Democrat, Governor Republican, Attorney General Republican and Central District Public Service Commissioner Democrat.

Scott County polls will open to voters at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

The Scott County Circuit Clerk’s office will be open on Saturday, August 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for absentee voting.

The candidates and the races that will be part of the runoff on Tuesday are listed below:

County Coroner - Democrat

Vickie Dipuma

J. Van Thames

Supervisor Beat 1 - Democrat

Jackie Bradford

Michael Robinson

Supervisor Beat 2 - Democrat

F. ‘Fred’ Spencer

Hiram Wilkerson

Governor - Republican

Tate Reeves

Bill Waller

Attorney General - Republican

Lynn Finch

Andy Taggart

Central District Public Service Commissioner- Democrat

De’Keither Stamps

Dorothy ‘Dot’ Benford

The Scott County Circuit Clerk’s office would like to inform all voters that during the run-off election on August 27 the following guidelines apply:

- Those voters that voted Republican during the August 6 election can only vote Republican in the August 27 runoff election.

- Those voters that voted Democrat during the August 6 election can only vote Democrat in the August 27 runoff election.

- If you did not cast a vote in the August 6 primary election, you can vote in either the Republican primary runoff or the Democrat primary runoff on August 27.

Social

Pleasant Hill News
Opportunity Announcements: CPR classes are being offered at Excel learning Center August 31st from... READ MORE
Thelma Keyes
Midway News
Lone Pilgrim News
Harperville News
Union Grove/ Steele News

Obituaries

Francis Elizabeth Pinkston
Francis Elizabeth “Fran” Harrell Pinkston, age 68, resident of Memphis, Tennessee and wife of... READ MORE
Mr. Troy C. Smith
Mary V. Walker
Howard Calvin Hunt
Harriet “Tootsie” Burroughs Clark
Bonnie Jean Harvey

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.