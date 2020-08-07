Shoppers can round up their bills to make wishes come true

Between now and October 31, 2020, Vowell’s Marketplace is partnering with Make-A-Wish Mississippi and the Round It Up America program to make wishes come true.

The campaign, which is available at nine Vowell’s Market Places, four Cash Savers and two Vowell’s Fresh Markets in Mississippi and Alabama gives guests the opportunity to round up their bills to the nearest dollar or enter a specific donation amount to help support Make-A-Wish when paying with a credit card. The money raised will help to grant wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses in Mississippi.

“Make-A-Wish children and their families are incredible profiles of courage and are the epitome of an eternal hope and optimism to which all of us should strive. We continue to pray for their strength on a daily basis,” said Todd Vowell, CEO of Vowell’s Marketplace.

Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Vowell’s is passionate about philanthropy and positively impacting the lives of its community members.

Each year, employees from the Vowell’s stores participate in fundraisers and community service projects to give back. This is Vowell’s 2nd year to partner with Make-A-Wish but first time allowing guests to round up their bill.

The formal partnership with Make-A-Wish and Round It Up America harnesses the generosity of Vowell’s dedicated guests to help make an even bigger impact.

“We are excited to partner with Vowell’s Marketplace and are honored to take this relationship to the next level through the Round It Up America program available at their grocery stores,” said Allison Tyler, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Mississippi. “Currently, we are working on wishes for 41 children in the Mississippi counties Vowell’s serves. We hope people will stop by a local, participating Vowell’s Marketplace and round up their bill to the nearest dollar. Every penny helps make more wishes possible.”