Ward 1 Alderman runoff set for August 6

The July 16 election for City of Forest Alderman Ward 1 failed to yield an outright winner as no candidate received a 50 percent plus one majority of votes. There will be a runoff election held on August 6 between Yolanda White and Dewaun Walker.

During voting on July 16 there were 107 votes cast for five candidates. The following candidates received votes:

• Yolanda White - 40

• Dewaun Walker - 24

• Claudene Hughes - 21

• Alma Rankin - 15

• Stephanie Spivey - 7

Forest City Clerk Faye Johnston said that the election results are expected to be certified today.

“We have not yet certified the election results because we had one affidavit ballot to be validated,” Johnston said. “The election commissioners are scheduled to meet on Wednesday and we expect to certify the results then. Because there was only one affidavit ballot in question it will not change the outcome of the unofficial election results. We will have a runoff between Yolanda White and Dewaun Walker.”

Becausing of the timing of the election, the runoff election scheduled for August 6 will coincide with the state and county primary elections also scheduled for that day.

“I don’t know if that will effect voter turnout because we have not had this happen since I have been city clerk,” Johnston said. “We have just over 800 registered voters in Ward 1 and we had 107 votes cast in the July 16 election, so we are hoping the runoff election on August 6 will have a bigger voter turnout.”

Forest City Hall will be open for voters to cast absentee ballots on Saturday, July 27, and Saturday, August 3, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

The Polls will be open Tuesday, August 6, from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. All election day votes for Forest Alderman Ward 1 shall be cast at Slaughter Library located at 568 Jones Street in Forest.

For additional information on the election, or for any questions voters may have you can contact City Hall at 601-469-2921.