Ward 1 Alderman special election set for July 16

Candidates must qualify no later than June 26

The City of Forest will hold a special election to fill the Alderman Ward 1 seat left vacant in the wake of the death of Alderman James “Bo” Clark. The citizens of City of Forest Ward 1 will have a new alderman for the first time in 37 years as Alderman Clark held the office since December of 1981. The special election will be held on July 16.

On June 4, Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers and the Board of Alderman passed the motion to set the special election. The motion was of the highest priority due to tight time restrictions set out by state election laws. The motion was passed unanimously without rebuttal.

All candidates interested in running to become the newly elected Ward 1 Alderman must be fully qualified by no later than 5:00 p.m. June 26.

In order to qualify for the election each candidate must live in City of Forest Ward 1 and qualify by petition that is signed by no less than 15 verified voters from Ward 1. Each qualifying signature must come from a potential voter qualified to vote in the July 16 election. In order for a voter to be qualified they must have an established homestead exemption in Ward 1. There is no qualifying fee in order for a candidate to run for this office.

Mayor Chambers said that every potential candidate must have their election paperwork turned in on June 26 in order for the election commissioners to verify all information. “The city election commissioners will meet on June 27 in order to verify all candidates’ qualifications so that the official ballots can be created for the upcoming election,” the mayor said.

In order for a candidate to be rightfully elected that candidate must receive a majority of the vote during the July 16 election. In the circumstance that no candidate receives a majority of the votes cast in the June 16 election, there will be a run-ff election three weeks later. In the event of a run-off, the candidates that received the two highest number of votes will be on the ballot for the run-off election.

The polling place for the July 16 special election, and any subsequent run-off election if necessary, will be the Slaughter Memorial Library located at 568 Jones Street in Forest. On July 16 the polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Forest City Hall will be open in order to collect absentee ballots from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 and Saturday, July 13.

“The July 16 special election is very important for the future of the City of Forest,” Mayor Chambers said. “The passing of Alderman Clark left some big shoes to fill. The City is looking forward to electing a qualified individual who is ready to come in and work as part of the team that will lead Forest in to the future.”

For any additional information, voters or candidates with questions about the upcoming special election can contact Forest City Hall at 601-469-2921.