Wing Dang Doodle Festival is Saturday

The year long wait for the 16th annual Wing Dang Doodle Festival is all but over. The final preparations have been made and the day full of family festivities and fun will start Saturday at 8:00 a.m. in Forest at Gaddis Park.

This year’s festival will again be a full day of activities for all ages, community fellowship, entertainment, vendor booths for shopping and great food. Just as in years past, the 2019 festival looks to have something for everyone.

The Forest Area Chamber of Commerce President Melanie Harrison, said everyone at the Chamber has worked hard so that everyone can come together to enjoy themselves on Saturday. “The Chamber, and all its members, are looking forward to this year’s festival,” she said. “The Wing Dang Doodle is a great time to come together as a community and have the opportunity to enjoy seeing our talented local musicians perform.

From the Wing Dang Dash 5K Run/Walk set to start at 8:00 a.m., to strolling around to numerous vendor booths to testing the chicken wings being prepared for the Chicken Wing Cooking Championship and listening to live entertainment, this year’s WDD festival looks to be the biggest ever.

“Everything about the festival, the artists, the vendors, the cooking teams, the location and the people who work to bring it all together, are all testament to the fine people that make our town so special,” Harrison added.

During this year’s festival there will be live entertainment ongoing throughout the day. The entertainment set for Saturday includes numerous performances by local entertainers as well as the headline entertainment.

The Terrifically Talented Showcase-Take Three kicks off the day’s entertainment at 8:30 a.m. later followed by performances by Southern Thunder and Anse Rigby and Friends.

The 2019 Wing Dang Doodle Festival event schedule is:

• 5:30 a.m. Vendors Set-up

• 7:00 a.m. Cooking Team Meeting

5K Run/Walk Registration

• 8:00 a.m. Wing Dang Dash

5k Run/Walk start

• 8:30 a.m Forest Community Arts

Talent Show Part I

• 9:00 a.m. Fun Run start

• 9:30 a.m. Awards Ceremony

Wing Dang Dash 5K

10:00 a.m. Opening Ceremony

Kickoff Intro – Frank Edmonson

Invocation – Chris Harrison

Presentation of Colors – Boy Scout Troop 63

National Anthem – FHS Choir Welcome – Mayor Chambers

10:15a - Forest Community Arts Talent Show Part II

10:30a - Chicken Wings available for purchase

Soccer Games Begin

11:00a - Wing Cookoff Judging Begins

11:30a - Chicken Wing Eating Contest – Battle of the Schools

12:00p - Anse Rigby & Friends takes stage (12 to 1 p.m.)

1:00p - Spirit Competition Judging Be gins

1:15p - Anse Rigby & Friends (1:15 – 2 p.m.)

2:00p - Southern Thunder takes stage

2:30p - Presentation of Chicken Wing Champion

Presentation of Spirit Awards

2:45p - Southern Thunder takes the stage

4:00 p.m. – Festival Closing

The Forest Community Arts Terrifically Talented Showcase will have two separate sessions and will include the following performers:

8:30 – Lynn Johnson – will perform two songs on vocals.

8:45a – Lydia Powell – will perform “Dance of the Irish” and “This Land is Your Land” accompanied by Irene Martin on the piano.

9:00a - Lillie Bradshaw – will perform “How Great Thou Art,” and a medley of gospel songs on the violin and banjo accompanied by Martin on the piano.

9:15a - Chase Gaddis – will perform and sing “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross, “Tears on My Pillow” by Little Anthony and The Imperials and “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran.

10:15a - Anita Webb – will perform two songs on vocals.

10:25a - Ethan Powell –will perform on the cello.

10:35a - Emily Baker – will perform on the cello.

10:45a - Rev. Walter Patrick – will perform on the piano.

10:55a - Roderick Patrick – will perform on the violin and piano.

11:05a - Robert James Starr – will perform on vocals and guitar, his unique style that is a fusion of blues, rock and gospel. Will be accompanied by Mike Lee on the bass guitar.

Harrison said that everyone is looking forward to the biggest and best WDD festival to date. “Gather up your friends, family, and neighbors to come see what Forest has to offer. I promise you won’t be disappointed,” she said.

All the planning and preparations are complete and the time is here for the 16th Annual Wing Dang Doodle Festival. Anyone who has questions, or needs any additional information can contact the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce by calling 601-469-4332.