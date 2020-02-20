Winter Break Helpers

A fabulous group of Loras College students spent three days of their winter break at Morton Elementary School. They assisted in daily activities of the classroom. Staff had nothing but amazing things to say about this group. The kiddos did not want to see them leave. Yes, those are Morton Panther t-shirts they are wearing - MES claims them as theirs. Morton Elementary is looking forward to hosting additional students in the future. Pictured are Cora Shefchik, Lauren Krapfl, Bella Barrios, Kelsey Callahan, Rebecca Nonnenman, Meredith Recker, Ben Colwell, and Meghann Long.