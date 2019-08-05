Young farmer receives gift of new heifers

The Winston County Self Help Co-Op recently teamed up with the Scott County Small Farmers and Land Owners organization to help a new farmer get his future cattle business started.

Nathaniel Hardy a 14-year-old ninth grader at Scott Central Attendance Center was chosen to participate in the WCSH Co-Op’s Heifer PassOn program that will ultimately lead to Hardy receiving five heifers from the Co-Op. The program has benefited multiple farmers in Scott County and the WCSH Co-Op president Frank Taylor makes a point of his life to spread around to those individuals that are helping themselves.

The heifer pass on ceremony was held at Greg and Evelyn Nicks grassing filed on Mon Road on April 29. Members from both organizations were on hand as Hardy was set to receive his new heifers. Hardy will receive three additional heifers which are being provided by other members of the WCSH Co-Op and the SCSFLO that have received heifers from this program in the past.

Hardy’s mother Ouida Ringo said that this is a wonderful gift for her son. “When he first started helping our neighbor with his cattle I thought it was just a phase he was going through,” Ringo said. “Then he started coming home and telling me all of this information about cows, breading, and taking care of them and I thought this may be more than just a hobby. You could see the excitement in his eyes when they would light up as he talked about raising cattle. Now he has been given a blessing to get him started in something he loves.”

“We are here to pass on the gift to these new farmers but they have to do their part as well,” Taylor said. “We present these recepients with new heifers but they have to continue to do their part as well as be willing to ‘pass on the gift’ later. Working together is what truly makes us successful in every community we touch.”

“Our youth outreach program is very important to our future,” Taylor continued. “We must teach and encourage our youth to engage in managing a farm, gardening, interpersonal skills and to be a productive part of society. That’s what we are doing here in Scott County today with Nathaniel.”