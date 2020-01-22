2020 Sports Hall of Fame inductees announced

The Scott County Sports Hall of Fame is in its sixth year of having recognized former athletes and coaches who excelled in their sports with its induction of the 2020 class members.

This year, 10 honorees will take their place in the Hall of Fame, bringing the total membership to 77 all the way back to the first class which was inducted in 2015. The 2020 induction ceremony will start at 5 p.m. on April 18 at the Livingston Performing Arts Center at Roosevelt State Park in Morton. Tickets will be $10 per person and will become available on April 1 at locations in Forest, Lake, and Morton.

Frank Edmonson, president of the Hall of Fame and chairman of the selection committee, noted the significance of this year’s class that will be recognized for their contributions to their sports and communities.

“Last year we reached a milestone of five years and now in 2020, we are excited to carry on our mission of honoring men and women who have given so much to our communities through their athletic talents and skills,” Edmondson said. “We could not continue doing this without the help and support of our sponsors who have stepped up to be a part of this organization’s mission.”

Edmondson said many individuals, businesses, organizations, and government entities have participated or assisted in one way or another.

“This is all about our honorees and giving them one more opportunity to shine and for us to say ‘thank you’ for the contributions they made during their athletic careers,” Edmondson said.

The 2020 class members, including one posthumously, who will be inducted are Shelia Dupree, Forest; Ken Bramlett, Forest; Sandra Freeman, Forest; the late Rodney Stowers, Forest; Edgar Simpson, Morton; Shay Hodge, Morton; Rex Keeton, Morton; the late McKinley Kincaid, Morton; and Truman Moore, Sebastopol.

Additionally, Tommy Lee of Forest will be inducted as a recipient of a lifetime achievement award for his 50 years of service as the announcer for Forest High School football games.

All members of the Hall of Fame have plaques on display at the recreation and sports pavilion complex at Gaddis Park in Forest.

The Forest ticket locations include the Bank of Forest and Community Bank. Tickets are also available at the Bank of Morton and Priority 1 Bank in Morton and Scott County Broadcasting Network on Highway 80 in Lake.

“This is a means for the inductees to be honored for their hard work and success that made them eligible and worthy of this recognition,” Edmondson said. “The selection of each class is not an easy task as there are many worthy individuals who are qualified. We appreciate the continued submissions that have given us eligible nominees to consider.”

The public is welcome to submit nominations. Once a nominee is submitted and declared eligible, he or she remains in the pool for consideration for future classes.

“We strongly encourage everyone who thinks they know someone who should be in the Hall of Fame to fill out a nomination form whether they think their person has been nominated or not,” Edmondson said.

More information is available at the website: www.scottcountysportshalloffame.org.