Center of Hope 7th Annual golf tournament held June 1

The Center of Hope Pregnancy Resource Center of Forest hosted the 7th Annual Tournament for Life golf tournament June 1 at the Forest Country Club.

This year’s event included a record number of 25 teams. The three-man teams competed in a scramble format in two separate flights. Cash prizes were awarded to the winners of each flight. Four closest to the hole prizes, donated by Cox Cheveron, were awarded at the conclusion of the tournament. Hole-in-one prizes donated by Stewart Golf Carts, Inc. were available, but there were no hole-in-ones recoded during this year’s tournament.

The First Flight winners were: First Place and $300 – Randy Dilley, Eddie Holifield, and Richard Herring. Second Place and $150 – Biff Power, Brady Power, and Bryce Power. Third Place and $75 – Ben Stewart, Daniel Dilley, and Jim Dilley.

The Second Flight winners were: First Place and $300 – Tom Brown, Bert Atkinson, and George Marler. Second Place and $150 – Chad Hall, Kevin Reynolds, and Kurt Reynolds. Third Place and $75 – Greg Roberts, Red McMahan, and Richard Womack.

Center of Hope would like to thank all sponsors, golf teams, and volunteers for helping make this year’s tournament a success. It’s their continued support that allow us the opportunity to make a difference in this local community.

Center of Hope is a non-profit, pro-life organization that offers free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, options counseling, STI testing, and parenting classes.