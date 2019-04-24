Forest High School Tennis advances to 3A South State

The Forest High School Bearcat tennis team finished the 2019 regular season with a record of 12-2 and finished runner-up in Class 3A Region 3. The Bearcats defeated Franklin County High School in the first round of the Class-3A state tennis playoffs. FHS advanced to face defending 3A state champion, and Mississippi high school tennis powerhouse St. Andrews in the south state championship round.

These two teams are no strangers on the court as they are both in Region 3. The Saints tennis team took the regular season district championship, but the Bearcats will be looking to take their tennis revenge by upsetting the odds-on favorite to win the Class 3A state championship. The teams met at Gaddis Park in Forest Tuesday to decide which team would move on to the state title match. As of press time no scores had been reported to The Scott County Times.

FHS recently hosted the Class 3A Region 3 District Individual Tennis Tournament at Gaddis Park in Forest. All individual players, and doubles teams, competed for the opportunity to move on to the State Championship Tournament that will be held in Oxford later this month. Forest will send four individuals to the individual state championships as all four finished as runner-up in Region 3. Karen Calzadilla, (girls singles) Luke Sanders, (boys singles) and Jonathan Calzadilla and Marcos Hernandez (boys doubles) will move on to represent FHS tennis is the Class 3A Individual Tennis State Championship.