Lady Hornets finish runner-up in 2A Softball

The Lake Lady Hornets Fast Pitch Softball Team capped off great season this past week as runner-up in the 2A State Championship.

The Lady Hornets lost the 2A Girls Fast Pitch Softball championship series 0-2 to St. Patrick High School out of Biloxi. The best-of-three championship series was played at the University of Southern Mississippi on May 10 through May 12. The lady Hornets dropped a pair of heartbreakers 3-2 and 7-5 to the Lady Fighting Irish who were crowned 2A State Champions.

The Lady Hornets were unable to put together the timely hitting that had helped drive their impressive run through the 2A state playoff bracket nearly undefeated. The Lady Hornets lost only one game in the first four rounds of playoff action.

Even though the ladies fell just short of their ultimate goal of winning the state championship, this is a season they can, and should, be proud of.

The lady Hornets finished the season with a 23-7 record.

The 2018 Lake Lady Hornet softball team roster includes Morgan Bounds (1), Laneisha Palm (2), Chloe McDill (3), Laurel Breland (4), Trashayla Wilson (5), Alana Edmonds (8), Kate Gladney (9), Kaytie Hillman (10), Hannah Wilkerson (11), Olivia Clay (12), Jordan McLemore (14), Abbie Mills (15), Abby Pinter (16), Taylor Duncan (18), Josie Gibbs (20), Marcie McMillian (25), Reagan Clark (23), Madylyn McMillian (26), Landry LeBlanc (29) and Katlyn Lott (35) The Head Coach is Eric Neel. The Assistant Coach is Austin Swart.