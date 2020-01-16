Lake High School takes girls championship title in Scott County Tournament

The Lake High School girls basketball team upset the Forest Bearcats lady basketball team to win the 2020 Scott County Tournament championship on Saturday. The Lady Hornets came into the county tournament with a record of 9-7 on the year and put together two strong outings to win basketball bragging rights for the next year in Scott County.

LHS head coach Maurice Bowie said his girls really came together and played their best basketball during the tournament. “Our team really played together as one and we played some of our best basketball over the three days of the tournament,” he said. “Winning the Scott County tournament means a lot because our players are out their competing against girls they know so it means a little more.”

The Lady Hornets were led by Laurel Breland who had an outstanding tournament. Breland was named the SC Tournament MVP for her play and on-floor leadership.

After receiving a bye in round one, the Lady Hornets defeated the Sebastopol Lady Bobcats in round two in order to advance to the championship game on Saturday. LHS faced top seeded FHS Lady Bearcats in the championship game after FHS defeated Scott Central to advance to the finals.

In the finals the Lady Hornets took the win over Forest by a score of 42-35 to win the 2020 SC Tournament championship.