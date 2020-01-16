MHS Panthers dominate boys bracket of Scott County Tournament

The Morton High School basketball team put on a dominating display during the 2020 Scott County Basketball Tournament at Scott Central High School. The Panthers came into the tournament on a three game losing skid, but righted the ship to play two outstanding games in route to winning the 2020 SC Basketball Tournament trophy.

The team was led by junior Shutezz Robinson who was named the tournament MVP.

Three other Panthers were named to the All-Tournament Team for their stellar play during the three day annual tournament. Jonathan Edmonds, Joe Laster and Kendrick Doering were also recognized for helping guide MHS to the county championship.

Even though the Panthers entered the tournament on a losing skid they were the top seed. The team did not disappoint when they started the tournament by taking down the Lake High School Hornets 52-36 in round one. The team was able to distribute the ball and scoring during the first game that was not as close as the score would indicate.

After the win in round one the Panthers moved on to face a tough Sebastopol Bobcats team in the finals. The Bobcats advanced to the championship game by defeating the Forest Bearcats in the semifinals.

The game between the Panthers and Bobcats was close throughout, but the Panthers, led by Robinson, pulled away late to take the win and the Scott County Tournament Championship by defeating the Bobcats 46-37.

MHS head basketball coach Jerrial Dawson said that his team put together two strong games to take the championship. “Our guys really played together and moved the ball around during both of our wins,” he said. “Shutezz (Robinson) really played well and led us in both games, but the whole team played unselfish basketball and we were able to spread the scoring around. That made us tough to guard and led to two big wins.”

With the two tournament wins the Panthers move to 11-7 on the season and were preparing to host the Forest Bearcats in a rivalry game on Tuesday.