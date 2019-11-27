No. 2 Scott Central v No. 1 Taylorsville for 2A South State

In order to win a championship in any sport at any level a team must play its best come playoff time. In the quest to win back-to-back 2A state football championships that’s exactly what the Scott Central Rebels are doing. Over the last five games, the Rebels have come together to play their best football of the season and that continued last Friday on the road when the Rebels totally thrashed Enterprise 48-0 to advance to the 2A South State Championship Game.

Enterprise came in to the third round playoff game as one of the hottest teams in 2A at 11-1 on the season. But the homestanding Bulldogs found out firsthand what so many Scott Central opponents this season already know — the Rebels can score quick and score often to put their opponent behind by multiple scores before the home crowd even gets comfortable in their seats.

Rebels head coach Devin Cooper said his team got off to a really good start again, and was able to take control the game early on “We got off to a great start with a three-and-out against their offense and then our offense used (Lajavis) Patrick to move the ball down the field before Treyon (Wash) took the ball in. After that we forced turnovers and were able to really run the ball at will.”

The visiting Rebels controlled the game from the opening coin toss, which they won and deferred to the second half. When the game started the Rebels jumped out of the gates quick and used their powerful rushing attack to dominate on their way to rushing for 391 yards on 42 carries.

After kicking off to Enterprise and the defense forcing a three-and-out, the Rebels got off to a very fast start on offense. Junior quarterback Treyon Wash guided the Rebels straight down the field with Lajavis Patrick carrying the ball. Wash called his own number and took the ball in for a 17-yard touchdown run. Scott Central made the PAT and took a early 7-0 lead.

The defense was ready to equal the dominating play of the offense and forced a fumble on the second drive giving the ball right back to Wash and the Rebel offense. Wash and the SC running game went right back to work and a few plays later he found Javarious McBeath open in the endzone for a 25-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0.

After the SC kickoff, Enterprise fumbled the ball back to the Rebels on their very first play. Scott Central wasted no time taking advantage of the Bulldogs miscue as only 24 seconds had run off the clock since last touchdown. Elijah Robinson took a pitch and broke free for a 34-yard touchdown run that gave SC complete control of the game midway through the second quarter with a 21-0 lead.

In what looked like a replay from the two previous drives, Enterprise fumbled on the second play and the Rebels defense again recovered the football. It only took the Rebels two plays to capitalize on the third turnover of the game and find pay dirt. On 2-and-7 Jabrelyn Vivians broke away from two Bulldog defenders and sprinted the rest of the way untouched for a 22-yard scoring run.

In a matter of four-and-a-half minutes Scott Central scored 21 points and really took the life out of the Enterprise team and the home fans with the score 28-0 at the half.

The second half played out much the same as the first, with Scott Central completely dominating and putting in their subs early in the third quarter. The Rebel running game completely dominated the clock, the scoring and the Enterprise Bulldogs in the 48-0 win.

Cooper used 10 different ball carriers as part of the rushing attack for the Rebels. QB Wash led all ball carries with 9 carries. Jalen Patrick gained 70 yards on eight carries and Lajavis Patrick had 67 yards on 6 carries.

The Rebels and their stable of talented running backs now move on to face the Taylorsville Tartars for the third time in less than 12 months. Each team has won a game with Scott Central taking the 2018 championship game win and THS defeating the Rebels to open the current season.

Those games were both played many months ago and both the Rebels and the Tartars are much improved and different teams now. Coach Cooper said being familiar with Taylorsville can be a positive for his team.

“The first time we played them this season they really played with a chip on their shoulder and handled us all over the football field to get the best of us,” Cooper said. “But our guys are familiar with this team so even though you hear a lot about Taylorsville’s talent we know this team. We know they are a really good team, but we don’t focus on the name of the opponent, we focus on our game plan and playing our game. That’s what it’s going to take to beat them.”

Cooper has his team to on the brink of a repeat trip to Hattiesburg to defend their 2A title, but Taylorsville stands in their way. The Rebels will travel to Taylorsville Friday night for the 2A South State Championship Game in what will be round three between these 2A football powerhouses.

“Our team has really matured since we played them early. We have really come together and been playing our best football and that’s what it will take to win this Friday,” Cooper said. “We have been playing really good disciplined football and executing at a very high level. We have to put our guys in the right spot and trust them to make plays. Our fans have been amazing on the road, they have really supported us all year and we will need them this week more than ever.”

The semifinal game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. this Friday night at Tartar Field in Taylorsville.