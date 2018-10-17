No. 3 Scott Central scores blowout win 41-0 against overmatched Lake

The No. 3 Scott Central Rebels continued their season long winning streak with a one-sided blowout of in-county rival Lake Hornets. Even though Lake had an extra week to prepare for this game they were no match for the 2A buzz-saw that is the Scott Central Rebels. With the win SC moves to 9-0 on the season and 3-0 in the district standings where they hold a one game advantage over 2-0 Philadelphia.

They are ranked No. 3 in Class 2A and No. 8 in the statewide Little-10 rankings. The Rebels were ready and took advantage of every mistake Lake made last Thursday night. The first quarter started off a little slow for both teams but SC was able to punch in one score to take a early 7-0 lead.

When the second quarter got underway the game remained tight but the Rebels were about to blow the game wide open before halftime. The Rebels scored 27 unanswered points in the second quarter to put the game out of reach before the second half even started.

After adding two add on scores on the second half the Rebels completed a dominating performance and took the 41-0 win over their district and county rival. SC sophomore QB Treyon Wash connected on 12-of-14 passes for 156 yards and two TDs through the air. Wash also led all Rebel rushers with 86 yards and 2 TDs carrying the football.

Javarious McBeath, Lajarius Patrick and Hydee Barlow all had TD receptions for the Rebels and Barlow added a rushing TD as well. After the first quarter this game was all Rebels and they never looked back when the opened the scoring flood gates.

The loss drops Lake to 5-3 on the year. They host district opponent Philadelphia this week at Death Valley with the kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

As for Scott Central they have two more big tests in the last two weeks of the regular season as they host No. 4 Pelahatchie (8-1) in a non-district game on Friday and then travel to No. 9 Philadelphia to finish out the regular season. Philadelphia beat the Rebels last year on a fourth quarter goal-line stand, but Scott Central is only focused on the Pelahatchie Chiefs this week.