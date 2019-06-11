Rebels beat Hornets 13-7 in 2A county showdown

The Scott Central Rebels and the Lake Hornets left it all on the football field on Halloween night. It’s a shame that one of these teams had to end up losing. Both teams, and coaching staffs put on an exhibition of how high school football is meant to be played, and both teams displayed total respect throughout the game.

In the end there had to be a winner, and on the wet and muddy field at Scott Central the Rebels made a couple more plays than the Hornets and took the win 13-7. With the win Scott Central earned a second place finish in Region 6, and the right to host in the first round of the Class 2A State Playoffs this Friday.

With the loss Lake dropped to third in the region and will travel to Enterprise for their first round playoff game.

Hornets head coach Tate Hanna and Rebels head coach Devin Cooper said both teams played a good football game, and that there was a lot of mutual respect on the field.

“I’m proud of how our kids played. That was a good football game between two good teams,” Hanna said. “We had some opportunities in the first half and just did not take advantage. Give credit to Coach Cooper and his team because they capitalized on their opportunities and that made the difference in this game.”

“This was a big win for our team to get homefield advantage in the first round playoff game. Lake has a heck of a football team and this game came down to who made a few more plays and tonight that was us,” Cooper said. “We knew coming in that Coach Hanna would have his team ready to play and that’s exactly what we got.”

In the low scoring defensive struggle, all the scoring was done in the second quarter.

SC quarterback Treyon Wash got the first score of the night on a 54-yard gallup to the endzone early in the quarter. Lake came back on a rushing touchdown by sophomore quarterback Brady McGee with three minutes left in the quarter to knot the game at 7-7.

Less than a minute later Wash was at it again when he carried the ball in from 10-yards out for what would be the last score of the night. SC failed to convert the 2-point attempt and left the score at 13-7 when the quarter drew to a close.

After halftime the defenses for both Lake and Scott Central took over and the teams exchanged punt-after-punt until late in the fourth quarter. Lake was putting together a late drive when Scott Central’s Jalen Wells stepped in front of a McGee pass to put the final exclamation on what was a fantastic football game.

“It was a tough loss but we have to put this behind us and focus on the playoffs,” Hanna added.

In the first round of the 2A playoffs, Region 6 (including Lake and Scott Central) is paired with a strong Region 5 that produced Taylorsville, Bay Springs and Enterprise, which are all teams that could have won many districts.

“There is no doubt the two toughest districts in South 2A are matched up against each other in the first round,” Cooper said. “We have played a tough schedule this year, and we have a very tough Bay Springs coming to our field Friday night. The time for making mistakes is over and if you lose you go home.”

With the win Scott Central finished the regular season at 8-2 and 3-1 in district play. Scott Central is the top rated 2A football team in the bottom half of the playoff bracket with both No. 1 Philadelphia and No. 2 Taylorsville in the top portion of the playoff bracket. Those two teams are the only teams to defeat the defending 2A state champions this season.

Scott Central’s opening round game against Bay Springs is scheduled to kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

Lake ended the season at 8-2 and will travel to Enterprise Friday night with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m.