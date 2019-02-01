Rebels dominate in 2018

The year 2018 saw some great accomsplishments made by Scott County sports teams. The Lake Lady Hornets Softball Team advanced to the 2A State Chamionship Series before lossing two heartbreakers.

The Morton Panther Baseball team made a good run in the 2018 playoffs making it to round three before falling to Seminary.

The Scott Central Rebels finished off a 15-1 state championsip season that saw this team practically dominate week after week. The only blemish on the Rebels record was a 2 point loss to Pelahatchie. That loss helped propel the Rebels on a dominating playoff run like few have ever witnessed as Scott Central simply overpowered each team they played on the way to the MHSAA 2A State Championship and that is without a doubt the top sports story of the year.

Here’s a recap from around the county.

January

- The Forest Bearcats Boys Basketball team defeated the Scott Central Rebels 50-46 to win the Scott County Basketball Tournament. The Bearcats overcame being down 20-2 before the half to come back for the championship victory.

- The Forest Lady Bearcats Basketball team defeated their arch rivals the Morton Lady Panthers 76-52 to win the Scott County Basketball Tournament Championship.

February

- The Forest Lady Bearcats defeated Columbia 82-63 in the first round of the state basketball playoffs and advanced to face Velma Jackson in round two.

- The Scott Central Rebels Lady Basketball team lost their first found playoff matchup to Ingomor ending their 2017-2018 season.

- All local area high school baseball and softball teams start their 2018 season.

March

- FHS senior football standout Payton Rogers signed a national letter of intent to play football and attend school at East Central Community College in Decatur.

- FHS senior Kodi Travis signed a athletic scholarship to attend Alcorn State University and continue his football career playing football for the Braves.

- After finishing out a strong senior season, Scott Central senior TJ Wash signed an athletic scholarship to play football at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville. During his last season, Wash was named team MVP, All-District and All-State.

- The Sebastopol Bobcats take down the Forest Bearcats 5-4 in baseball action.

- The Scott Central Rebels football program names former Rebel Devin Cooper their new head football coach.

April

- The Lake girls softball team dominated the Scott Central Lady Rebels and defeated them by a score of 16-0 in the cross county rivalry match up.

- The Morton Panther Baseball team claimed victories over both Enterprise and Choctaw Central by the scores of 6-4 and 7-1.

- The Morton Lady Panthers Softball team defeated the Forest Lady Bearcats 13-2 at home before downing the Scott Central Lady Rebels 17-7 later in the week. The Lady Panthers will go on to clinch the District Championship with a record of 8-0.

- The 2018 Scott County Sports Hall of Fame inductees included Cecil H. Jones, Duaine “Sappo” Moore, joseph “Dutch” Nichols, Lisa Bustin Cannella, Coach N.C. Eiland, Ricky Rogers, Sammy Pace, Sheldon Thomas, Steven A. Boozer and Tom S. Lee.

May

- The Morton Panthers baseball team defeated Raleigh 10-2 and 10-2 in round 2 of the 2018 MHSAA Baseball Championships. The Panthers moved on to face Seminary in third round action.

- The Morton Lady Panthers Softball team lost both their playoff games to Columbia which ended the Panthers season.

- The Lake Lady Hornets defeated East Union 4-3 and 7-3 in state playoff action. With the wins the Lady Hornets advanced to the MHSAA 2A State Championship Series against the South Champions from St. Patrick High School.

- The Morton Panthers Baseball team ended their 2018 season after losing two consecutive games to Seminary 4-2 and a heartbreaking 10-9 loss.

- The Lake Lady Hornets Softball team lost the 2A State Championship Series 0-2 to St. Patrick to finish as the MHSAA 2A State Runner-up for 2018. The lady Hornets finished with a record of 23-7.

June

- Forest Native and University of Southern Mississippi standout Luke Reynolds is named 2018 C-USA Player of the Year, C-USA Newcomer of the Year, 2018 1st and 3rd Team All-American and a finalist for the 2018 C-Spire Ferriss Trophy.

- Southern Mississippi 3B Luke Reynolds is drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 10th Round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft.

July

- Scott County high school football teams begin practice for the upcoming 2018 MHSAA football season.

- Luke Reynolds signs major league contract with Chicago Cubs and is assigned to the Arizona Rookie League before being permenantly assigned to the Eugene Emeralds in Oregon.

August

- The Forest Bearcats open their season with a 23-0 shutout victory over the New Hope Trojans.

- The Scott Central Rebels open the season with a 43-14 blowout victory over Clarke County.

- The Sebastopol Bobcats give first year head coach Nick Mooney his first victory as coach of Sebastopol with a 38-0 victory over Clarkdale.

September

- The Forest Bearcats get a big road win over Carthage 23-18 to move to 3-3 on the season.

- Lake’s Ethan Gray scores five touchdowns helping the Hornets blowout Richland for homecoming at Death Valley. The Hornets soundly defeated the visiting Rangers 47-21 for the victory.

- The Scott Central Rebels turned in another dominating performance defeating Sweet Water, AL 32-6 to move to 6-0 on the year.

October

- The No. 3 ranked Scott Central Rebels blowout in-county rival Lake 41-0. The Rebels dominated from the beginning to the end and moved to 8-0 on the season.

- Morton gets big win on OT defeating Southeast Lauderdale 28-27 to move to 3-6 on the year.

- The Forest Bearcats defeated the Morton Panthers for the 11th consecutive year in the annual Battle for the Golden Chicken. FHS senior RB Paul Hughes was named the 2018 MVP and received the Fred L. Gaddis, Jr. Trophy.

November

- The Scott Central Rebels defeated Bruce 55-6 to move on to second round playoff action.

- The Forest Bearcats and Morton Panthers both ended their 2018 seasons with playoff losses. The Bearcats were blown out by the defending state champion Jefferson Davis County 61-22.

- Lake upset East Union to move to the second round of the playoffs, but would lose out the next week when they were beaten by Eupora.

December

- The Scott Central Rebels would travel to Hattiesburg to take on defending 2A state champion and undefeated (15-0) Taylorsville at The Rock on the campus of University of Southern Mississippi. The Rebels would go on to dominate the Tartars in every facet of the football game and defeat the previously unbeaten Tartars 21-7 to claim the MHSAA 2A State Championship and finish the year with a 15-1 record.

- First year Rebel Head Coach Devin Cooper returns to his alumni matter and leads the team to a 15-1 record and a 2A State Title in his first year.