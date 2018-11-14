Rebels win 34-0 in second straight shutout

The Scott Central Rebels had another dominating performance last Friday night in their 34-0 2A playoff victory over the South Delta Bulldogs. The Rebels again came out of the gates running and before the visiting Bulldogs knew what hit them the Rebels had jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. The Rebels would settle down and add 13 more points late in the game to take the win. The defense showed up strong again for the Rebels and have not allowed a touchdown during the playoffs.

During the first quarter of action on a soggy field at Scott Central the Rebels jumped on the Bulldogs from South Delta early. Navonteque Strong, Jabrelynn Vivians and Vontae McDonald all found the endzone for the Rebels in the first quarter. When the opening quarter came to an end the Rebels had a commanding 21-0 lead and the defense had stretched their shutout streak to five straight quarters.

During the middle quarters of the game both teams made little headway on the soft field that had been rained on for five straight days prior to the game. Neither team would put points on the board in the second quarter and the homestanding Rebels would take a 21-0 lead into the locker room for halftime.

When the teams returned to the field for the beginning of the second-half it was much of the same from the second quarter. Neither team was able to capitalize and take the ball in for points and the third quarter would come to an end with the Rebels still leading 21-0.

The fourth quarter saw the Rebels come back to life and finally put the game out of reach as they found the endzone two times in the last quarter. Rebels QB Treyon Wash had a 8-yard rushing TD and freshman Elijah Robinson added a 16-yard scoring scamper to close out the scoring for the night. The Rebels soundly defeated the visiting Bulldogs 34-0 to move on to the third round of the state 2A playoffs.

The Scott Central defense has now held their opponents scoreless in eight straight quarters to open the playoffs. The stout defensive unit only allowed the Bulldog offense to gain 124 yards on offense through the entire game. The defense has been strong all year long, but they have really flexed their muscle during the current playoff run. They will need to continue to play dominate defense this week as the Rebels will have to go on the road for their third round game.

With the win the Scott Central Rebels will go on the road to face Eupora in third round playoff action this Friday night. The Eagles of Eupora High ended cross county rival Lake Hornet’s 2018 season last Friday night as they defeated the Hornets 27-0. Eupora is 8-4 on the season and has outscored their opponents 74-0 in the first two rounds of playoff action. This will be a tough test for the Rebels as they leave the friendly fans at their home stadium to hit the road to take on a tough football team.

Going on the road during the playoffs and getting a win takes determination, good football and taking advantage of your opponents mistakes. The Rebels have shown the ability to do all three during the season and this playoff run and they will look to continue their winning ways this Friday night in Eupora. The winner of this game will move on the 2A North Championship game so they will leave it all out on the field and this should be a great Mississippi High School football game. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.