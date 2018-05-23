Scholar Athletes

  • 354 reads
Wed, 05/23/2018 - 10:24am

Forest High School recently recognized the exceptional academic achievement of students who participated in sports during the 2017 – 2018 school year.  The Scholar Athlete awards are presented each year to the student with the highest first semester grade point average on their respective team at FHS. Pictured from front left are, Cheerleading, Zariyae Moore; Women’s Basketball, Raliyah Weathersby;  Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Soccer, and Tennis, Brandy Santamaria;Women’s Powerlifting, Gabby Mitchell. Back row,  Men’s Basketball, Jordemein Stewart; Men’s Cross Country, Kayro Serrano-Arteaga; Football and Baseball’ Will Chambers; Men’s Soccer’ Garet Jones; and Golf, Presley Wade.

 

Obituaries

Christopher Howard Allen Clark

Christopher Howard Allen Clark, age 47, and a resident of Morton passed away on Friday, May 11... READ MORE

Jerry Glynn Thrash
Michael Thomas Rigdon
William C. Davidson
Angela Darlene Kinstley
JAMES L. OTT

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.