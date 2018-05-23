Scholar Athletes

Forest High School recently recognized the exceptional academic achievement of students who participated in sports during the 2017 – 2018 school year. The Scholar Athlete awards are presented each year to the student with the highest first semester grade point average on their respective team at FHS. Pictured from front left are, Cheerleading, Zariyae Moore; Women’s Basketball, Raliyah Weathersby; Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Soccer, and Tennis, Brandy Santamaria;Women’s Powerlifting, Gabby Mitchell. Back row, Men’s Basketball, Jordemein Stewart; Men’s Cross Country, Kayro Serrano-Arteaga; Football and Baseball’ Will Chambers; Men’s Soccer’ Garet Jones; and Golf, Presley Wade.