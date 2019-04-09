Scott Central offense comes to life in 49-0 blowout win over Morton

After being held in check last week against Class 2A top ranked Taylorsville, the Scott Central offense came to life early last Friday against cross county Morton. The Rebels scored early and often while the defense pitched a shutout for a 49-0 thrashing of the homestanding Panthers.

Morton head coach, Sean Gerald, new this week was going to be a tough match up against the 2A defending state champions, but expected his team to respond better than they did.

The Rebels scored on a 73-yard touchdown pass from Treyon Wash to Lajavis Patrick who never broke stride before reaching the endzone. Wash would connect on two more passes of 50-plus yards on the night with one going for a score.

After the early score the Rebels’ defense came out ready to play and held the Panthers to only 38 yard rushing, while pestering the Morton quarterback all game long.

The visiting Rebels had put 21 points on the board before the home crowd was even comfortable in their seats, and Scott Central never looked back in route to the 49-0 win.

The win moves Scott Central to 1-0 on the season and the loss drops Morton to 1-1 as well.

Scott Central will travel to Pelahatchie this Friday night to take on a tough Chiefs team that is 2-0 and one of the top ranked 2A teams in the state.

Morton will host the Cougars of Newton County (1-1) this Friday night at Panther Field in Morton.

Both games are scheduled to kickoff at 7:00 p.m.