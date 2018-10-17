Sebastopol gets big win over Hamilton 28-9

Sebastopol Bobcats faced the Hamilton Lions at home last Friday. The Bobcats entered the game with a 1-3 district record, while the visiting Lions entered the game with the 0-4 district. The Bobcats went on to get a much needed win in defeating Hamilton by a score of 28-9.

The Bobcats’ offense started off the game great. At the end of the first quarter they had a 8-0 lead and looked strong starting the second quarter.

In the second quarter, the Bobcats kept the momentum rolling by adding 20 points to their lead. The visiting Lions just didn’t have an answer for the Bobcats in the first half with the home team putting up 28 unanswered points by the end of the half.

In the second half, the Lions started to find their groove on offense. They kicked a field goal and added a fourth quarter touchdown but it was too little too late..

Bobcats’ junior receiver, Reggie Shepard, had a good game. Shepard had two TD receptions and accounted for half of the Bobcat’s scoring on the night.

Sebastopol’s head football coach, Nicky Mooney was very impressed with Shepard’s performance. “Reggie Shepard has been playing well the past two or three weeks and he gets better every game,” Mooney said.

Jahiem Johnson and Javiers Johnson each scored a TD for the Bobcats in route to the big district win at home. With the win the Bobcats moved to 3-5 on the year and 2-3 in the district.

This Friday, the Bobcats will travel to Vardaman to face the Vardaman Rams. The Bobcats will enter the game with a 2-3 district record, while the Rams have a 1-4 district record. The game will kickoff at 7:00 p.m.