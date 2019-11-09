Sebastopol loses heartbreaker 29-28 in final seconds

The Sebastopol Bobcats did everything a football team is supposed to do in a game but win last Friday night when they hosted McLaurin for homecoming. The Bobcats lead practically the entire game except for the last few seconds of the game when McLaurin scored to complete the come from behind 29-28 victory.

After the homecoming festivities before the game, Sebastopol started fast and was leading 20-7 after the first quarter, and held that same lead as they headed to halftime.

The second half was a different story with the Bobcats getting outscored 22-8, with the final nail in their proverbial football coffin coming as time ran out on the clock.

The Bobcats offense moved the ball all night long and racked up 387 yards of offense, but in the second half the unit could not sustain drives and put the ball in the endzone as they did in the first quarter.

With the loss Sebastopol falls to 2-1 on the season and goes on the road to start district play this Friday night when they travel to Richton (1-2) to play the Rebels. The district game will kickoff at 7:00 p.m.