Lake High School announced its 2019 homecoming court. LHS will celebrate homecoming on September 20, at 6:30 p.m. before the home game versus Choctaw Central High School. Pictured here are the members of the 2019 homcoming court. Front row from the left, Landry LeBlanc, Reagan Clark, Arieanna Loper and Jalissa Qualls. Boack row, Indago Reed, Ariyonne Varra, Tra’Shaylah Wilson, Lauren Boxx, Kate Gladney and Marcie McMillan.