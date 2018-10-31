BMJ holds anti-bullying program

BMJ Middle School in Mortron held an Anti-Bullying Forum on October 23. The forum provided valuable information to the students on the impact that bullying has on others. There were 13 individuals on the panel of discussion to inform the students about the dangers of bullying. Some members of the panel are shown here with school officials. Pictured from left, Andre Hollis, Andrew Crudup, Henry Slaughter, Mayor Gerald Keeton, Principal Miles Porter, Attorney Constance Slaughter-Harvey, Jamie Thompson, Reena Evers-Everett, Elmer Lowery, Jody Matheny and Roy Lowery. Not pictured are Jay Houston and Sheila Slaughter.