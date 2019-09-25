Fall Theme for Garden Club meeting

The Forest Garden Club met Sept. 17 at city hall to begin the year with new yearbooks and plans to support the community. After a devotional and the Pledge of Allegiance, parliamentarian Carol Thompson conducted a plant swap including some unusual specimens for door prizes. President Lynne Wood outlined the project to teach Forest Elementary School’s kindergarten classes, a booth at Creative Christmas in November, and the 2020 plant sale in May. A fall themed table of refreshments was provided by Trudy Alexander, Jean Smith and Gayle Alford, pictured. Members attending and not previously mentioned are Bettie Sones, Kristie Clark, Gwyn Cooper, Mary Harris, Jerry Harris, Joe Martin, Judy Wade, Sandra Jones, Keith Jones, Karen Ingle, Faye Hegwood and Dana Moore. Guests were Ila Cockroft, Latasha Wilkerson and Mary Welborn.