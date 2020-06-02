Library Association meets with Senators

Senate President Pro Tempore Dean Kirby, left, and Senators Chris Caughman, fourth from left and Tyler McCaughn, second from right, visited in January with advocates of the Mississippi Library Association. On February 5, MLA members from across the state were set to meet again with lawmakers to show them the role public libraries continue to play in communities. Also standing left to right are: Kimberly Cook, Kayla Flint-Ceciliano, Mara V. Polk, Holly Hardin and Rhoda Benton.