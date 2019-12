On Saturday November 16, the East Ms Greys SCV Camp held a Memorial Service and Headstone Dedication for Sgt. William Harrison Wilkerson CSA 53rd Alabama Regiment Partisan Rangers. This dedication was held a Mt Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. Pictured, from left, Cindy Elmore, Brooklynn Nicholson, Joy Redwine, Susan Jones, Jennifer Nicholson, Annette McCluney, Linda Boshers, Lynda Gramling, Debby Warren and Makenah Cox.