U.S. Census meeting explains importance

  • 170 reads
Wed, 07/24/2019 - 11:24am

The U.S. Census Bureau held a 2020 Census meeting at the Scott County Courthouse on July 18. The purpose of the meeting was to explain to citizens and local officials about the process, the local job opporutnities and importance of the up-coming 2020 U.S. Census. Numerous elected officials and community leaders attended the informational meeting. Pictured here from the left are: state representative Tom Miles, City of Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers, Kendra Wright, U.S. Census Bureau and Scott County Supervisor Jackie Bradford.

Social

The Message
Are you ready to see miracles in your life?  “Let God arise, let His enemies be scattered: let... READ MORE
Community Calendar
Morton News
Forest News
Harperville News
Midway News

Obituaries

Edward Charles Joseph Jr.
Edward Charles Joseph Jr., 75, of Newport departed this life on Friday, July 19, 2019.  He was... READ MORE
William Larry Sistrunk
Andy Boyte
Mike Sturrup
Robert Snell
Billy Charles Rhinewalt

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.