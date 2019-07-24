U.S. Census meeting explains importance

The U.S. Census Bureau held a 2020 Census meeting at the Scott County Courthouse on July 18. The purpose of the meeting was to explain to citizens and local officials about the process, the local job opporutnities and importance of the up-coming 2020 U.S. Census. Numerous elected officials and community leaders attended the informational meeting. Pictured here from the left are: state representative Tom Miles, City of Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers, Kendra Wright, U.S. Census Bureau and Scott County Supervisor Jackie Bradford.