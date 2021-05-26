Katherine A. “Kathie” Goodwin, 81, lost her battle with cancer on Tuesday May 12, 2021. She was born April 14, 1940 in Atlanta GA, the daughter of Archibald Angus and Katherine Babb Attridge.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. Kathie is survived by her daughters, Angela Goodwin Gibson of Columbus, MS; Kay Goodwin (Mark) Seder of Walland, TN; grandson Bradley (Kerri) Morrison of Millport, AL; brothers R. Byron (Florence) Attridge of Atlanta, GA and W.H "Bill" (Nancy) Attridge of Dahlonega, GA; Sister-in-law Rubie G. Chapman of Waveland, MS; great-grandchildren Brayden Morrison and Kalynne Morrison, and several nieces and nephews.

Kathie was a graduate of North Fulton High School in Atlanta GA and attended Mississippi College, where a red convertible caught her eye. This encounter led to meeting her future husband of 32 years, Jimmy Goodwin. After graduation, they moved to the MS Gulf Coast and were captivated by a love for the beach and ongoing spirit of Mardi Gras.

They later moved to Forest, MS and operated Forest Insurance Agency until Jimmy’s untimely death in 1991. Kathie remained in Forest for several years before selling the business to her daughter Angela and her husband. She then rekindled her love of the Gulf Coast and moved to Waveland, MS for a second career at Casino Magic. While working in human resources, she met many colorful individuals and developed life-long friendships.

Kathie had a zest for life and an infectious laugh. She relished time with family and friends, especially her grandson, Bradley. Her favorite pastimes included sharing a good meal with friends, spending the day playing Bridge, or participating in Mardi Gras festivities.

In 2019, Kathie relocated to Maryville TN where her daughter Kay and her husband live. She quickly fell in love with the residents, the beauty of East Tennessee, and the Smoky Mountains. Sight-seeing drives along the Foothills Parkway and a recent visit to Cades Cove were especially memorable. Regardless of her stage in life, she immersed herself in the surroundings and local culture. Kathie took her favorite quote to heart: “Live, that’s the message....Life is a banquet, and most poor suckers are starving to death!”

A memorial service will be schedule for interment in Mississippi at a later date. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.