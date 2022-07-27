At times — like last Thursday as I lay awake in bed before daybreak — I think our life today, my wife’s and mine, mimics, in the days of my youth, that of my late grandparents, Delia Mae and Herbie Hudson.

We live in the same house in which they lived, although it has been greatly altered in the last several years, and the roof no longer leaks. We sleep in the same bedroom in which they slept, but now there is only one bed in there and it no longer sits angled in front of the fireplace in order to keep my grandmother warm on cold winter nights.

We arise early to the smell of fresh coffee from the same kitchen, as my grandparents did, and I shave in front of a small mirror in the kitchen as my grandfather did.

Although we do not get up as early as they did, these days wife Danny and I leave together in the same vehicle in the mornings, and I drive it to work in Forest, where we switch drivers and she drives it back home alone to The Pool. In the evenings the role reverses and the drivers switch again before heading back home as the sun begins to set in the western sky, just as my grandparents did until his death from injuries he received in an automobile accident at the intersection of Highways 35 and 80 in 1973. That day Granny wasn’t taking her turn at the wheel, because Grandaddy caught a ride with a friend thank God.

Today there is no second bed in that bedroom where one last call out of “are you sure you don’t want to go along for the ride” was made daily to me from my grandmother as they headed out the front door so early in the morn.

Delia Mae and Herbie only had one car, a great big Buick LeSabre. We have a truck and a car but due to unusual circumstances, have been limited to just the truck during these long hot days of summer.

Our daughter, you see, was involved in a fender bender in June and those unusual circumstances — a pandemic, supply chain shortages, and a very real problem of having no workers who are willing to work — mean her vehicle, which is just barely undrivable, has been in the shop ever since the accident patiently awaiting repairs. Needing her own way to work, and for activities, I’m sure, of pleasure, she borrowed her mom’s car, as Mom was out of school and off from teaching for the summer.

There are other differences between us and my grandparents as well. For one, Danny doesn’t dress like my grandmother for the morning commute. Granny always had on one of those house dresses ladies used to wear in the mornings, but she accented hers with a pretty, bright red, pair of pumps. She always wore those pumps. Danny has on some flip flops, a t-shirt, and shorts most mornings.

I don’t look much like my grandfather either, although the top of my head is beginning to be almost as bald and shiny as his was. I don’t recall ever seeing Grandaddy’s legs exposed to the elements. I’m pretty sure he never wore, or owned, a pair of shorts, and he was always up, shaved and dressed before anyone else in the house arose. I do remember him in a sleeveless t-shirt just before he finished dressing on weekends, or the days that I took that offer to go along for the ride.

Me, well I’m hot-natured and most of the time don’t wear much at all. In fact, the same morning I was lying in bed thinking, I got up to walk our two inside dogs just as the sun began to rise. In the shadows out front I saw what looked like, through squinted eyes mind you, a small Shetland pony walking up Pine Grove Road. Upon closer inspection it was the thrown out yard dog, Snot, with a metal watering can stuck on her head. Snot is not really our yard dog, hence the words thrown out, but becomes more and more our yard dog as day after day goes by.

Fortunately there were no early risers on their way to town, no farmers or workers heading to the nearby farms, and not even a little old lady in red pumps taking her husband to work in a LeSabre, that drove by our house that day, as I stood in the middle of that dusty, dirt road, shirtless and in only my boxer shorts, trying to wrestle that can off Snot’s big ole head.

We do, my grandparents and Danny and I, differ in the pet department as well. They wouldn’t have had indoor dogs, and their big fuzzy Collie, Smokey, well Smokey would have never gotten his head stuck in a can.

If you are wondering, Snot is just fine now. The watering can is back on the porch where it belongs, and, I suppose, things are indeed more different around the old home place than they seemed last Thursday morning at first glance!

I’ve got to admit, though, I was kind of hoping to lasso that pony.