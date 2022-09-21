Our hearts are saddened by the September 15th death of Mose O’Neal Robinson, son of Pastor Louvene Robinson and the late Pastor Ronald Robinson. Mose was a 1993 graduate of Forest High School where he was an outstanding football player. A beautiful memorial was held Thursday, September 15th at Wolf Funeral Home. Pastor Steven Edwards, Sr. officiated and delivered Mose’s eulogy. Minister Dorothy Graves was the mistress of order, and other program participants included Pastors Larry Robinson, Tim Ringo, and Anthony Robinson, Mayor Nancy Chambers, and Mrs. Krishna Moore. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers especially his mother, children Jacquez Robinson, Emmanuel Robinson, Arkala Robinson and Shavontae Johnson, and his siblings, Timothy Robinson, and Christopher Qualls. Wolf Funeral Home in Morton was entrusted with his final arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the September 15th death of Mr. Willie Pace, husband of Mrs. Pat Watts Pace. His Celebration of Life is Saturday, September 24th at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Deliverance Christ of God in Christ. Public viewing is Friday, September 23rd from 12-5 at Evans Memorial Funeral Home. Please keep his family in your prayers. Arrangements for his services are entrusted to Evans Memorial Funeral Home, LLC.

Our prayers are with the family of Coach Gary Lynn Risher. Coach Risher passed September 15th and was memorialized Sunday, September 18th at the Forest Baptist Church. He left a great legacy especially with his football players and with those with whom he worked. Please keep his family in your prayers, especially his wife of 59 years, Nelda Greer Risher, and children, Jan Risher (Julio Naudin), Robin Risher (Tracy), and Rusty Risher (Stephanie). Ott & Lee Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Dr. Paul Kwami, Fisk Jubilee Singers Director, who died September 10th in Nashville. The Jubilee Singers won a Grammy Award in 2021 and a National Medal of Arts.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Julian Parker, Lewis Joseph, Bonnie Russell Hodge, Don Bell, LaToya McClendon, Rev. Henry and Marquita Patrick, Gail Lee, Lucy V. Moore, Kitty Colbert, Sidney Ellis, Sammie Jean Webb, Dorothy Mae Patrick Tigar, London Thompson, Melba Dixon, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Braxton Kelley, Scott Mangum, Lucille Flex, Laura Jackson, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Brandi Sharp, Beverly Hollingsworth, Eunice Slaughter, Viola Morgan, H. T. Smith, Jean Bates, Buddy Ellis, Tomi Reed Smith, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

Members of Lynch Chapel UM Church enjoyed Sunday’s service where they were encouraged to persevere. The message was entitled “Ride Out Your Storm.” Pastor Shirley Wilder referenced 2 Corinthian 4:8-9. During the services, altar flowers were dedicated to the late Alderman W. L. Slaughter and RN Naomi Dean Williams who are both September babies. They will celebrate their heavenly 100th birthdays. The flowers were presented by the Six Cees, Cheryl, Constance, Charlotte, Cynthia, Clarice, and Carolyn, and their families.

St. Michael parishioners were challenged by Fr. Adolfo during his homily where he referenced Luke 16:1-13. He compared the steward who was preparing to get fired and as a result, he wasted his boss’ money in a reckless and foolish manner. Like the steward’s employer, God gave us life. Have we used our time and health wisely to make this a better place for our brothers and sisters, or have we wasted them on useless activities? We don’t have unlimited time to live. Are we willing to make changes — drastic changes in response to the urgency of the situation so that it would benefit us eternally? A simple way to find out how much we love God is to compare the way we commit ourselves to a job or hobby with our faith life. Do we have the same burning desire in our heart when it comes to our faith in Jesus? Let’s not become slaves of our own desires.

We appreciate the invitation to the Friends and Family Day at Sherman Hill U. M. Church Sunday, September 11th. Rev. Arthur Maples is the Pastor and provided prayer, directed the memory lighting of candle, and expressed words of appreciation. The theme was “Family – Like Branches on a Tree. We all Grow in Different Directions, but Our Roots Remain as One.” The guest speaker was Rev. Dr. Ecclesiastes Goodwin, East MS Baptist State Convention President, and Pastor of St John M. B. Church in Meridian. Mr. and Mrs. of Ceremony were Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Evans. Other program participants were Calvin Horton, Mime Dancers, Mesdames Lawanda Parker, Lena Lawrence, and Dessie Greer. The church choir provided several beautiful musical tributes.

Hawkins High School graduate, Mrs. Glenda Graham Bender and son, Reginald Graham Hamilton visited family and friends last week. While here, Mrs. Bender gathered with family at the home of Michael and Joyce Graham. It was a most enjoyable occasion and a special one because this was the first family gathering since the COVID pandemic. In addition to Mrs. Bender traveling from Milwaukee, others in attendance and having a good time were Brenda and Billy Ray, Eloise and Jerry Reed, their son, Justin Reed, Gary Graham, and Rebecca McGee. Glenda is eagerly looking forward to visiting again.

The Scott County MHV Lunch & Learn Program was held at the MSU Extension Service September 13th. President Frisky Roland welcomed all, and other program participants were Bobbie Hodges and Anita Webb. Sharon Merchant Ivey shared the art of making Christmas ornaments. Cluster members attending and receiving blue, red, and white ribbons were Carolyn Macon, Dorothy Strong, Desaree Bradford, Connie Wash, and Cynthia Melton. Bobbye Carter was not in attendance, but she won a ribbon for her entry. Appreciation to Liz Easterling, Natasha Hayes, and Jason Hurdle for working to make this meeting possible. Mary Jo Walsh was a guest. A delicious box lunch was provided. The next meeting is October 25th.

In observance of Prostrate Cancer Awareness Month, we encourage our readers to make appointments for this month and schedule their checkups.

Our readers are invited to share in Legacy’s Annual Enrichment Series to begin September 28th (birthday of the late W. L. Slaughter) and October 9th (birthday of Olivia Kelley Slaughter). This Enrichment Series has been celebrated since 1991 and is celebrated with special events, including meetings of the Health Is Wealth Luncheon Program, the Scott County African American Historical Society, and Save Our Youth Through Community Action. The Legacy Connection Educational Program will continue to be conducted, and the Community Liaisons will distribute supplies to needy families and students. Additional details will follow.

Congratulations to Jackson State Tigers on their weekend victory over Grambling State by a score of 66-24. The Tigers cruised to victory during their first home opener of the season.

Happy Birthday greetings to babies born between September 23rd – 30th, namely Ernest Frazier, Yashica Ickom, and Annie Owens (23), Emmanuel Shepard, Rosa Batiste, and Steven Ward (25), Kelvin Wash (26), Elaine Hughes and Rubin Ruiz (27), Bobbie J. Spivey and Sean Johnson (28), Courtney Haralson (29), and Courtney Ells Funches, Akila Nicks Johnson, and Anayiah McBride (30).

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. John (Elaine) Hughes who celebrated 53 years of marriage on September 13th! What a beautiful love story.

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 687: Forest Coach Datodrick Pinkston, Legacy Change Agent and Advisory Board member, is a graduate of Forest High School and Belhaven University. Following graduation, he returned home to work to empower youth through mentoring and investing in his community by paying forward and blessing others. He enjoys working with youth especially in the basketball arena which is his DNA brand.

Quiz Teaser # 688: Which Forest High School and Alcorn State University graduate holds many jobs and still finds time to mentor young adults. In addition to cattle ranching, radio broadcasting, law enforcement, and certified scuba diving, he continues to invest in empowering our community.