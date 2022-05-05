Our hearts are saddened by the tragic death of Mr. Keair Domonic DeShaun Stowers, son of Ms. Femika Brooks and D’Arcy Stowers. Keair, a 2019 graduate of Raleigh High School, was remembered as a conscientious worker who loved to lift weights. His hobby was watching trains and calculating their speed. By watching and studying trains, he established a lasting relationship with train engineers. Our prayers are with his family, especially his parents, and grandparents (Mr. and Mrs. Charlie (Annie) Stowers, and Robert Brooks and Janice Walton Thornton), and sister Amber. His final arrangements have been entrusted to W. F. Mapp Funeral Home. Please keep his family in your prayers.

We join the family and friends of the late Mr. Robert Youngblood who transitioned Thursday, April 28th. Mr. Youngblood was a forklift driver and a long-time volunteer at Crudup Ward Activity Center. According to Deacon Crudup, Mr. Youngblood was always willing to assist with the food pantry delivery regardless of his health. Our prayers are with his family especially his wife, Mrs. Angie Youngblood, and their daughter, Sheakina Lewis. Memorial services are Saturday, May 7th at 2:00 p.m. at his home church of Mount Moriah. Please keep his family in your prayers.

A beautiful Celebration of Life was held for Mr. Jerry Lee Hawkins on April 23rd at the Miracle Temple. Pastor Elder Ellis Harrison officiated and delivered his eulogy. Mrs. Marcia Stingley was the mistress of ceremony, and other program participants were Pastors Jeff Stingley and Floyd McConnell, Mr. Tevin Nickols, and Ms. Brittany Parrott. Mr. Hawkins was remembered for his great personality and his big smile. Our prayers are with his family especially his wife, Mrs. Ella Dunns-Hawkins his mother, Mrs. Alice Lou Hawkins, his sons, Jerry Hawkins, Jr., Josh (Courtney) Hawkins, and daughters, Nykyshia Griffin, Sha’Toris Chambers, and Adrionna Hawkins. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements.

Mrs. Erta Faye Lyles Gray received a beautiful Homegoing Celebration at Balucta M. B. Church on April 23rd. Rev. Melvin Lyles officiated, and Ms. Pamela Brown was the Mistress of Order. Other program participants were Rev. Joshua Lyles, Ms. Sherrell Taylor, and Ms. Louise McCoy. She was remembered as one who had a passion for gardening and planting flowers which grew into beautiful plants. Mrs. Gray, a graduate of Midway Vocational (North Scott) High School, was married to Lenal Gray. Our prayers are with her family especially her son, Fred, and grandchildren, Brayla, Breanna, and Malaya., and her siblings, Claudine (James) Wash, Willie D. Buckley, and Jan (Henry) Brown. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

Our prayers are with our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Bonnie Russell Hodge, LaToya McClendon, Lamar and Barbara Gatewood, London Thompson, Idelia Henderson, Roseann Lynn, Deborrah Hyde, Gail Lee, Tommie Joe Wash, Lucille Flex, Helen Reed Akins, Beverly Hollingsworth, Viola Morgan, Mitchell and Mary Nichols, John Lee Evans, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

On the first Sunday in May and the second Sunday of the Easter Season, Fr. Adolfo Pasillas reminded St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners that May is the month to honor Mary. During his homily, he shared the meaning of Jesus feeding the crowd and Peter’s responses. John 21:1-19 were the scripture references. Parishioners were encouraged to have a deep and intimate relationship with the Lord, as did Peter. Unfortunately, we fail to recognize Jesus in our sisters and brothers. In closing, he challenged parishioners to pray that God would grant grace to always recognize the Lord when He comes to us.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church members enjoyed the message, “What More Can Jesus Do?” Scripture was from John 14:25-30. Rev. Shirley Wilder is the pastor.

Little Rock M. B. Church members enjoyed Sunday Service where the theme of Pastor Sheldon Thomas’ message was “Your Process Has Been Perfected.” The scriptures referenced were Psalm 138:8, Luke 23:44-46, and Isaiah 53:3-6. Everything in life goes through a process before it reaches its completion. It’s time that we walk in the dominion that God has given us. According to Isaiah 53:5, Jesus was wounded for transgressions, our outward sins. He was bruised for our iniquities, our inward generational sins that no one’s ever seen. There was a great exchange that took place. Everything that was good and meant for Jesus, God laid it on us. Thank God for the great exchange!

We enjoyed visiting with Mr. Lamont Bradford from Maryland who was home visiting his mother, Mrs. Ella Bradford. His visit was a surprise. What a sweet Mother’s Day present!

Happy Mother’s Day to Mothers, Grandmothers, Aunts, Sisters, and others who nurture, encourage and love!

Happy Cinco D Mayo Day (May 5th) to our readers and their families!

Mrs. Barbara Patrick Tucker and family released 32 blue balloons April 25th in honor of her daughter, Krystal, who would have celebrated her 32nd birthday. This expression of love was held at the Barnett Reservoir. Our prayers continue to be with her family.

Special thanks and congratulations to the 29 winners of the Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. (Legacy) Scholarships and to the 12 winners of the Legacy Teacher Classroom Grants. Winners will be announced in next week’s column.

The Scott County MVH Leader Training was held at the MSU Extension Building April 26th with President Frisky Roland welcoming members and guests. County Coordinator Amanda Blakeney presented “Sweet Mississippi Flower Bowl.” Other program participants were Anita Webb, Kathy Warren, and Ann Calhoun. Members prepared for the Area MHV Spring Meeting to be held at the Rankin County Extension.

The MHV Capital Area Spring Meeting “Step into Spring with Style” was held at the Rankin County Extension Office April 28th where the Rankin County Club served as host. Counties represented were Scott, Leake, Madison, and Hinds. Dr. Marina Denny from MS State University presented a power point, “Trinidad: Cultural Life,” which was very interesting and entertaining. Leake County Extension Agent Toni Buchan provided entertainment, “Let’s Drum to the Beat,” which consisted of exercising while sitting and moving with the beat of drums. It was a most enjoyable meeting.

The Forest Area Chamber of Commerce Women’s Luncheon featured guest speaker, Ms. Juanita Gambrell Floyd, Vice President of Finance and Administration at the CREATE Foundation based in Tupelo, who delivered a powerful, entertaining, and interesting message regarding the strength of women. She cited the strength of her mother as motivation for her accomplishments. Other program participants were Vice President Lottie Towner, Mayor Nancy Chambers, Lee McCarty, Executive Director Allyce Lott, and President Drew Evans. The food was delicious.

Scott County JSU Alumni Association members are reminded of the monthly meeting to be held Thursday, May 5th at 5:30 at Kats Kave.

We are looking forward to smelling and enjoying barbeque during this month which is National Barbeque Month.

Happy birthday greetings to babies born May 7-15, namely, Bobby Thigpen (7), Tamu Green, Adrian Kelley, Cynthia Melton, Roe Powell and Tina Brown (9), Isabel Lucas (11), Carolyn Knowles, Cara Robinson and Lawrence Smith (14), and Lakimberly Patrick, Sharon Grant and Louise Kelley (15).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 667: The late Marvin Morgan, former Principal of East Scott High School, and husband of Legacy Change Agent Mrs. Viola Morgan, was appointed by former Mississippi Governor Bill Waller to serve on the Board of Public Welfare during his administration from 1972-1976. Mrs. Morgan and her husband worked together for many years at East Scott and Lake High School.

Quiz Teaser # 668: Who was the first African American female Forest School Board Member?