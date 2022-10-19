Our prayers are with the family of Travis Jones, Jr., Lake High Senior and starting football defender, who was fatally injured last week. Please keep his family in your prayers. Memorial arrangements are incomplete.

Memorial services for Mrs. Salastine McElroy are set for Saturday, October 22nd at Evans Memorial Funeral Home at 1:00. Visitation will be Friday, October 21st from 12:00 until 5:00 p.m. at Evans Memorial Funeral Home. Please keep her family in your prayers especially her husband, Mr. Jerry Franklin. Evans Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Ms. Patricia Holly of Walnut Grove. Memorial services are scheduled for Saturday, October 22nd at Pine Grove at 1:00. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with final arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mrs. Maggie Jean Course Walker on September 28th. A graduate of Jackson State University (JSU), she spent her career helping others, including services at the Jackson Urban League, University of MS Medical Center, Tougaloo College and JSU. Please keep her children in your prayers, namely Tamia Herndon Walker, Elliott Walker, III, and siblings, Barbara Moaton, Laura Hough, and Stanley Smith.

Our prayers are with the family of the late Joe B. Galloway who transitioned October 13th. Special prayers are with his family especially his wife, Mrs. Annie M. Galloway, their children, Joyce Galloway Walker and Melvin Lynn Galloway, and his sister, Bobbie Galloway Adams, widow of Rev. Eddie Adams. Mr. Galloway turned 87 on his October 10th birthday. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, especially Lorene “Lil Baby” Jones, Kaleb Walker (grandson of Charlie and Mary Walker), Roy Patton, James Walter Crudup, Julian Parker, Bonnie Russell Hodge, Ledora Benton, Don Bell, LaToya McClendon, Rev. Henry and Marquita Patrick, Gail Lee, Lucy V. Moore, Kitty Colbert, Sidney Ellis, Sammie Jean Webb, Anderson “Yellow” Stingley, Dorothy Mae Patrick Tigar, London Thompson, Melba Dixon, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Braxton Kelley, Scott Mangum, Lucille Flex, Laura Jackson, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Brandi Sharp, Beverly Hollingsworth, Eunice Slaughter, Viola Morgan, Jean Bates, Buddy Ellis, Tomi Reed Smith, Tommy Rankin, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

Pastor Appreciation Day at Lynch Chapel U. M. Church was celebrated Sunday with Pastor Shirley Wilder being honored. She was showered with gifts and other appreciations of love. Participating on her program were Breanna Payton, Emma Thomas Reed, and guest speaker Sister Brenda McCullum of New Chapel U. M. Church. The theme was “Search Me O Lord” and scripture reference was Psalms 139:2-4 and 4-24. Mrs. Reed led the congregation in “Search Me O Lord.” A delicious “to go dinner” was served. Pastor Wilder thanked all in attendance.

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners were encouraged to pray without ceasing during Fr. Adolfo’s homily. He referenced Exodus 17:8-13, 2 Timothy 3:14-4:2, and Luke 18:1-8. Fr. Adolfo said we need to spend time with Jesus so that we may become his reflection. We are God’s reflection — and we must continue to serve the Lord. We must keep and maintain our faith. Trust that something is happening when we pray. Pray, pray without ceasing.

We enjoyed the Spellbinding Bright Horizons Concert Program which highlighted the Mediterranean days and Arabian nights. Clarinetist and international composer Kinan Azmeh rose to international recognition for his rich sound and distinctive compositions that reach across genres. His performance on October 8th at Thalia Mara Hall gave credence to his international reputation. Azmeh sent his musical love to Legacy Change Agents through James “Tre’” Burwell who, along with his parents, enjoyed the experience. An autographed medium of his album was presented to the Legacy Change Agents.

We enjoyed our visit with Mrs. Lucy V. Moore and her niece, Nettie Jean Ware. Please continue to remember Mrs. Moore, widow of Mr. Albert Moore, in your prayers. She will celebrate her 92nd birthday on October 25th.

Happy belated birthday to Mrs. Mamie Lovelady Scott who celebrated her special day October 16th with family and friends, including her baby sister, Bettye Anne Lovelady, who flew to Atlanta for the celebration. The Atlanta Birthday Celebration was wonderful!

We enjoyed celebrating the birthday of Mrs. Viola Morgan Sunday, October 16th at her home. She sends her love/appreciation for the calls, visits, and texts.

Kudos to Mike Sanders, NRP and Director of Operations of Patient Care EMS, and staff, Elliott Owens, Paramedic/Scott County Supervisor, and Jordan Maner, EMT, for their excellent, informative, and relevant presentation to the Legacy Connections students during Fall Break on Indigenous Peoples/Columbus Day. These three men are Scott County residents and are committed to protecting the health of Scott County residents. They explained the operations of the ambulance system and their outreach program designed to inform the local citizens about their services. They were receptive to questions and provided an “explanation tour” of the ambulance and vehicle. It was interesting to note that all visits by the ambulance company are not charged to customer especially if no services are rendered. Paramedics can differentiate between emergency and nonemergency situations to prevent unnecessary travel. We suggest that our readers become familiar with the operations of ambulance services before there is a need for their services. Paramedics are a connecting link between delivering basic care and connecting communities to primary care. You may contact Patient Care EMS at 601-267-4104 for additional information/ details. Commendations to the Patient Care EMS staff and to the Board of Supervisors for approving this service.

Family and friends of RN Naomi Dean Williams were escorted by limousine to the Bond, MS Cemetery Saturday, October 15 where the Spreading of Ashes Ceremony was held. Mrs. Williams was safely returned to her birthplace to join her parents (John and Lucy Dean) and her husband (Arthur Williams). Her neighbor Deacon Odis Husband provided prayer; and her cousin/caretaker Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton provided the occasion. Tributes were expressed by Godchild Atty. Teselyn Melton Funches, Odis Husband, Forest friends Tonya Bobbitt, Dorothy Pinkston, and Minnie Williams, who sang one of Mrs. Williams’ favorite songs, “His Eyes Are On The Sparrow.” Following the tributes, Melton and Funches spread her ashes between her mother and husband as requested by Mrs. Williams. During this ceremony, several butterflies were spotted.

Thanks to Maurice McClendon, Reginald Funches and Alderman Mike Harris for technical assistance; thanks to Caelyn and Courtney Funches for photograph and video assistance; and to Constance Slaughter-Harvey for assistance with program, printing and other assistance; and special thanks to Holifield Funeral Home for assistance. Mrs. Williams was the first cousin of the late Mrs. Olivia Kelley Slaughter and a very good friend. Additional details will be provided in next week’s column.

Happy birthday greetings to October babies born between the 27th and 31st, namely, Johnnie L. Brown, Don’novan Phillips, A. Ficklin, Hannah Massey, and Mitchell Nichols (27), Joyce Rigsby (28), Whitney Patrick, Marcus Bland, and Ann Brand Colbert (29), and Donisea Phillips, Nichole Jones and Cindy Craft (31).

Answer to Quiz Teaser #691 – Bobby Thigpen, (a 2009 graduate of Forest High School, 2013 undergraduate of Belhaven University, 2017 graduate of Belhaven University’s Graduate Program with master’s degree in Secondary Education, and 2019 Graduate Program at Arkansas State University), presently serves on the football, athletic, and academic staff at the University of Texas in Austin. Mr. Thigpen has been in the Army Reserve for the past five years. Thanks to Coach Todrick Pinkston for the correct response.

Quiz Teaser #692: Which Forest native, Forest High School, and Alcorn State University graduate, was one of the first African American administrators to serve as a University of MS (Ole Miss) staffer?