The Board of Directors of Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. continues its tradition of awarding scholarships to diverse students who have prepared themselves in the academic and community services areas. The Foundation, headquartered in Forest, has provided services to the community for 10 years next August.

Constance Slaughter-Harvey, Esq. is the founder, and Constance Olivia Burwell is the cofounder. Scholarships have been awarded since the inception of the program in 2011. This year, 22 students received $20,000 in scholarship assistance.

Awardees are:

• Ja’Leah Hickmon graduated from Newton High School with a 3.9 G.P.A. and will attend Jackson State University to major in Education and Math. Ja’Leah is the 2021 W.L. Slaughter Memorial Scholarship recipient.

• Edwin Gonzalez graduated from Forest High School with a 3.8 G.P.A. and will attend Mississippi State University to major in Criminology and is the 2021 W.L. Slaughter Memorial Scholarship recipient.

• De’Aeriel Brooks graduated from Forest High School with a 3.5 G.P.A. and will attend East Central Community College to major in Nursing. De’Aeriel is the recipient of two scholarships: The O.K. Slaughter Memorial Scholarship and the Dr. Jamie White Scholarship.

• Khaki McClendon graduated from Forest High School with a 3.9 G.P.A. and will attend the University of Southern MS to major in Kinesiology. Khaki is the recipient of The O.K. Slaughter Memorial Scholarship.

• Madisyn Tingle graduated from Newton High School with a 3.6 G.P.A. and will attend Jackson State University to major in Social Work. Madisyn is the recipient of the Aura Neely-Gary Memorial Scholarship.

• Iris Perez-Baltazar graduated from Morton High School with a 3.5 G.P.A. and will attend the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to major in Graphic Design. Iris is the recipient of the Aura Neely-Gary Memorial Scholarship.

• Bryan Mendez-Lopez graduated from Morton High School with a 3.7 G.P.A. and will attend Holmes Community College to major in Sports Management. Bryan is the recipient of the Theaodis Gary Sr. Memorial Scholarship.

• Casey Pastor-aguilar graduated from Forest High School with a 3.7 G.P.A. and will attend East Central Community College to major in Music. Casey is the recipient of the Theaodis Gary Sr. Memorial Scholarship.

• Ma’Kyla Lindsey graduated from Newton High School with a 3.3 G.P.A. and will attend Alcorn State University to major in Biology. Ma’Kyla is the recipient of the Gary & Slaughter Memorial Scholarship.

• Lashanti McGee graduated from Forest High School with a 3.5 G.P.A. and will attend the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to major in Elementary Education. Lashanti is the recipient of the Todd Pinkston Scholarship.

• Catti Beatriz Perez graduated from Morton High School with a 4.0 G.P.A. and will attend the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to major in Business Administration. Catti is the recipient of the Myrtis Burwell Memorial Scholarship.

• Marislediys Rodriguez graduated from Morton High School with a 3.0 G.P.A. and will attend East Central Community College to major in Nursing. Marislediys is the recipient of the Elizabeth Ferrell Scholarship.

• Melody J. Harvey is the recipient of the James “Jim” Harvey Memorial Scholarship. Melody is a Kinesiology major at the University of Southern Mississippi.

• Rashaad Butler is the recipient of the Priscila Butler Memorial Scholarship. Rashaad graduated from Germantown High School.

• Jasmine Cobbs is the recipient of the Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. Scholarship. Jasmine is a Biology major at Tougaloo College.

• Tanaesia Hester is the recipient of the Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. Scholarship. Tanaesia is a Biology major at Jackson State University.

• Joe Montana Bell Jr. graduated from the Choctaw High School and will major in Computer Science at East Central Community College. Joe is the recipient of the Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. Scholarship.

• Emily Aguilar graduated from Forest High School with a 4.0 G.P.A. and will attend Mississippi State University to major in Biology. Emily is the recipient of the Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. Scholarship.

• Aubrianna Lowery is the recipient of the Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. Scholarship. Aubrianna is a Mass Communications major at Alcorn State University.

• Joanna Rodrigues graduated from Putnam Valley High School with a 4.0 G.P.A. and will attend New York University to major in Biology. Joanna is the recipient of the Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. Scholarship.

Tashera Beamon (3.0 G.P.A Psychology Major at East Central Community College), Olivia Mosley (3.5 G.P.A. Biology Major at Stillman College), and Myla Sanders (3.8 G.P.A. Liberal Arts/Surgical Tech. at East Central Community College) are second-year scholarship recipients who were inducted into the Inaugural 2020-2021 Legacy Collegiate Board. These Change Agents will receive a $1,000 Second Year Scholarship.

We salute all awardees and commend them for preparing to face the real world.