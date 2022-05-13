Our community is saddened by the transition of Mr. Lamar Gatewood at his home on Mother’s Day. This entrepreneur owned and operated Gatewood Wholesale Company for many years. He honored his wife, Barbara, with the purchase of the Barbara Gatewood Gallery located in the old Smith Tarrer Building. Our prayers are with his family, especially his wife Barbara, and daughters, Gayla Steed, and Alicia Joyner. Ott & Lee Funeral has been entrusted with his final arrangements.

Our prayers continue to be with the family of Ke’Air Stowers whose life was celebrated May 7th at Union Grove M. B. Church with Pastor Rochelle Wright officiating and delivering the eulogy. The Mistress of Ceremony was Mrs. Katrinia Williams. Other program participants were Pastors Archie Keeton and Wesley Griffin, Mrs. Pamela Banks who paid musical tribute to Ke’Air, and Mrs. Annie Lowery. Mr. Stowers and his family were dressed in blue jeans and tee shirts (adorned with his smiling face). It was a short, beautiful, and precious service. One of the trains that he loved so much paid tribute as it rolled through Forest while his body was leaving the church. Our prayers continue to be with his family members who were mentioned in last week’s column. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements.

We continue to remember the family of Mr. Ofeanure “Jim” Patrick whose life was celebrated Saturday, May 7th at Mapp Funeral Home. Pastor E. J. Shepard officiated and delivered his eulogy. Mrs. Ruby Warnsley was the mistress of ceremony. Other participants were his daughter Gail Butler, his granddaughter Pharrah Bulter, who delivered a musical tribute, “Heaven,” Gail Johnson, and Pastor Sanchez Hopkins. It was a beautiful service.

A beautiful Memorial Celebrating the Lives and Legacies of the late Governor William and his wife, First Lady Elise Winter was held May 3rd and attracted many officials and friends who shared personal experiences with Governor William and First Lady Elise Winter. The Governor died December 18, 2020 and his wife, Mrs. Elise Winter died less than a year later July 17, 2021. Among those delivering tributes to Governor William and First Lady Elise Winter were former President Bill Clinton, former Governor Haley Barbour, former Supreme Court Justice Ruben Anderson, Congressman Bennie Thompson, former Governors Musgrove and Mabus, and a host of other citizens. The Winters left an indelible mark on the State of Mississippi especially in the educational world.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are facing health challenges, namely Bonnie Russell Hodge, LaToya McClendon, Gail Lee, London Thompson, Barbara Gatewood, Melba Dixon, Helen Reed Akins, Brandace “Brandy” Sharp, Idelia Henderson, Roseann Lynn, Deborrah Hyde, Tommie Joe Wash, Lucille Flex, Beverly Hollingsworth, Viola Morgan, Mitch and Mary Nichols, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners celebrated the Fourth Sunday which was the Good Shepard Day, Mother’s Day, Crowning of Mary, and Vocations Sunday. Following the Mass dedicated to Mothers, Fr. Adolfo presented flowers to all mothers. His homily addressed the Church’s position on abortions. In closing, he encouraged us to listen for the Shepard’s voice, and he challenged us to ask ourselves, “Am I supposed to be my Brother’s Keeper?”

The Sacrament of Confirmation will be held May 10th at 6:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s in Meridian.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church members enjoyed Pastor Shirley Wilder’s message entitled “In Times Like These, We Have Our Mothers.” Her scripture reference was 1 Corinthian 13:4-7 with a concentration on “Love.”

Following Sunday services, members distributed Mother’s Day Boxed Lunches to Mothers. It was a delicious meal and all Mothers indicated they were thrilled to received “Mother’s Day Meals.”

Little Rock M. B. Church Sunday Service theme was “God Turn It Around.” Pastor Sheldon Thomas referenced Ruth 1:18-21, 1 Samuel 1:5-8, 1 Kings 17:11-13, and 2 Kings 4:1-4 as Scriptures. All four women discussed in these verses were empty in one way or another, from no family to being barren to no food in the house. In each instance, God turned it around! Pastor Thomas commended and saluted Mothers for their tireless efforts of carrying their loads and more. HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY!

Congratulations to Denceonna Bland Lockett, a 2016 graduate of Scott Central, who graduated from East Central Community College May 7th and received her degree in Early Childhood. She is married to Dentavious Lockett and is mother to Dentarri and Denali. She is employed at Midway Head Start and is the daughter of Patsy Strong Bland and the late Dennis Bland. Way to go!!!!!

Thirty-one high school seniors, college students, and Legacy Collegiate Board Members were gifted with a $1,000 Scholarship from the Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. Students receiving these scholarships are Klelys Gonzalez, Darrius Thames, Jamahri Crudup, Caylan Goodman, Mollie Chambers, Ariya Graham, Yanhiya Keyes, Jadazia Hillie, Jamyiya Cotton, Bryant Diaz, Zamarion Bender, Daylon Taylor, Melody Harvey, Bryan Lopez, Myla Sanders, De’Aerial Brooks, Robert Dumas, Jr., Cindy Tran, Yicel Carpias, Demari Johnson, Te’Asis Johnson, Samone Jones, Keshawn Davis, Malcolm Harvey, Jr., Bruce Reed, Corshaela Slack, Julianna Rowell, Faith Blount, Tanaesia Hester, Olivia Mosley, and Jade Mattox. These students represent the Mississippi counties of Scott, Newton, Rankin, Madison, Forrest, Leake, and Lafayette, and counties of Jefferson in Alabama and Delaware in Ohio.

James, Constance, and James, III enjoyed their social distance visit with Melvin and Bonnie Hodge on Mother’s Day at their Pocahontas home. Mrs. Hodge thanks our readers for your prayers.

The Cluster Club will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the downtown office. Cynthia Melton will host the meeting.

The Scott County Chapter of the JSU Alumni Association held its May meeting on May 5th at Kats Kave. In addition to regular business, the Family and Friends Day is scheduled for June 11th from 11:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Gaddis Park. Graduating seniors from Scott County who plan to attend JSU are asked to contact any member of the Scott County JSU Alumni Association as soon as possible.

Birthday greetings to babies born between May 16-21, namely Wyl Strong (17), Malaia Ringo (18), Tillis Kincaid (19), Willie Benford (20), and Jamaryia Mann (21).

Answer to Quiz Teaser #668: Mrs. Shonette Kelley, daughter of Mr. John and Mrs. Helen Kelley, was the first African American Female Forest School Board Member. She was also the first African American Administrative Assistant in Forest under Mayor Fred Gaddis. Mrs. Kelley worked many years as a Research Chemist at Nalco in Sugarland, TX. Congratulations to Mrs. Susie Boyd who provided the correct response shortly after she received the newspaper!

Quiz Teaser # 669: Which graduate of Hawkins High School and Tougaloo College served his state and country in the military, and in the Governor’s Office under the Winter and Allain administrations?