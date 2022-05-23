Our community is saddened by the death of our neighborhood resident, Mr. John Lee Evans, who transitioned Wednesday, May 18th at his home following a lengthy battle with health challenges. Memorial services are Saturday, May 28th at 11:00 at Lone Pilgrim M. B. Church. Mapp Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements. Please keep his family in your prayers, including his wife, Mrs. Minnie Evans, and children, West, Mary Lois Clark, Betty Jo Laster, Billy, Jeanette Patrick, Terry, and Marcus.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mrs. Julie Mae Wilson who transitioned May 18th. Visitation is Wednesday, May 25th from 11-6 p.m. at Evans Memorial Funeral Home. Her Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, May 26th at Evans Memorial Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Our prayers are with her family, especially her children, Connie Parker, and Mitchel Wilson. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of fourteen-year-old Betty Mae Harris, a Scott Central student, who was fatally injured in a vehicular accident. Memorial Services were held Saturday, April 21st at Scott Central High School. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements. Please keep her family in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Cleveland Nichols of Morton. Memorial services were held Saturday, May 21st a Greater Holy Hill COGIC. Our prayers are with his family especially his wife, Mrs. Patricia Nichols, and their children, David, Seddric, Terrance, and Elliot. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Floyd Reed, Jr., brother of Mrs. Sherry Moore, who transitioned Sunday, May 22nd at his home. Memorial arrangements are incomplete. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Amile Bloodsaw whose Memorial Funeral is Wednesday, May 25th at 1:00 at Bethlehem M. B. Church in Tuscola (Lena). Holifield Funeral Home has been entrusted with his final arrangements.

We are saddened by the death of Mr. Gilbert Mason, Jr., son of the civil rights activist and medical doctor, Dr. Gilbert Mason, Sr, who filed suit to integrate the beaches of the MS Gulf Coast. Gilbert, Jr. transitioned Friday, May 20th at his home. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Bishop Joseph R. Kopacz, Bonnie Russell, LaToya McClendon, Roseann Lynn, Gail Lee, Darryl McCurdy, Opal Jewel Gray Hanford, London Thompson, Melba Dixon, Barbara Gatewood, Helen Reed Akins, Brandace Sharp, Idelia Henderson, Tommie Joe Wash, Lucille Flex, Beverly Hollingsworth, Viola Morgan, Mitch and Mary Nichols, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

During the Sixth Sunday of Lent, parishioners were reminded that the “evil one” still lurks among us. In his homily, Fr. Adolfo again stated the Church’s position on abortion and offered prayers for all mothers. He encouraged parishioners to stick close of Jesus and pray that the Holy Spirit will protect us from the “evil one.”

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church members enjoyed Sunday Services where Pastor Shirley Wilder delivered the morning message, “Be Encouraged.” Her Scripture reference was Psalms 27:8.

Pastor Sheldon Thomas and his Little Rock M. B. Church congregation honored their college, high school, and kindergarten graduates. Following the tribute to graduates, he delivered his sermon, entitled “Living A Life of Honor.” He referenced Numbers 6:2-27, Mathew 13:4, and John 4:7 as Scriptures. During this sermon, he advised that we must live a life of honor, so that people don’t have to jump through hoops and all kinds of stuff just to receive what we’re saying. We must learn to honor people regardless of what has transpired in their lives. Healings, miracles, and deliverances can take place if we learn to honor the spiritual leaders God has placed in our presence. A leader’s ability to speak into your life is determined by your permission to allow them to by having honor for them.

Congratulations to Legacy Change Agents Myla Sanders and Keshawn Davis on their election to serve as officers of the East Central Community College’s Theta XI Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society!!!! They, along with the other officers, were honored during the 2022 Awards Ceremony held on the Decatur campus. We are so very proud of these Change Agents. Way to go!

Kudos and Congratulations to all recent graduates, including:

Ellis C. Walker on his graduation from Seigle High School (TN). He is the son of Crystal Ellis McFerrin and Jason Walker of Murfreesboro; grandson of Dr. Cheryl Slaughter Ellis and Sidney Ellis; and the great-grandson of the late W. L. and Olivia Kelley Slaughter.

Nicholas Alphonzo Parker who graduated from Brandon High School. He is the son of Julian Parker and Adrian Parker; and the grandson of Rita Parker Johnson; and the great-grandson of the late Alphonzo and Hazel Parker.

Alexis Fletcher who graduated from Fayetteville (AR) High School. She is the daughter of Mary Crudup Fletcher and McKinley Fletcher, and the granddaughter of the late A. B. and Catherine Crudup.

Naomi Baskins who graduated from Dilliard University in New Orleans, daughter of Kelly Ellis and Kevin of Chicago, and the granddaughter of Cheryl Ellis and Sidney Ellis. She is the great-granddaughter of the late W. L. and Olivia Slaughter.

Aubriana Lowery who graduated from Alcorn State University. She is the daughter of Elmer and Debra Lowery and the granddaughter of the late A. B. and Catherine Crudup.

Family and friends gathered at Crudup Ward Center May 21st to honor Nytezia Pinkston Donald for a Baby Shower. They enjoyed good food, fun, games, and fellowship. Hostesses were Kimberly Kitchens, Destiny Lyles, and Ann Lyles.

We enjoyed visiting with Attorney Colette Oldmixon and friend, Rita Diggs-Jones, retired MD state trooper.

We enjoyed visiting with Mrs. Ester Perry and her son, Malcolm Marlo Perry, who was home visiting his family. Mr. Perry was one of the original Legacy board members and presently serves on the Legacy Advisory Board.

The Cluster Club met May 18th at the downtown office. Cynthia Melton hosted the May meeting and provided refreshments. The May meeting celebrated Mother’s Day and Memorial Day traditions. The ladies discussed this year’s projects and details will be shared later. Connie Wash demonstrated her arts and crafts with creative floral arrangements. One of the arrangements was presented to Cynthia Melton as a birthday gift. Other ladies attending were Carolyn Macon, Dorothy Strong, Desiree Bradford, and Mary Lofton. Special thanks to Bobbie Carter for her delicious dessert.

Happy Birthday greetings to babies born between May 26th through June 4th, namely, Akil Rankin (29), Erma Pace, and Rev. Allen Cooks (30), Rita Parker (Johnson) (31), Evelyn Lewis and Georgia Patrick (June (1), Lodena Holifield, Kennedi Patrick, and Ityrious Bowie (3), and KeAreona Pauls (4).

Answer to Quiz Teaser 670: Dr. Cheryl A. Slaughter Ellis attended Hawkins High School and enrolled in Tougaloo College as an accelerated student. She joined the U. S. Air Force and earned her Bachelor’s degree from JSU as well as a Master’s degree. Her doctorates were earned at MSU and the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. She retired as Chairwoman of the Health Division at Middle TN State University. She is the oldest daughter of the late W. L. Slaughter and Olivia Kelley Slaughter.

Quiz Teaser # 671: Name at least one Scott County African American church that opened its doors to house students when their Forest school burned.