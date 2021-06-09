Our hearts are deeply saddened by the transition of Ms. LeKendra Celeste “Rudi” Burks, daughter of Minister Rosie Batiste and Lee Nelson. She departed this earth Sunday, June 6th and left a legacy of love for her children, Layla, Bella, Isaiah, and Nala. Please keep her family, including her sister Ayana Batiste Butler, Esq., in your prayers. Evans Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with her final arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mr. Richard Mosley, husband of Mrs. Betty Ree Holifield Mosley, a native of Forest. Graveside service was held Friday, June 4th at Delta Heights Memorial Garden in Cleveland. Elder David Sayles, Sr. officiated and delivered his eulogy, and Mrs. Angela Sayles was the mistress of ceremony. Our prayers continue to be with his family, especially his wife, son LaCari (Cumeshia), grandson LaCari Mosley, II, and siblings.

We appreciate additional information on the life and legacy of Mr. Walter “Putty” Ford. He was a graduate of E. T. Hawkins High School (ETHHS) and an outstanding athlete under coaches James Clark and Marshall Bell; played football, basketball, and ran track; best sport was track where he was state champion in both the 880 yard run and the mile run in 1967; and attended Alcorn for a short time on a track scholarship where he was a teammate of the late Junior Mack Burks, a 1967 graduate of ETHS. Special thanks to Dr. Sheldon Graves, ETHHS class of 1966 for this information. We appreciate his support!

We are saddened to learn of the May 28th transition of Joseph N. Latino, Bishop Emeritus of the Catholic Diocese of Jackson, MS. A Wake service will be held Tuesday, June 8th at 6:30 at the Cathedral of Saint Peter the Apostle in Jackson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on the following Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the Cathedral. Our prayers are with his family and parishioners.

Please continue to remember, in your prayers, our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, David Spann, Lonnie Broadfoot, Travis “Butch” Chambers, London Thompson, Rev. Larry Weathers, Robert and Mae Jane Kimble, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Flo Chambers and daughter Renee McLemore, Fannie Bradford, Susie Boyd, Rev. Richard Middleton, and other readers.

We appreciate the words and expressions of thanks from the family of the late Mrs. Fredia Ward Patrick. It was good hearing from her brother, John Harold Ward, who is one of our Wisconsin weekly readers. Let’s continue to remember them in our prayers.

Congratulations to our friend Kristen Clarke who was recently approved by the U. S. Senate as U. S. Department of Justice’s Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights. Prior to her confirmation, Attorney Clark was President and Executive Director for the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights under Law. She is the first African American female to hold this position.

We received a special thank you from Mt. Olive M. B. Church family, Pastor Charles Bell and Dr. Shikira Cain for gifts, love offerings and support from the Scott County community during their recent Pastor’s Appreciation Day celebration.

In our efforts to support those who struggle with PTSD and stress related disorders, Legacy dedicates the month of July to this invisible illness. The July edition of our monthly newsletter, The Legend, will address, as its topic, PTSD and other similar invisible illnesses.

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners celebrated The Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi) on the first Sunday in June. It was the first homily delivered by Father Alexis with the Servants of the Most Holy Trinity, who has returned from assignment in Honduras. He reminded us that we receive the Grace of redemption through the Eucharist. We were invited to participate in the Eucharist and its sacrificial elements which are nourishments of life, bread and wine. They become the Body and Blood of Christ. All we have to do is draw near with faith, eat and drink. He concluded his homily by encouraging us to be an instrument of God’s love and kindness every day.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church members enjoyed the message delivered by Pastor Shirley Wilder. Her message was entitled, “Is Your Worship For Real?” and Scripture reference was Roman 12:1-2. As ambassadors of God, we must be example of what Christ would do in this world. We must trust in the Lord and he will give all we need. Often church folks use every excuse in the Book not to serve the Lord and cause division at times. Is your Worship for real? We sometimes don’t confer with the Lord – are we ignoring the Lord? Who do you worship? True worship is all about God, and we must read his Word and spend more time with our Father. We should focus on building God’s kingdom, remove worldly issues that block our relationship with God, and strive to be of service. In her usual style, Pastor Wilder closed her message with “My Worship Is For Real.”

Little Rock M. B. Church Sunday Service was via YouTube and devotion was provided by Pastor Sheldon Thomas. The sermon theme was “Why Is My Life All Tied Up?” Scriptures referenced were James 4:1-9 and Luke 15: 11-17. Sin will tie our lives up and cause us to miss the mark. It will take us farther than we want to go and keep us longer than we want to stay. God can help us untie our “NOTS,” our Can NOTS, have NOTS, will NOTS, am NOTS, and do NOTS. When our lives are all tied up like the colt in Luke 19:30, we won’t see untapped potentials, undiscovered territories, and hidden talents, etc., until we are untied. We must operate in the Spirit and not just the soul and body. God knows when we are asking amiss, in other words, He knows our motives in which we’re asking. As we come to peace with the word, we can then ask what we will and it shall be given unto us.

Scott County JSU Alumni Chapter Albert W. Gray advised the June meeting will be held Thursday, June 10th at 5:30 at the Kats Kave. Fundraising and other projects will be discussed.

Happy birthday greetings to babies born between June 12-19, namely, Rashad Odom, Idell Payton, and James Watkins (12), Latoya Gray, Ruth Weems, and Ja’Mya Henry (14), Myra Tucker and Alejandra Lopez (15), Akayla Wilson, Tim Ringo, Caelyn Funches, and Ashley Dawn Rhodes (16), Syble Horton Rule and Marcus Johnson, Jr. (17), Latoya McClendon, Shirley Macon, Makiya Jones, Margaret Bates, Joyce Collins, Deangelo Shepard, and Constance Slaughter-Harvey (18), and Felisha Temple and Cartrellis Wansley (19).

Answer to Mother’s Month Quiz Teaser # 621: The late Mrs. Fannie Lou Townsend Hamer is honored as the Mother of the Mississippi Civil Rights Movement. Thanks to Mrs. Susie J. Boyd for providing the correct response!

Father’s Month Quiz Teaser #622: Which civil and human rights leader is known as the “Father of the Mississippi Civil Rights Movement?” He received this recognition shortly after his assassination and murder on June 12, 1964.