The Board of Directors of Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. continues its tradition of supporting teachers with classroom grants. This year, 14 teachers received total grants of $10,000 towards their curriculum plans.
Grantees are:
1. Dr. Rhonda Kelley (Forest Elementary School)-Distance Learning Ed. Project
2. Kathern Qualls (Forest Elementary School)-Social Emotional Needs Ed. Project
3. Nathalie Hernandez Shepard (Hawkins Middle School/Forest)-Bi-lingual (Spanish/ English) Ed. Project
4. April Smith (Newton Elementary School)-Reading Ed. Project
5. Maleca Merrell (Newton Municipal Middle School)-History and Life Skills Ed. Project
6. Vernita Wash (Newton Career and Tech. Center)-Life and Career Skills Ed. Project
7. Evany Gray (Newton Municipal High School)-Science Ed. Project
8. Jason Posey (Lake Middle School)-STEM Ed. Project
9. Principal Sharon Hoye (Lake Middle School)-Parental Engagement Project
10. Frances Richmond (Morton High School)-Mathematics Ed. Project
11. Debra Lowery (Bettye Mae Jack Middle School/Morton)-Character Development Ed. Project
12. Chiquita McClendon (Scott Central Attendance Center)-Health Ed. Project
13. Tiffany Lindsey (Kidz 1st Level Daycare-Rankin Co.)-Early Ed. Project
14. Phyllis Cotten (Helen's Daycare-Madison Co.)-Early Ed. Project