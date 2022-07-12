Notice is hereby given that Community Bank of Mississippi, Forest, Mississippi has made application to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Washington, D.C. 20429 and to the Commissioner, Department of Banking and Consumer Finance, State of Mississippi, for written consent to relocate its main office from the current location at 323 East 3rd Street, Forest, Scott County, Mississippi, to a new location 27.02 miles west at 1905 Community Bank Way, Flowood, Rankin County, Mississippi, and to retain its office at 323 East 3rd Street, Forest, Scott County, Mississippi as a branch office.

Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his/her comments in writing with the Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its Regional Office, 600 North Pearl Street, Suite 700, Dallas, Texas 75201 not later than December 22, 2022. The nonconfidential portions of the application are on file in the regional office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of information in the nonconfidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request.

Any interested person may file a written protest and\or comments to said application with the Commissioner. Any protest shall specify the interest of the protestant in the application and state the grounds for protest. Protest, in writing, should be addressed to the Commissioner, Department of Banking and Consumer Finance, State of Mississippi, Post Office Drawer 12129, Jackson, Mississippi 39336-2129. Processing will be completed no earlier than the 15th day following the December 7, 2022, publication or the date of receipt of the application by the Commissioner, whichever is later.

This notice is published pursuant to Part 303.44 of the Rules and Regulations of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and pursuant to Section 81-7-13, Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended.

Community Bank of Mississippi

Charles W. Nicholson, Jr., President

Forest, Mississippi

Publish: November 30, 2022 and December 7, 2022