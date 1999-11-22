Legal Notices March 25

ABANDONED VEHICLES

Pursuant to the abandoned Motor Vehicle Act the following vehicles to be sold on March 27, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.

SISTRUNK SALES AND SERVICE

819 WEST 3RD ST.

FOREST, MS 39074 601-469-3388

1) 1999 Lexus ES JT8BF28G5X5063093

2) 2001 GMC NK1 1GTEK19T01E220066

3) 2006 Saturn Ion 1G8AJ55F86Z146544

4) 2000 Acura JH4KA9652YC006131

5) 2000 Mazda 626 1YVGF22D4Y5107487

6) 2002 Honda Accord 1HGCG16532A019822

SALE WILL BE AT

SISTRUNK SALES AND SERVICE AT 10:00 AM ON

March 27, 2020.

Publish: March 11, March 18 and March 25, 2020

Advertisement

for Depository Bids

Financial Institutions interested in being a depository for the Scott County School District from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023 are requested to submit a bid to the Board of Trustees at 110 Commerce Loop by 2:00 pm on April 24, 2020. The required bid form may be obtained from the Scott County School District, Courthouse Annex, 110 Commerce Loop Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 am and 4:30 pm.

Publish: March 25 and April 1, 2020

EN EL TRIBUNAL DE LA CANCILLERIA DEL CONDADO DE

SCOTT, MISSISSIPPI

EN RE: DIEGO PEREZ-DIEGO, MENOR CAUSA NO. 2020-0065

ANDRES PEREZ-DIEGO, PETICIONARIA

REGLA 81 CITACIÓN-POR PUBLICACIÓN

EL ESTADO DE MISSISSIPPI

PARA: Pedro Perez-Andres

Aldea Las Flores

San Mateo Ixtatan

Huehuetenango

Guatemala

AVISO AL DEMANDADO

LA QUEJA ADJUNTA A ESTA CITACION ES IMPORTANTE Y DEBE TOMAR ACCION INMEDIATA PARA PROTEGER SUS DERECHOS

Usted está convocado para comparecer y defenderse contra la Petición para Nombrar Tutor radicada en su contra en esta acción a las 9 a.m. el dia 17 de Abril, 2020, en el Tribunal de la Cancillería del Condado de Scott en Forest, Mississippi, ante Su Señoría Robert M. Logan, Jr. y en caso de que usted no aparezca y se defienda, un fallo será dictado en su contra por el dinero u otras cosas exigidas en la Petición para Nombrar Tutor Verificada.

No es necesario que presente una respuesta u otro alegato, pero puede hacerlo si lo desea.

Emitido bajo mi mano y el sello de dicho Tribunal, este día 11th de March, 2020.

/s/ LeeAnn Palmer

Secretario de la Cancillería del Condado

de Scott, Mississippi

[SELLO] por: /s/ D. Derrick D.C.

Publish: March 18, March 25 and April 1, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY OF

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF

THE LAST WILL AND

TESTAMENT OF HOWARD D. CLARK, M.D., DECEASED CAUSE NUMBER: 2020-0067

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary have been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of Howard D. Clark, M.D. on the 5th day of March, 2020, in Cause Number 2020-0067, General Chancery Docket, Scott County, Mississippi, all persons having claims against said Estate are notified to probate the same with the Clerk of the Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This 6th day of March, 2020.

/S/ HOWARD DAVID CLARK, II

HOWARD DAVID CLARK, II

/S/ PATRICIA CLARK WESTBERRY

PATRICIA CLARK WESTBERRY

/S/ NEVA CLARK JEFCOAT

NEVA CLARK JEFCOAT

Roy Noble Lee, Jr., MSB #1168

Lee & Lee, P.A.

Attorneys at Law

Post Office Box 370

Forest, Mississippi 39074

(601) 469-2721

Publish: March 11, 18, and 25, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY OF

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF

THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF NOLEN SITRUNK, DECEASED CAUSE NUMBER:

2020-0077

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary have been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of Nolen Sistrunk on the 18th day of March, 2020, in Cause Number 2020-0077, General Chancery Docket, Scott County, Mississippi, all persons having claims against said Estate are notified to probate the same with the Clerk of the Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This 19th day of March, 2020.

/S/ ELAINE SISTRUNK

ELAINE SISTRUNK

J. Norman Brown, MSB #4612

Lee & Lee, P.A.

Attorneys at Law

Post Office Box 370

Forest, Mississippi 39074

(601) 469-2721

Publish: March 25, 2020, April 1, 2020 and April 8, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY OF MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

ANDERSON ROBINSON, DECEASED NO. 2020-0033

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary have been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of ANDERSON ROBINSON on the 6th day of MARCH, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-0033, General Chancery Docket, Scott County, Mississippi, all persons having claims against said Estate are notified to probate the same with the Clerk of the Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This 6th day of March, 2020.

/s/ Pamela Shepherd PAMELA ROBINSON SHEPHERD, EXECUTOR

P. SHAWN HARRIS, MSB #9554

ATTORNEY AT LAW

POST OFFICE BOX 649

FOREST, MS 39074

(601) 469-9910

Publish: March 11, March 18 and March 25, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI



IN THE MATTER OF PAUL MCMILLIAN, DECEASED



CAUSE NO. 2020-0052

CASANDRA GARZA AND TABITHA MCMILLIAN, PETITIONERS

SUMMONS BY

PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: All Unknown Heirs at Law of Paul McMillian, deceased

All unknown parties in interest

NOTICE HEARING

You have been made a part in the suit filed in this Court by Cassandra Garza and Tabitha McMillian, as Petitioner for the Matter of Paul McMillian, Deceased, seeking a Petition to Determine Heirs at Law.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the petition in this action before the Honorable Judge Robert Logan, Jr. at 9:00 a.m. on the 8th day of May 2020, in the courtroom of the Jasper County Chancery Courthouse in Bay Spring, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

lssued under my hand and the seal of said Court this the 2nd day of March, 2020.

/s/ LeeAnne Palmer

Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi

By: /s/ Diane Derrick

(seal)

PREPARED BY:

/s/Mark T. Fowler

Mark T. Fowler, MSB #5449

Schwartz & Associates, P.A.

162 East Amite Street

Jackson, MS 39201

Publish: March 11, March 18 and March 25, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN RE: MAE JEAN PUTNAL, DECEASED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF MAE JEAN PUTNAL,

DECEASED

PROBATE NO.2020-0020-PR

NOTICE is hereby given that Letters of Administration on the Estate of MAE JEAN PUTNAL, Deceased, were granted to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi on the 7th day of February, 2020, and all persons having claims against said estate are hereby notified and required to have the same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court as required by law within ninety (90) days from date of first publication of this notice. Failure to do so will forever bar such claims.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this, the 10th day of March, 2020.

JIMMY PAUL REID, ADMINISTRATOR Publish March 18, March 25 and April 1, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADMINISTRATION OF

THE ESTATE OF

WILLIAM DAVID BRYANT, DECEASED CAUSE NUMBER: 2020-0064

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration have been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of William David Bryant on the 6th day of March, 2020, in Cause 2020-0064, General Chancery Docket, Scott County, Mississippi, all persons having claims against said Estate are notified to probate the same with the Clerk of the Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This 12th day of March, 2020.

/s/ Clara Irene Warren Beltran

CLARA IRENE WARREN BELTRAN, ADMINISTRATRIX

J. NORMAN BROWN MSB#4612

LEE & LEE, P.A.

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

POST OFFICE BOX 370

FOREST, MS 39074

(601) 469-2721

Publish: March 18, March 25 and April 1, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPOINTMENT

OF A GUARDIAN FOR, ILVER ASAIN LUCAS MARTINEZ, A MINOR

PETITIONER: ROBIN

GOMEZ LOPEZ

CAUSE NO.:2020-0019



SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: LEONARDA HERMITANIA MARTINEZ - MARTINEZ & HERMITANIO LUCAS - LUCAS THE COMPLAINT OR PETITION WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9 o'clock A.M. on the 17th day of April, 2020, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Scott County Chancery Court at 100 E 1st St, Forest, MS 39074, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 13th day of March 2020.

Lee Anne Livingston Palmer

Chancery Clerk

Clerk of Scott County,

Mississippi

/s/ D. Derrick D.C.

(seal)

Publish: March 18, March 25 and April 1, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN RE: THE

DETERMINATION OF HEIRS OF

JOANN S. WALTON,

DECEASED

NO. 2018-0415

SUMMONS

TO: The Unknown Heirs at Law of JoAnn S. Walton, deceased, and any other person or party claiming any legal or equitable interest in and to the Estate of JoAnn S. Walton, deceased.

You have been made Respondents in the cause filed in this Court by Geary T. Walton, Executor of the Last Will and Testament of JoAnn S. Walton, and Geary T. Walton,

Individually, Petitioner.

The Petition for Determination of Heirs filed in the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi is a civil action seeking adjudication of heirs of JoAnn S. Walton, deceased, and other relief.

You are hereby summoned and commanded to personally appear before the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi, at the Scott County Chancery Courthouse in Forest, Mississippi, on the 17th day of April, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. to defend said suit and show cause if any you can why the relief sought and prayed for in the Petition should not be granted, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a Judgement Determining Heirs at Law may be entered against you by default.

This the 12th day of March, 2020.

/s/ Lee Ann Palmer

Clerk of Court

By: /s/ D. Derrick

Deputy Clerk

(seal)

Publish: March 18, March 25, April 1 and April 8, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF THE MINOR CHILD NAMED IN THE

COMPLAINT

CAUSE NO. 2020-0001

RAMONA SESSUMS, PLAINTIFF

VS

MEGAN L. MASSEY AND LUPE CASTILLO,

DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS BY

PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: LUPE CASTILLO, Defendant, who is either a non-resident of the State of Mississippi or a resident of Mississippi not to be found therein after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain same.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this court by Ramona Sessums, Plaintiff, in this cause.

A hearing on the relief sought through the Complaint is set for the 8th day of May, 2020. You are hereby NOTIFIED that you should be and PERSONALLY APPEAR before the Chancery Court in and for the Second District of the State of Mississippi at the Jasper County Courthouse in the City of Bay Springs, Mississippi, on the 8th day of May, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. to show cause, if any you can, why the relief sought should not be granted.

Issued under my hand and seal of this court, this the 13th day of March 2020.

LEANNE LIVINGSTON

PALMER

Chancery Clerk of Scott County

By: /s/ D. Derrick D.C.

(seal)

Tanya Carl, P.C.

Attorney for Plaintiff

P. O. Box 57

Forest, MS 39074

(601)469-0112

Publish: March 18, March 25 and April 1, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF THE MINOR CHILD NAMED IN THE

COMPLAINT

CAUSE NO. 2020-0011

RAMONA SESSUMS, PLAINTIFF

VS

MEGAN L. MASSEY AND LUPE CASTILLO,

DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS BY

PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: MEGAN L. MASSEY, Defendant, who is either a non-resident of the State of Mississippi or a resident of Mississippi not to be found therein after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain same.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this court by Ramona Sessums, Plaintiff, in this cause.

A hearing on the relief sought through the Complaint is set for the 8th day of May, 2020. You are hereby NOTIFIED that you should be and PERSONALLY APPEAR before the Chancery Court in and for the Second District of the State of Mississippi at the Jasper County Courthouse in the City of Bay Springs, Mississippi, on the 8th day of May, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. to show cause, if any you can, why the relief sought should not be granted.

Issued under my hand and seal of this court, this the 13th day of March 2020.

LEANNE LIVINGSTON

PALMER

Chancery Clerk of Scott County

By: /s/ D. Derrick D.C.

(seal)

Tanya Carl, P.C.

Attorney for Plaintiff

P. O. Box 57

Forest, MS 39074

(601)469-0112

Publish: March 18, March 25 and April 1, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

CIVIL ACTION FILE NO.

2020 - 0025

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF BILLIE JEAN MCNEECE GUNN, DECEASED

WANDA CLARK AND JELINDA CRAWFORD, CO-EXECUTORS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

All persons holding claims against the Estate of Billie Jean McNeece Gunn, deceased, will appear before the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi, and have same probated and

registered by the Clerk of said Court within ninety (90) days after the date of the first

publication of this Notice.

Letters of Testamentary were granted to Wanda Clark and Jelinda Crawford by said Court on the 16th day of March, 2020.

All persons failing to probate and register their claims against said estate within ninety (90) days from the date of first publication of this Notice will be forever barred.

THIS, the 17th day of March, 2020.

/s/ Wanda Clark

WANDA CLARK, Co-Executor of the Estate of

Billie Jean McNeece Gunn, deceased

/s/ Jelinda Crawford JELINDA CRAWFORD,

Co-Executor of the Estate of

Billie Jean McNeece Gunn, deceased

JEFFREY T. WEBB

Webb Law Firm, PLLC

Post Office Box 452

203 South Pearl Street

Carthage, MS 39051

(601)267-9762

MSB NO. 8785

ATTORNEY FOR CO-EXECUTORS

Publish: March 25, April 1 and April 8, 2020

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

YOUTH COURT DIVISION

NEWTON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES,

BY MARCUS D. DAVENPORT, AND MERCEDES LA'NYAH RIDLEY,

JERMARQUS DONMONIC ROBINSON, OMARION D'WYNE ROBINSON

AND DARREN MICHAEL ROBINSON, MINORS, BY AND THROUGH

THEIR NEXT FRIEND, MARCUS D. DAVENPORT PETITIONERS

VS. CIVIL ACTION, FILE NO.

RENETTE MARIE ROBINSON RESPONDENT

COUNTY COURT SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER, who is not to be found in the State of Mississippi on diligent inquiry and whose post office address is not known to the Petitioners after diligent inquiry made by said Petitioners.

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Newton County Department of Child Protection Services by Marcus D. Davenport, Social Services Regional Director, and, Mercedes La'nyah Ridley, Jermarqus Donmonic Robinson, Omarion D'wyne Robinson and Darren Michael Robinson, minors, seeking to terminate your parental rights as those rights relate to said minors and demanding that the full custody, control and authority to act on behalf of said minors be placed with the Newton County Department of Child Protection Services.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:00, O'CLOCK A .M. ON THE 20TH DAY OF MARCH, 2020, IN THE COURTROOM OF THE SCOTT COUNTY YOUTH COURT, 100 E 1ST STREET, MISSISSIPPI, AND IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this 12th day of FEBRUARY,2020.

GEORGE T. HAYES, JR., CLERK NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI

BY: S. GRENETT Deputy Clerk

Brandi L. Brown, MSB #101583

Office of the Attorney General

P. O. Box 220

Jackson, Mississippi 39205

Telephone No. (601) 359-4194

Fax No. (601) 359-4181

bbrow@ago.ms.gov

Publish: March 11, March 18 and March 25, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

To: TERRIE JACOBS

You are summoned to appear before the Mississippi Board of Nursing on June 18, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. to answer charges brought against you. The hearing will be held in the hearing room at the office of the Mississippi Board of Nursing, which is located at 713 S. Pear Orchard Rd., Ste. 300, Ridgeland, Mississippi. Failure to appear may result in the revocation of your nursing license.

Signed: Phyllis Johnson

Executive Director

Mississippi Board of Nursing

Publish: March 25, April 1 and April 8, 2020

NOTICE TO SATISFY A

WAREHOUSEMAN'S LIEN

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to MS Statues, that the goods stored in units by occupant listed below will be sold to the highest bidder with all cost of sale.

(1) Kenneth Brown

28326 Heatherway

Romulus, MI 48174

Any of the above contents may be removed from the sale by Forest Mini Storage or customer payment. Failure to redeem by March 2, 2020 will

result in loss of the stored

merchandise.

FOREST MINI STORAGE

884 Highway 35 South

Forest, MS 39074

Publish: March 25, 2020 and April 1, 2020

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on September 30, 2005, Dorris McBride and Mary Louise Stingley executed a certain deed of trust to Debera Bridges, Trustee for the benefit of CitiFinancial Real Estate Services, Inc which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Scott County, State of Mississippi in Book 699 at Page 63; and

WHEREAS, Apex Bank has heretofore substituted Shapiro & Brown, LLC as Trustee by instrument dated February 20, 2020 and recorded in the aforesaid Chancery Clerk's Office in Book 942 at Page 144; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, Apex Bank, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust and for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees and expense of sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Shapiro & Brown, LLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will on April 15, 2020 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the South Door of the County Courthouse of Scott County, located at 100 East Main Street, Forest, MS 39074, to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds the following described property situated in Scott County, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY SITUATE IN SCOTT COUNTY, STATE OF MISSISSIPPI, TO-WIT: COMMENCE AT THE SW CORNER OF SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4, SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 6 NORTH, RANGE 6 EAST AND RUN NORTH 622 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EAST SIDE OF STREET; THENCE RUN NORTHERLY 210 FEET ALONG THE EAST SIDE OF SAID STREET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN EAST 210 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 8 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST 105 FEET; THENCE RUN WEST 210 FEET TO THE EAST SIDE OF SAID STREET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 8 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 105 FEET ALONG THE EAST SIDE OF SAID STREET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING ONE-HALF (1/2) ACRE, MORE OR LESS AND BEING IN THE SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4, SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 6 NORTH, RANGE 6 EAST CITY OF MORTON, SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM EUGENE ADCOCK D/B/A ADCOCK INV. R.E. TO DORRIS MCBRIDE and MARY LOUISE STINGLEY , DATED 11/22/1999 RECORDED ON 11/22/1999 IN BOOK 11-U, PAGE 219 IN SCOTT COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF MS.

I WILL CONVEY only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this 4th day of March, 2020.

Shapiro & Brown, LLC

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

Shapiro & Brown, LLC

1080 River Oaks Drive, Suite B-202

Flowood, MS 39232

(601) 981-9299

397 Moore Street

Morton, MS 39117

20-025918

Publish: March 25, April 1 and 8, 2020

SUMMONS BY

PUBLICATION

CAUSE NO. 2020-0076

JUDY SIMMONS, PETITIONER

V.

ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF EVILENA OVERSTREET AND ANY AND ALL PERSONS, FIRMS, OR CORPORATIONS, HAVING A CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE LANDS DESCRIBED AS:

24 ACC PT. E 1/2 NW 1/4 S/T/R 21-05-09 DEED BOOK 6Z PAGE: 174 PARCEL: 2100000 00800 PPIN: 2177

SUMMONS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF EVILENA OVERSTREET AND ALL PERSONS HAVING OR CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE ABOVE DESCRIBED LAND SOLD FOR TAXES ON OCTOBER 11, 2010, BY THE TAX ASSESSOR OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, WHETHER LEGAL OR EQUITABLE IN AND TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY.

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT(S)

THE PETITION WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Petition to Quiet and Confirm Tax Title to THOMAS D. LEE, the attorney for the Plaintiff(s), whose post office address is POST OFFICE BOX 370, FOREST, MS 39074, and whose street address is 245 EAST SECOND STREET, FOREST, MISSISSIPPI. Your response must be mailed or delivered with (30) days from the date of delivery of this summons and petition or a judgement by default will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.

You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 19th day of March, 2020.

LEE ANNE LIVINGSTON PALMER

CHANCERY CLERK OF SCOTT COUNTY

BY: /s/ Diane Derrick

Deputy Clerk

(seal)

Posted: Bulletin Board, Scott County Courthouse

Publish: March 25, April 1 and April 8, 2020

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

CAUSE NO.: 2020-0038

GENE CHAMPION, PLAINTIFF

VS THE HEIRS OF GEORGE F. CHAMPION,

DECEASED, As well as: Kenneth Champion, Karen

Champion Gaines, Barbara Champion Crenshaw, Rodney Champion, Anthony

Champion, Eugene Champion, Andre Champion, Malcolm M. Ward, Michelle Ward, Fred M. Champion, Mary Champion Reffels, Margaret Champion Butler, Dalton J. Champion,

Edna Frances Anderson, Wayne Rogers, Kevin B. Champion, Stephanie

Champion, and Ronald

Champion, Sharon Champion and James S. Champion DEFENDANTS

INTEREST

SUMMONS

TO THE STATE OF

MISSISSIPPI

TO: Mary Champion Reffels, Fred Champion, Ronald Champion, Stephanie

Champion, Eugene Champion, Dalton J. Champion, Karen Champion Gaines

You have been made a Defendant/Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Petitioner(s) seeking a

Determination of Heirs of GEORGE F. CHAMPION.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said

complaint or petition at 9:00 a.m., Friday, the 8th day of May, 2020 in the Courtroom of the Jasper County Courthouse in Bay Springs, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 20th day of March, 2020.

LEE ANNE LIVINGSTON PALMER

CHANCERY CLERK OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

BY: /s/ Tonya Underwood

DEPUTY CLERK

(seal) Publish: March 25, April 1 and April 8, 2020

TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on August 27, 1998, Ora Lee Lay, executed a deed of trust to Barney L. Mathews, Trustee for the benefit of American National Mortgage, Inc., which deed of trust is recorded in Deed of Trust Book 588 at Page 735, perfected by Default Judgment in Cause No. 2019-0067, recorded in Book 12X at Page 607 and by Scrivener's Affidavit recorded in Book 16T at Page 699 in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of the County of Scott, State of Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, Underwood Law Firm PLLC was appointed as Trustee therein, by Default Judgment dated June 14, 2019, recorded in the Office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 12X at Page 607; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby, having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A, having requested the undersigned Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, Trustee's fees and expense of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, WE, Underwood Law Firm PLLC, Trustee in said deed of trust, will on the 1st day of April, 2020, offer for sale at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.) at the South front door of the County Courthouse at Forest, County of Scott, State of Mississippi, the following described property situated in the County of Scott, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

Beginning at a point 540 feet East of the NW Corner of NW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 15, Township 7 North, Range 9 East and 780 feet East of the point at which the Piketon public intersects the East boundary line of said forty said point being also described as the SW Corner of that certain 10 acre tract of land, more or less, heretofore conveyed to Eddie Mack Anderson; and from said Point of Beginning, run thence South along a barbed wire fence a distance of 360 feet to a point, run thence East a distance of 360 feet, run thence North a distance of 360 feet, run thence West a distance of 360 feet, more or less, to a Point of Beginning, said tract being located in center part of NW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 15, Township 7 North, Range 9 East and containing 3 acres, more or less.

This being the same property as conveyed by O.W. Lay and Virginia Lay to Augusta Lay and wife, Ora Lee Lay, in Warranty Deed Book 7C, Page 419, dated 9/9/74 and recorded 9/17/74, in the Chancery Clerk's Office of Scott County, MS.

WE WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in Underwood Law Firm PLLC as Trustee.

WITNESS OUR SIGNATURE, this the 4th day of March, 2020.

Underwood Law Firm PLLC

TRUSTEE

BY: Andrew R. Wilson,

Member Control# Lay, Ora/CMS

PUBLISH: 03/11/2020, 03/18/2020, 03/25/2020