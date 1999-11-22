Home / Classified Ads / Legal Notices

Legal Notices March 25

tbeeland
  • 178 reads

ABANDONED VEHICLES
Pursuant to the abandoned  Motor Vehicle Act the following  vehicles to be sold on March  27, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.

SISTRUNK SALES AND  SERVICE    
819 WEST 3RD ST.
FOREST, MS 39074   601-469-3388

1) 1999 Lexus ES  JT8BF28G5X5063093
2) 2001 GMC NK1  1GTEK19T01E220066
3) 2006 Saturn Ion  1G8AJ55F86Z146544
4) 2000 Acura  JH4KA9652YC006131
5) 2000 Mazda 626  1YVGF22D4Y5107487
6) 2002 Honda Accord  1HGCG16532A019822
SALE WILL BE AT
SISTRUNK SALES AND  SERVICE AT 10:00 AM ON
March 27, 2020.
Publish: March 11, March 18  and March 25, 2020

Advertisement
for Depository  Bids

Financial Institutions interested  in being a depository for the  Scott County School District  from July 1, 2020 to June 30,  2023 are requested to submit  a bid to the Board of Trustees  at 110 Commerce Loop by  2:00 pm on April 24, 2020.   The required bid form may be  obtained from the Scott County School District, Courthouse  Annex, 110 Commerce Loop  Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 am and  4:30 pm.
Publish:  March 25 and April 1,  2020

EN EL TRIBUNAL DE LA  CANCILLERIA DEL CONDADO DE
SCOTT, MISSISSIPPI

EN RE: DIEGO  PEREZ-DIEGO, MENOR      CAUSA NO. 2020-0065

ANDRES PEREZ-DIEGO,  PETICIONARIA

REGLA 81 CITACIÓN-POR  PUBLICACIÓN

EL ESTADO DE MISSISSIPPI

PARA: Pedro Perez-Andres
Aldea Las Flores
San Mateo Ixtatan
Huehuetenango
Guatemala 
AVISO AL DEMANDADO

LA QUEJA ADJUNTA A ESTA  CITACION ES IMPORTANTE  Y DEBE TOMAR ACCION  INMEDIATA PARA PROTEGER SUS DERECHOS
  Usted está convocado para  comparecer y defenderse contra la Petición para Nombrar  Tutor radicada en su contra en  esta acción a las 9 a.m. el dia  17 de Abril, 2020, en el Tribunal de la Cancillería del Condado de Scott en Forest, Mississippi, ante Su Señoría Robert M. Logan, Jr. y en caso de  que usted no aparezca y se  defienda, un fallo será dictado  en su contra por el dinero u  otras cosas exigidas en la Petición para Nombrar Tutor Verificada.
  No es necesario que presente  una respuesta u otro alegato,  pero puede hacerlo si lo desea.
  Emitido bajo mi mano y el sello de dicho Tribunal, este día  11th de March, 2020.

/s/ LeeAnn Palmer
Secretario de la Cancillería del  Condado
de Scott, Mississippi
[SELLO]  por: /s/ D. Derrick D.C.
Publish:  March 18, March 25  and April 1, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY OF
MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF
THE LAST WILL AND
TESTAMENT OF HOWARD  D. CLARK, M.D., DECEASED    CAUSE NUMBER: 2020-0067

NOTICE TO CREDITORS
  Letters Testamentary have  been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of  Howard D. Clark, M.D.  on the  5th  day of March, 2020, in  Cause Number 2020-0067,  General Chancery Docket,  Scott County, Mississippi, all  persons having claims against  said Estate are notified to probate the same with the Clerk  of the Court within ninety (90)  days of the date of the first  publication of this Notice, or  they will be forever barred.
  This 6th day of March, 2020.
/S/ HOWARD DAVID CLARK,  II
HOWARD DAVID CLARK, II
/S/ PATRICIA CLARK WESTBERRY
PATRICIA CLARK WESTBERRY
/S/ NEVA CLARK JEFCOAT
NEVA CLARK JEFCOAT
Roy Noble Lee, Jr., MSB  #1168
Lee & Lee, P.A.
Attorneys at Law
Post Office Box 370
Forest, Mississippi  39074
(601)  469-2721
Publish:  March 11, 18, and  25, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY OF
MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF
THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF NOLEN SITRUNK,  DECEASED         CAUSE NUMBER:
2020-0077
  NOTICE TO CREDITORS
  Letters Testamentary have  been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of Nolen Sistrunk on the 18th day of  March, 2020, in Cause Number 2020-0077, General Chancery Docket, Scott County,  Mississippi, all persons having  claims against said Estate are  notified to probate the same  with the Clerk of the Court  within ninety (90) days of the  date of the first publication of  this Notice, or they will be forever barred.
  This 19th day of March, 2020.
/S/ ELAINE SISTRUNK
ELAINE SISTRUNK
J. Norman Brown, MSB #4612
Lee & Lee, P.A.
Attorneys at Law
Post Office Box 370
Forest, Mississippi  39074
(601)  469-2721

Publish: March 25, 2020,           April 1, 2020 and  April 8, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY OF MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE  ESTATE OF
ANDERSON ROBINSON,  DECEASED    NO. 2020-0033
  NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary have  been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of  ANDERSON ROBINSON on  the 6th  day of MARCH, 2020,  in Cause No. 2020-0033, General Chancery Docket, Scott  County, Mississippi, all persons having claims against  said Estate are notified to probate the same with the Clerk  of the Court within ninety (90)  days of the date of the first  publication of this Notice, or  they will be forever barred.
  This  6th  day of March, 2020.
/s/ Pamela Shepherd  PAMELA ROBINSON SHEPHERD, EXECUTOR
P. SHAWN HARRIS, MSB  #9554
ATTORNEY AT LAW
POST OFFICE BOX 649
FOREST, MS   39074
(601) 469-9910
Publish: March 11, March 18  and March 25, 2020             

IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF PAUL   MCMILLIAN, DECEASED
   
CAUSE  NO. 2020-0052

CASANDRA GARZA  AND  TABITHA MCMILLIAN,  PETITIONERS

SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: All Unknown Heirs at Law  of Paul McMillian, deceased
All unknown parties in interest

NOTICE HEARING

You have been made a part in  the suit filed in this Court  by  Cassandra  Garza and Tabitha  McMillian, as Petitioner for the  Matter of Paul McMillian, Deceased, seeking a Petition to  Determine Heirs at Law.
You  are  summoned  to  appear  and  defend  against  the  petition  in  this  action  before   the Honorable Judge Robert  Logan, Jr. at 9:00 a.m. on the  8th  day of May 2020, in the  courtroom of the Jasper County Chancery Courthouse in  Bay Spring, Mississippi, and in  case of your failure to appear  and defend a judgment will be  entered against you for the  money or other things demanded  in the petition.
You are not required to file an  answer or other pleading but  you may do so if you desire.
lssued under my hand and the  seal of said Court this the 2nd  day of March, 2020.
/s/ LeeAnne Palmer
Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi
By: /s/ Diane Derrick
(seal)
PREPARED BY:
/s/Mark T. Fowler
Mark T. Fowler, MSB #5449
Schwartz & Associates, P.A.
162 East Amite Street
Jackson, MS 39201
Publish:  March 11, March 18  and March 25, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI

IN RE: MAE JEAN PUTNAL,  DECEASED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF MAE JEAN PUTNAL,
DECEASED

PROBATE NO.2020-0020-PR

NOTICE is hereby given that  Letters of Administration on  the Estate of MAE JEAN PUTNAL, Deceased, were granted  to the undersigned by the  Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi on the 7th day  of February, 2020, and all persons having claims against  said estate are hereby notified  and required to have the same  probated and registered by the  Clerk of said Court as required  by law within ninety (90) days  from date of first publication of  this notice.  Failure to do so  will forever bar such claims.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE,  this, the 10th day of March,  2020.

JIMMY PAUL REID, ADMINISTRATOR  Publish March 18, March 25  and April 1, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE  ADMINISTRATION OF
THE ESTATE OF
WILLIAM DAVID BRYANT,  DECEASED    CAUSE NUMBER: 2020-0064

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

  Letters of Administration have  been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of William David Bryant on the 6th  day of March, 2020, in Cause  2020-0064, General Chancery  Docket, Scott County, Mississippi, all persons having  claims against said Estate are  notified to probate the same  with the Clerk of the Court  within ninety (90) days of the  date of the first publication of  this Notice, or they will be forever barred.
  This 12th day of March, 2020.
/s/ Clara Irene Warren Beltran
CLARA IRENE WARREN  BELTRAN, ADMINISTRATRIX
J. NORMAN BROWN  MSB#4612
LEE & LEE, P.A.
ATTORNEYS AT LAW
POST OFFICE BOX 370
FOREST, MS   39074
(601) 469-2721
Publish:  March 18, March 25  and April 1, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE  APPOINTMENT
OF A GUARDIAN FOR, ILVER  ASAIN LUCAS MARTINEZ, A  MINOR
PETITIONER:  ROBIN
GOMEZ LOPEZ

CAUSE NO.:2020-0019
       
SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: LEONARDA HERMITANIA MARTINEZ - MARTINEZ  & HERMITANIO LUCAS -  LUCAS     THE COMPLAINT OR PETITION WHICH IS ATTACHED  TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST  TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION  TO PROTECT YOUR  RIGHTS.
You are summoned to appear  and defend against said complaint or petition at 9 o'clock  A.M. on the 17th  day of April,  2020, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Scott County  Chancery Court at 100 E 1st  St, Forest, MS 39074, and in  case of your failure to appear  and defend a judgment will be  entered against you for the  money or other things demanded in the complaint or  petition.
You are not required to file an  answer or other pleading, but  you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and the  seal of said Court, this the  13th day of March 2020.
Lee Anne Livingston Palmer
Chancery Clerk
Clerk of Scott County,
Mississippi
/s/ D. Derrick D.C.
(seal)
Publish: March 18, March 25  and April 1, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
IN RE: THE
DETERMINATION OF HEIRS  OF
JOANN S. WALTON,
DECEASED

NO. 2018-0415

SUMMONS
TO:  The Unknown Heirs at  Law of JoAnn S. Walton, deceased, and any other person  or party claiming any legal or  equitable interest in and to the  Estate of JoAnn S. Walton,  deceased.
You have been made Respondents in the cause filed in  this Court by Geary T. Walton,  Executor of the Last Will and  Testament of JoAnn S. Walton, and Geary T. Walton,
Individually, Petitioner.
The Petition for Determination  of Heirs filed in the Chancery  Court of Scott County, Mississippi is a civil action seeking  adjudication of heirs of JoAnn  S. Walton, deceased, and other relief.
You are hereby summoned  and commanded to personally  appear before the Chancery  Court of Scott County, Mississippi, at the Scott County  Chancery Courthouse in Forest, Mississippi, on the 17th  day of April, 2020, at 9:00 a.m.  to defend said suit and show  cause if any you can why the  relief sought and prayed for in  the Petition should not be  granted, and in case of your  failure to appear and defend, a  Judgement Determining Heirs  at Law may be entered against  you by default.
This the 12th day of March,  2020.
/s/ Lee Ann Palmer
Clerk of Court
By: /s/ D. Derrick
Deputy Clerk
(seal)
Publish: March 18, March 25,  April 1 and April 8, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE  ADOPTION OF THE MINOR  CHILD NAMED IN THE
COMPLAINT

CAUSE NO. 2020-0001

RAMONA SESSUMS, PLAINTIFF
VS
MEGAN L. MASSEY AND  LUPE CASTILLO,
DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO:  LUPE CASTILLO, Defendant, who is either a  non-resident of the State of  Mississippi or a resident of  Mississippi not to be found  therein after diligent search  and inquiry to ascertain same.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this  court by Ramona Sessums,  Plaintiff, in this cause.

A hearing on the relief sought  through the Complaint is set  for the 8th day of May, 2020.   You are hereby NOTIFIED  that you should be and PERSONALLY APPEAR before  the Chancery Court in and for  the Second District of the  State of Mississippi at the Jasper County Courthouse in the  City of Bay Springs, Mississippi, on the 8th day of May, 2020  at 9:00 a.m. to show cause, if  any you can, why the relief  sought should not be granted.

Issued under my hand and  seal of this court, this the 13th  day of March 2020.
LEANNE LIVINGSTON
PALMER
Chancery Clerk of Scott County
By:  /s/ D. Derrick D.C.
(seal)
Tanya Carl, P.C.
Attorney for Plaintiff
P. O. Box 57
Forest, MS 39074
(601)469-0112
Publish:  March 18, March 25  and April 1, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE  ADOPTION OF THE MINOR  CHILD NAMED IN THE
COMPLAINT

CAUSE NO. 2020-0011

RAMONA SESSUMS, PLAINTIFF
VS
MEGAN L. MASSEY AND  LUPE CASTILLO,
DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO:  MEGAN L. MASSEY, Defendant, who is either a  non-resident of the State of  Mississippi or a resident of  Mississippi not to be found  therein after diligent search  and inquiry to ascertain same.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this  court by Ramona Sessums,  Plaintiff, in this cause.

A hearing on the relief sought  through the Complaint is set  for the 8th day of May, 2020.   You are hereby NOTIFIED  that you should be and PERSONALLY APPEAR before  the Chancery Court in and for  the Second District of the  State of Mississippi at the Jasper County Courthouse in the  City of Bay Springs, Mississippi, on the 8th day of May, 2020  at 9:00 a.m. to show cause, if  any you can, why the relief  sought should not be granted.

Issued under my hand and  seal of this court, this the 13th  day of March 2020.
LEANNE LIVINGSTON
PALMER
Chancery Clerk of Scott County
By:  /s/ D. Derrick D.C.
(seal)
Tanya Carl, P.C.
Attorney for Plaintiff
P. O. Box 57
Forest, MS 39074
(601)469-0112
Publish:  March 18, March 25  and April 1, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY  COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,  MISSISSIPPI
  CIVIL ACTION FILE NO.
2020 - 0025

IN THE MATTER OF THE  ESTATE
OF BILLIE JEAN MCNEECE  GUNN, DECEASED
WANDA CLARK AND JELINDA CRAWFORD,  CO-EXECUTORS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

All persons holding claims  against the Estate of Billie  Jean McNeece Gunn, deceased, will appear before the  Clerk of the Chancery Court of  Scott County, Mississippi, and  have same probated and
registered by the Clerk of said  Court within ninety (90) days  after the date of the first
publication of this Notice.
  Letters of Testamentary were  granted to Wanda Clark and  Jelinda Crawford by said Court  on the 16th day of March,  2020.
  All persons failing to probate  and register their claims  against said estate within ninety (90) days from the date of  first publication of this Notice  will be forever barred.
  THIS, the 17th day of March,  2020.
/s/ Wanda Clark
WANDA CLARK,   Co-Executor of the Estate of
Billie Jean McNeece Gunn,  deceased
  /s/ Jelinda Crawford  JELINDA CRAWFORD,
Co-Executor of the Estate of
Billie Jean McNeece Gunn,  deceased
JEFFREY T. WEBB
Webb Law Firm, PLLC
Post Office Box 452
203 South Pearl Street
Carthage, MS 39051
(601)267-9762
MSB NO. 8785
ATTORNEY FOR  CO-EXECUTORS
Publish: March 25, April 1 and  April 8, 2020

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

YOUTH COURT DIVISION
NEWTON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES,
BY MARCUS D. DAVENPORT, AND MERCEDES  LA'NYAH RIDLEY,
JERMARQUS DONMONIC  ROBINSON, OMARION  D'WYNE ROBINSON
AND DARREN MICHAEL  ROBINSON, MINORS, BY  AND THROUGH
THEIR NEXT FRIEND, MARCUS D. DAVENPORT  PETITIONERS

VS.  CIVIL ACTION, FILE NO.             
RENETTE MARIE ROBINSON  RESPONDENT

COUNTY COURT SUMMONS
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO:  UNKNOWN PUTATIVE  FATHER, who is not to be  found in the State of Mississippi on diligent inquiry and  whose post office address is  not known to the Petitioners  after diligent inquiry made by  said Petitioners.
You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this  Court by the Newton County  Department of Child Protection  Services by Marcus D. Davenport, Social Services Regional  Director, and, Mercedes  La'nyah Ridley, Jermarqus  Donmonic Robinson, Omarion  D'wyne Robinson and Darren  Michael Robinson, minors,  seeking to terminate your parental rights as those rights relate to said minors and demanding that the full custody,  control and authority to act on  behalf of said minors be  placed with the Newton County Department of Child Protection Services.
YOU ARE SUMMONED TO  APPEAR AND DEFEND  AGAINST THE PETITION  FILED AGAINST YOU IN  THIS ACTION AT 9:00,  O'CLOCK  A .M. ON THE  20TH  DAY OF MARCH, 2020,  IN THE COURTROOM OF  THE SCOTT COUNTY  YOUTH COURT, 100 E 1ST  STREET, MISSISSIPPI, AND  IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE  TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A  JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR  THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN  THE PETITION.
You are not required to file an  answer or other pleading, but  you may do so if you desire.
ISSUED under my hand and  seal of said Court, this 12th  day of FEBRUARY,2020.
GEORGE T. HAYES, JR.,  CLERK NEWTON COUNTY,  MISSISSIPPI
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI
BY:  S. GRENETT                      Deputy Clerk
Brandi L. Brown, MSB  #101583
Office of the Attorney General
P. O. Box 220
Jackson, Mississippi  39205
Telephone No. (601) 359-4194
Fax No. (601) 359-4181
bbrow@ago.ms.gov
Publish: March 11, March 18  and March 25, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

To:  TERRIE JACOBS
You are summoned to appear  before the Mississippi Board of  Nursing on June 18, 2020 at  8:30 a.m. to answer charges  brought against you.  The  hearing will be held in the  hearing room at the office of  the Mississippi Board of Nursing, which is located at 713 S.  Pear Orchard Rd., Ste. 300,  Ridgeland, Mississippi.  Failure to appear may result in the  revocation of your nursing license.
Signed: Phyllis Johnson
Executive Director
Mississippi Board of Nursing
Publish:  March 25, April 1 and  April 8, 2020

NOTICE TO SATISFY A 
WAREHOUSEMAN'S LIEN
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to MS Statues, that the  goods stored in units by occupant listed below will be sold to  the highest bidder with all cost  of sale.

(1) Kenneth Brown
28326 Heatherway
Romulus, MI 48174

Any of the above contents may  be removed from the sale by  Forest Mini Storage or customer payment. Failure to redeem  by March 2, 2020 will
result in loss of the stored
merchandise.
FOREST MINI STORAGE
884 Highway 35 South
Forest, MS 39074
Publish: March 25, 2020 and  April 1, 2020

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S  NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on September 30,  2005, Dorris McBride and  Mary Louise Stingley executed  a certain deed of trust to Debera Bridges, Trustee for the  benefit of CitiFinancial Real  Estate Services, Inc which  deed of trust is of record in the  office of the Chancery Clerk of  Scott County, State of Mississippi in Book 699 at Page 63;  and
WHEREAS, Apex Bank has  heretofore substituted Shapiro  & Brown, LLC as Trustee by  instrument dated February 20,  2020 and recorded in the  aforesaid Chancery Clerk's  Office in Book 942 at Page  144; and
WHEREAS, default having  been made in the terms and  conditions of said deed of trust  and the entire debt secured  thereby having been declared  to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of  said deed of trust, Apex Bank,  the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the  undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell  said land and property in accordance with the terms of  said deed of trust and for the  purpose of raising the sums  due thereunder, together with  attorney's fees, trustee's fees  and expense of sale.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Shapiro & Brown, LLC, Substituted  Trustee in said deed of trust,  will on April 15, 2020 offer for  sale at public outcry and sell  within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m.  and 4:00 p.m.), at the South  Door of the County Courthouse of Scott County, located  at 100 East Main Street, Forest, MS 39074, to the highest  and best bidder for cash  or  certified funds the following  described property situated in  Scott County, State of Mississippi, to-wit:
FOLLOWING DESCRIBED  PROPERTY SITUATE IN  SCOTT COUNTY, STATE OF  MISSISSIPPI, TO-WIT: COMMENCE AT THE SW CORNER OF SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4,  SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 6  NORTH, RANGE 6 EAST  AND RUN NORTH 622 FEET  TO A POINT ON THE EAST  SIDE OF STREET; THENCE  RUN NORTHERLY 210 FEET  ALONG THE EAST SIDE OF  SAID STREET FOR THE  POINT OF BEGINNING;  THENCE RUN EAST 210  FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH  8 DEGREES 30 MINUTES  EAST 105 FEET; THENCE  RUN WEST 210 FEET TO  THE EAST SIDE OF SAID  STREET; THENCE RUN  SOUTH 8 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 105 FEET  ALONG THE EAST SIDE OF  SAID STREET TO THE  POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING ONE-HALF (1/2)  ACRE, MORE OR LESS AND  BEING IN THE SW 1/4 OF  SW 1/4, SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 6 NORTH, RANGE 6  EAST CITY OF MORTON,  SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI.
BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM EUGENE  ADCOCK D/B/A ADCOCK  INV. R.E. TO DORRIS  MCBRIDE and MARY LOUISE  STINGLEY , DATED  11/22/1999 RECORDED ON  11/22/1999 IN BOOK 11-U,  PAGE 219 IN SCOTT COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF  MS.
I WILL CONVEY only such title  as vested in me as Substituted  Trustee.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE  on this 4th day of March, 2020.

Shapiro & Brown, LLC
SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE
Shapiro & Brown, LLC
1080 River Oaks Drive, Suite  B-202
Flowood, MS 39232
(601) 981-9299

397 Moore Street
Morton, MS 39117
20-025918
Publish: March 25, April 1 and  8, 2020

SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION

CAUSE NO. 2020-0076

JUDY SIMMONS, PETITIONER
V.
ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF  EVILENA OVERSTREET AND  ANY AND ALL PERSONS,  FIRMS, OR CORPORATIONS, HAVING A CLAIM  ANY INTEREST IN THE  LANDS DESCRIBED AS:

24 ACC PT. E 1/2 NW 1/4  S/T/R 21-05-09 DEED BOOK  6Z PAGE:  174 PARCEL:   2100000 00800 PPIN: 2177

SUMMONS

TO:  ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF  EVILENA OVERSTREET AND  ALL PERSONS HAVING OR  CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN  THE ABOVE DESCRIBED  LAND SOLD FOR TAXES ON  OCTOBER 11, 2010, BY THE  TAX ASSESSOR OF SCOTT  COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI,  WHETHER LEGAL OR EQUITABLE IN AND TO THE  ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY.

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT(S)

THE PETITION WHICH IS  ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND  YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT  YOUR RIGHTS.

You are required to mail or  hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Petition to  Quiet and Confirm Tax Title to  THOMAS D. LEE, the attorney  for the Plaintiff(s), whose post  office address is POST OFFICE BOX 370, FOREST, MS  39074, and whose street address is 245 EAST SECOND  STREET, FOREST, MISSISSIPPI. Your response must be  mailed or delivered with (30)  days from the date of delivery  of this summons and petition  or a judgement by default will  be entered against you for the  money or other things demanded in the petition.

You must also file the original  of your response with the  Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the  seal of said Court, this 19th  day of March, 2020.
LEE ANNE LIVINGSTON  PALMER
CHANCERY CLERK OF  SCOTT COUNTY
BY: /s/ Diane Derrick
Deputy Clerk
(seal)
Posted:  Bulletin Board, Scott  County Courthouse
Publish:  March 25, April 1 and  April 8, 2020

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

CAUSE NO.: 2020-0038

GENE CHAMPION,   PLAINTIFF
VS  THE HEIRS OF GEORGE F.  CHAMPION,
DECEASED, As well as: Kenneth Champion, Karen
Champion Gaines, Barbara  Champion Crenshaw, Rodney  Champion, Anthony
Champion, Eugene Champion,  Andre Champion, Malcolm M.  Ward, Michelle Ward, Fred M.  Champion, Mary Champion  Reffels, Margaret Champion  Butler, Dalton J. Champion,
Edna Frances Anderson,  Wayne Rogers, Kevin B.  Champion, Stephanie
Champion, and Ronald
Champion, Sharon Champion  and James S. Champion  DEFENDANTS

INTEREST

SUMMONS

TO THE STATE OF
MISSISSIPPI

TO: Mary Champion Reffels,  Fred Champion, Ronald  Champion, Stephanie
Champion, Eugene Champion,  Dalton J. Champion, Karen  Champion Gaines

You have been made a  Defendant/Respondent in the  suit filed in this Court by the  Petitioner(s) seeking a
Determination of Heirs of  GEORGE F. CHAMPION.

You are summoned to appear  and defend against said
complaint or petition at 9:00  a.m., Friday, the 8th day of  May, 2020 in the Courtroom of  the Jasper County Courthouse  in Bay Springs, Mississippi, and in  case of your failure to appear  and defend a judgment will be  entered against you for the  money or other things demanded in the complaint or  petition.

You are not required to file an  answer or other pleading but  you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the  seal of said Court, this the  20th day of March, 2020.
LEE ANNE LIVINGSTON  PALMER
CHANCERY CLERK OF  SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
BY: /s/ Tonya Underwood
DEPUTY CLERK
(seal)                                           Publish: March 25, April 1 and  April 8, 2020                              

TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF  SALE

WHEREAS, on August 27,  1998, Ora Lee Lay, executed a  deed of trust to Barney L.  Mathews, Trustee for the benefit of American National Mortgage, Inc., which deed of trust  is recorded in Deed of Trust  Book 588 at Page 735, perfected by Default Judgment in  Cause No. 2019-0067, recorded in Book 12X at Page 607  and by Scrivener's Affidavit  recorded in Book 16T at Page  699 in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of the County of  Scott, State of Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, Underwood Law  Firm PLLC was appointed as  Trustee therein, by Default  Judgment dated June 14,  2019, recorded in the Office of  the aforesaid Chancery Clerk  in Book 12X at Page 607; and

WHEREAS, default having  been made in the terms and  conditions of said deed of trust  and the entire debt secured  thereby, having been declared  to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of  said deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, Wilmington Savings Fund  Society, FSB, as Trustee of  Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust  A, having requested the undersigned Trustee to execute  the trust and sell said land and  property in accordance with  the terms of said deed of trust  for the purpose of raising the  sums due thereunder, together  with attorney's fees, Trustee's  fees and expense of sale;
  NOW, THEREFORE, WE,  Underwood Law Firm PLLC,  Trustee in said deed of trust,  will on the 1st day of April,  2020, offer for sale at public  outcry for cash to the highest  bidder, and sell within legal  hours (being between the  hours of 11:00 A.M. and 4:00  P.M.) at the South front door of  the County Courthouse at Forest, County of Scott, State of  Mississippi, the following described property situated in the  County of Scott, State of Mississippi, to-wit:
Beginning at a point 540 feet  East of the NW Corner of NW  1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 15,  Township 7 North, Range 9  East and 780 feet East of the  point at which the Piketon public intersects the East boundary line of said forty said  point being also described as  the SW Corner of that certain  10 acre tract of land, more or  less, heretofore conveyed to  Eddie Mack Anderson; and  from said Point of Beginning,  run thence South along a barbed wire fence a distance of  360 feet to a point, run thence  East a distance of 360 feet,  run thence North a distance of  360 feet, run thence West a  distance of 360 feet, more or  less, to a Point of Beginning,  said tract being located in center part of NW 1/4 of NW 1/4,  Section 15, Township 7 North,  Range 9 East and containing 3  acres, more or less.

This being the same property  as conveyed by O.W. Lay and  Virginia Lay to Augusta Lay  and wife, Ora Lee Lay, in Warranty Deed Book 7C, Page  419, dated 9/9/74 and recorded 9/17/74, in the Chancery  Clerk's Office of Scott County,  MS.
  WE WILL CONVEY only such  title as is vested in Underwood  Law Firm PLLC as Trustee.
  WITNESS OUR SIGNATURE,  this the 4th day of March,  2020.
  Underwood Law Firm PLLC
TRUSTEE
BY:  Andrew R. Wilson,
Member  Control# Lay, Ora/CMS
PUBLISH:  03/11/2020,  03/18/2020, 03/25/2020

Social

The Message
Always Remember In the midst of your storm, you’ll find Jesus.
Morton News
Forest News
Union Grove/ Steele News
Sebastopol News
Pleasant Hill News

Obituaries

Mr. Willie M. Graham
Services for Mr. Willie M. Graham were held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at White Plains... READ MORE
Sue Jones
Opal Hardy Anderson
Benjamin Manly McKibbens
Genett Barrett Carpenter
Roy “Sam” Harris

Weddings-Birthdays

IT’S A GIRL!
Josh and Courtney Jo Weaver of Nanih Waiya are proud to announce the birth of their daughter,... READ MORE
Smith, Kennedy wedding plans announced
Van Norman, Miles to wed
22ND ANNIVERSARY
Pittman McCurdy to wed
To Wed Sunday

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.