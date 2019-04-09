Legal Notices September 4

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY

OF MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JAMES C. CLARK, DECEASED

NO. 2019- 0320

VINCENT SOLOMON,

SUCCESSOR EXECUTOR

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary have been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of James C. Clark on the 28th day of August, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-0320, General Chancery Docket, Scott County, Mississippi, all persons having claims against said Estate are notified to probate the same with the Clerk of the Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This 28th day of August, 2019.

/s/ Vincent Solomon VINCENT SOLOMON, SUCCESSOR EXECUTOR

THOMAS D. LEE, MSB #1169

LEE & LEE

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

POST OFFICE BOX 370

FOREST, MS 39074

(601) 469-2721

Publish: September 4, September 11 and September 18, 2019

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ENLARGEMENT OF THE MUNICIPAL BOUNDARIES OF THE TOWN OF

SEBASTOPOL, MISSISSIPPI

CAUSE NUMBER: 2019-00323

SUMMONS

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN, AFFECTED BY, AGGRIEVED BY OR HAVING OBJECTIONS TO THE PROPOSED ENLARGEMENT OF THE MUNICIPAL BOUNDARIES OF THE TOWN OF SEBASTOPOL, MISSISSIPPI, WHICH PROPOSED ENLARGEMENT WILL ADD TO THE BOUNDARIES OF THE TOWN OF SEBASTOPOL, MISSISSIPPI, THE FOLLOWING UNINCORPORATED TERRITORY, TO WIT:

An Area being situated in Scott County, Mississippi described as follows:

Beginning at a point on the South line of Section 2, Township 8 North, Range 9 East, said point being at the Southeast corner of the SW 1/4 of said Section 2, said point also being on the existing corporate limits of the Town of Sebastopol, Mississippi as described in the Final Decree filed on June 3, 1998 in Record of Incorporation Book No. 357, on pages 311-316 in the Office of the Secretary of State of the State of Mississippi, and said point being the POINT OF BEGINNING.

Thence leaving said existing corporate limits of the Town of Sebastopol, Mississippi, run Southerly along the East line of the NW 1/4 of Section 11, Township 8 North, Range 9 East, to the Southeast corner of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of said Section 11;

Thence run Westerly along the South line of the N 1/2 of the NW 1/4 of said Section 11 to the Southwest corner of the N 1/2 of the NW 1/4 of said Section 11, said point also being on the East line of Section 10, Township 8 North, Range 9 East;

Thence run Southerly along the East line of said Section 10 to its intersection with the Southeast corner of said Section 10;

Thence run Westerly along the South line of said Section 10 to its intersection with the Southwest corner of a parcel of land described as "Parcel No. 1" of "Exhibit A" in Deed Book 15D, Page 761, in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi;

Thence run Northerly along the West line of said parcel of land described as "Parcel No. 1" of "Exhibit A" in Deed Book 15D, Page 761 to an interior corner of said parcel, said point also being located on the South line of the North 1/2 of the South 1/2 of said Section 10;

Thence run Westerly along the South line of the North 1/2 of the South 1/2 of said Section 10 to its intersection with a West line of said parcel of land described as "Parcel No. 1" of "Exhibit A" in Deed Book 15D, Page 761;

Thence run Northerly along said West line of said parcel of land described as "Parcel No. 1" of "Exhibit A" in Deed Book 15D, Page 761, and continuing along its extension thereof, to its intersection with the North right-of-way of G.M.&O. Railroad;

Thence run Easterly along the North right-of-way G.M.&O. Railroad to its intersection with the West line of the East half of said Section 10;

Thence run Northerly along the West line of the East half of said Section 10 to its intersection with the North line of said Section 10;

Thence run Easterly along the North line of said Section 10 to its intersection with the Southerly extension of an East line of "Tract 2" as described in Deed Book 14E, Page 398, in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi;

Thence run Northerly along the Southerly extension of said West line of said "Tract 2" as described in Deed Book 14 E, Page 398 and continuing Northerly along said West line of said "Tract 2" to its Northwest corner;

Thence run Easterly along the North line of said "Tract 2" as described in Deed Book 14E, Page 398 to its intersection with the West line of "Tract 1" as described in said Deed Book 14 E, Page 398;

Thence run Northerly along the West line of said "Tract 1" as described in Deed Book 14E, Page 398 to the Northwest corner of said "Tract 1" as described in Deed Book 14E, Page 398;

Thence run Easterly along the North line of said "Tract 1" as described in Deed Book 14E, Page 398 to its intersection with the West right-of-way of A C Walters Road;

Thence run Northerly along the West right-of-way line of A C Walters Road to its intersection with the North right-of-way of Clyde B Road;

Thence run Easterly along the North right-of-way of Clyde B Road to its intersection with the West line of the E 1/2 of the W 1/2 of Section 2, Township 8 North, Range 9 East;

Thence run Northerly, parallel to the West line of the N 1/2 of said Section 2, along the West line of the E 1/2 of the W 1/2 of said Section 2 to the North line of said Section 2, said point also being on the Scott-Leake County Line;

Thence run Easterly along the Scott-Leake County line to the Northeast corner of the NW 1/4 of said Section 2, said point also being on said existing corporate limits of the Town of Sebastopol;

Thence leaving the Scott-Leake County line, run Southerly and continue along said existing corporate limits of the Town of Sebastopol to the Southeast corner of the SW 1/4 of said Section 2, said point also being the POINT OF BEGINNING.

You are summoned to appear before the Chancery Court of Scott County of Mississippi at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, the 27th day of September, 2019, at the Jasper County Courthouse, in Paulding, Mississippi, to enter any objections to the Petition of the Municipal Authorities of the Town of Sebastopol, Mississippi, in the above cause number, the object and purposes of which suit is to enlarge the municipal boundaries of the Town of Sebastopol, Mississippi, by adding the above described unincorporated territory thereto and to show cause why a judgement should not be entered approving, ratifying and confirming the said proposed enlargement.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THIS COURT, this the 13th day of August, 2019.

(seal)

/s/ Lee Anne Palmer

CHANCERY CLERK OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: /s/ Tonya Underwood d.c.

Publish: August 21, August 28 and September 4, 2019

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JUDITH LYNN THOMPSON, DECEASED CAUSE NO.: P-2019-044

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on June 17, 2019, by the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Administrator of the ESTATE of JUDITH LYNN THOMPSON, DECEASED, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 20th day of August, 2019.

/s/ Thomas Houston Smith

THOMAS HOUSTON SMITH, ADMINISTRATOR of

THE ESTATE OF JUDITH LYNN THOMPSON,

DECEASED

G. Adam Sanford,

MSBN 103482

McRaney & McRaney

Attorneys at Law

Post Office Box 665

Clinton, Mississippi 39060

(601) 924-5961

g.adamsanford@gmail.com

Publish: August 28, September 4 and September 11, 2019



IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KELVIN LASHAY TOWNER, DECEASED INTESTATE

CAUSE NO. 2019-0064

INDA TOWNER

PETITIONER

NOTICE OF UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW

Notice to all unknown heirs at law of KELVIN LASHAY TOWNER, SR. who passed away December 15, 2017, leaving his widow, Linda Towner and three children, DANIELLE LASHAY TOWNER, KELVIN LASHAY TOWNER JR. and MY'LAIJAH LACHELLE TOWNER.

Notice hereby given to any and all heirs at law or their descendants who may have a claim of inheritance against said estate and if so to reportsaid claim as an heir to Chancery Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi or the attorney in this cause within (90) days of the date of this notice.

This the 21st day of August, 2019.

/s/ Jerry L. Bustin

Jerry L. Bustin

By: /s/ Jessi Russell

PREPARED BY:

JERRY L. BUSTIN MSB# 7600

P. O. BOX 382

144 EAST THIRD STREET

FOREST, MS 39074

601-469-4311

jerryleebustin@gmail.com

Publish: August 28, September 4 and September 11, 2019

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KELVIN LASHAY TOWNER, DECEASED INTESTATE

LINDA TOWNER,

PETITIONER

CAUSE NO. 2019-0064

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of KELVIN LASHAY TOWNER, deceased intestate, on the 29th day of April, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-0064, General Chancery Docket, Scott County, Mississippi. All person having claims against said Estate are notified to probate and the same with the Clerk of the Court within (90) days of the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

On this the 21st day of August, 2019.

Linda Towner

/s/ Jerry L. Bustin

Jerry L. Bustin

By: /s/ Jessi Russell

Prepared by:

JERRY L BUSTIN, MSB# 7600

BUSTIN LAW OFFICE

144 EAST THIRD STREET

P O BOX 382

FOREST MS 39074

601-469-4311

jerryleebustin@gmail.com

Publish: August 28, September 4 and September 11, 2019

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

JAMIE HARRELL and

TERESA HARRELL PLAINTIFFS

VS

SAVANNAH HARRELL and

JUSTIN HARRELL DEFENDANTS

NO. 2019-0222

SUMMONS BY

PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: SAVANNAH HARRELL

WHOSE POST OFFICE AND STREET ADDRESS, AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY IS UNKNOWN.

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT(S)

You have been made a Defendant in a Complaint filed in this Court by Jamie Harrell and Teresa Harrell, seeking custody of the minor child named therein. Defendants other than you in this action is Justin Harrell.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 4th day of October, 2019, in the Courtroom of the Newton County Courthouse at Decatur, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 23rd day of July, 2019.

Lee Anne Livingston Palmer

Chancery Clerk of Scott

County

Post Office Box 630

Forest, MS 39074

By: /s/ Diane Derrick, D.C.

Evan L. Thompson, MSB # 8179 Thompson & Hollingsworth, P.A. Post Office Drawer 119 Forest, MS 39074

(601) 469-3411

Publish: August 28, September 4 and September 11, 2019

NOTICE TO SATISFY A WAREHOUSEMAN'S LIEN

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to MS Statues, that the goods stored in units by occupant listed below will be sold to the highest bidder with all cost of sale.

(1) Sharlo Harris

438 Gray Road

Lake, MS 39092

(2) Angel Alonzo

419 Wilson Street

Forest, MS 39074

Any of the above contents may be removed from the sale by Forest Mini Storage or customer payment. Failure to redeem by September 6, 2019 will

result in loss of the stored

merchandise.

FOREST MINI STORAGE

884 Highway 35 South

Forest, MS 39074

Publish: August 28 and September 4, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE

The following described Sixteenth Section Public School Trust Land situated in Scott County, Mississippi is under the jurisdiction and control of the Scott County Board of Education:

Section 16, T 8N, R 7E

COMMENCING AT A FOUND BENT IRON PIN LOCATED ON THE N ROW OF COOPERVILLE RD & THE E LINE OF THE NW4 OF 16-5N-6E, SCOTT CO, & BEING MARKED BY LONG STADING FENCE LINE, SAID IRON PIN BEING 2741.51 FT W OF & 569.58 FT N OF THE SE CORNER OF NE4 OF 16-5N-6E, GLO PIPE WITH DISC; THENCE RUN N 74 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 04 SECONDS E ALONG N ROW OF COOPERVILLE RD, 548.99 FT TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE N 18 DEGREES 21 MINUTES 15 SECONDS W, 25.67 FT TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE N 74 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 32 SECONDS E, ALONG N ROW OF COOPERVILLE RD, 319.58 FT TO AN IRON PIN SET ON THE W ROW OF HWY 13; THENCE N 23 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 23 SECONDS W ALONG SAID W ROW 122.57 FT TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE S 75 DEGREES W LEAVING ROW 200 FT TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE N 25 DEGREES W 240 FT TO AN IRON PIN, THENCE N 85 DEGREES E 222.84 FT, TO AN IRON PIN SET ON THE W ROW OF HWY 13; THENCE ALONG THE W ROW OF HWY 13 THE FOLLOWING CALLS: 17 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 43 SECONDS W 101.69 FT TO A COTTON PICKER SPINDLE; N 3 DEGREES 42 MINUTES 21 SENDS W 202.33 FT TO A CPS; N 12 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 24 SECONDS E 101.54 FT TO A CPS; N 17 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 11 SECONDS E 387.81 FT TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE W LEAVING ROW 802.5 FT TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE S 00 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 13 SECONDS E, 1322.06 FT TO A POB, CONTAINING 19.29 ACRES LESS & EXCEPT: 5.22 ACRES, PARCEL 16, PREVIOUSLY DEEDED FOR TOWER SITE, DEED BK 6Z PG 305 AND LEAVING 14.07 ACRES MORE OR LESS, PARCEL 14 & AND; LOCATED IN NE4 OF 16-5N-6E, SCOTT, COUNTY.

Said Board of Education has conducted an investigation into the current and potential uses of the above-described Sixteenth Section Public School Trust Land. Because of changes of conditions and based upon the finding of the highest and best use of said land for producing a maximum of revenue by proper utilization, said Board of Education by resolution duly adopted and incorporated into its minutes has reclassified the above-described land from the Commercial land classification to the Other land classification.

All parties in interest have the right to object to and appeal the reclassification of the above-described land by filing written objection with the Chancery Clerk of the county wherein the above-described land is located. Objections must be filed with the Chancery Clerk within thirty (30) days of the final publication of this notice and will be heard by the Chancery Court. If no objections are filed within the time allowed, the reclassification shall be final.

Reclassification of the above-described lands is made by order of the Scott County Board of Education pursuant to Sections 29-3-31 to 29-3-39, inclusive, of the Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended.

Scott County Board of Education

By: Superintendent of Education

Publish: August 28,

September 4 and 11, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE

OF INVITATION TO BID FOR

HUNTING AND FISHING LEASE

ON SIXTEENTH SECTION LANDS

To all persons interested in the following described Forest Lands in Scott County,

Mississippi, to-wit:

Section 16, Township 7 North, Range 8 East

Commence at the Southeast corner of the NE 1/4 of SE 1/4 of Section 16, Township 7 North, Range 8 East, Scott County, Mississippi; thence run North 924.00 feet to a point on the North side of a ditch; thence run North 73 degrees 45 minutes West along the North side of said ditch a distance of 1400.00 feet to the Northwest corner of the NE 1/4 of SE 1/4 of said Section 16; thence run North 00 degrees 56 minutes East a distance of 1345.00 feet to a point; thence run East a distance of 1362.50 feet more or less to the Point of Beginning, containing 37.00 acres, more or less, Scott County, Mississippi.

You are hereby notified that sealed bids to lease the Hunting and Fishing rights on the above described forest land for a period of 5 years may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of Forest Municipal School District, on or before 12:00 p.m. on September 9, 2019. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. This amount will be refunded if not the highest bid. The sealed bids submitted will be opened at 5:45 p.m. on September 9, 2019, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term or reject any and all bids less than $10.00 per acre, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Hunting and Fishing lease to the highest bidder in the manner provided by law.

Forest Municipal School District

Dr. Karen Norwood, Superintendent

Publish: 08/28/2019 and 09/04/2019



STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF SCOTT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF NORMA FAYE SULLIVAN, DECEASED

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 17th day of July, 2019, by the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi, to the undersigned, upon the Estate of Norma Faye Sullivan, deceased, late of Scott County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration, according to law, within ninety days from the date this Notice is first published or they will be forever barred.

This the 23rd day of August, 2019.

/s/ Dorothy Hudson, Executrix, of the Estate of Norma Faye Sullivan, deceased

Publish: September 4, September 11 and September 18, 2019

TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on March 12, 2003, Kenya McIntee (single), executed a Deed of Trust to Stewart Robison, Trustee for Mid-State Trust VI, a business trust and Jim Walter Homes, Inc., Beneficiary, which Deed of Trust is recorded in Land Deed of Trust Book 658, at Page 734, in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi;

AND WHEREAS, this Deed of Trust was ultimately assigned to Citibank, N.A., not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee of NRZ Pass-Through Trust VI, by instrument recorded in Book 930, at Page 679, in the office of the Chancery Clerk aforesaid;

AND WHEREAS, default having been made in payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note and Deed of Trust having requested the undersigned Trustee so to do, I will on the 26th day of September, 2019, offer for sale at public outcry and sell during legal hours between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M., at the south door of the County Courthouse of Scott County, at Forest, Mississippi, for cash to the highest and best bidder, the following described land and property, situated in Scott County, Mississippi, to-wit:

A parcel of land lying and being situated in the Town of Morton, also being in the SW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 14, T6N, R6E, Scott County, MS, and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the SE corner of the SW1/4 of the SE1/4 and run N for a distance of 208 ft; thence run N 89 degrees 30' W for a distance of 150 ft to the POB; thence continue N 89 degrees 30' W for a distance of 100 ft; thence run N for a distance of 145.2 ft; thence run S 89 degrees 30' E along Kennedy St for a distance of 100 ft; thence run S for a distance of 145.2 ft to the POB, containing 0.33 of an acre, more or less.

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this, the 28th day of August, 2019.

/s/ Stewart Robison, Trustee

Publish: September 4, 11, 18, and 25, 2019

TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on November 18, 1994, John W. Bland and Cassie J. Bland, Husband and Wife, executed a Deed of Trust to W. Stewart Robison, Trustee for Jim Walter Homes, Inc., Beneficiary, which Deed of Trust is recorded in Land Deed of Trust Book 542, at Page 104-105, in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi;

AND WHEREAS, this Deed of Trust was ultimately assigned to Citibank, N.A. not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee, of NRZ Pass-Through Trust VI, by instrument recorded in Book 917, at Page 158, in the office of the Chancery Clerk aforesaid;

AND WHEREAS, default having been made in payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note and Deed of Trust having requested the undersigned Trustee so to do, I will on the 26th day of September, 2019, offer for sale at public outcry and sell during legal hours between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M., at the south door of the County Courthouse of Scott County, at Forest, Mississippi, for cash to the highest and best bidder, the following described land and property, situated in Scott County, Mississippi, to-wit:

Commence at the Northeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 7 North, Range 8 East, and run South 00 degrees 13 minutes 44 seconds West, 401.64 feet to a RR spike in the center of the Old Jackson Highway for the point of beginning; thence continue South 00 degrees 13 minutes 44 seconds West, 370.81 feet; thence run West 131.49 feet; thence run North 05 degrees 00 minutes East 384.62 feet to a RR spike in the center of the Old Jackson Public Road; thence run along the center of said road as follows: South 81 degrees 21 minutes 08 seconds East 48.15 feet, South 84 degrees 22 minutes 17 seconds East 52.10 feet back to the point of beginning. Containing 1.0003 acres, more or less. All being in the Southwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 7 North, Range 8 East, Scott County, Mississippi.

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this, the 28th day of August, 2019.

/s/ W. Stewart Robison, Trustee

Publish: September 4, 11, 18, and 25, 2019

TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on January 24, 2012, Kelly Ann Todd, single, executed a Deed of Trust to W. Stewart Robison, Trustee for Green Tree Servicing LLC, Beneficiary, which Deed of Trust is recorded in Land Deed of Trust Book 796, at Page 48, in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi;

AND WHEREAS, this Deed of Trust was ultimately assigned to Citibank, N.A. not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee, of NRZ Pass-Through Trust VI, by instrument recorded in Book 916, at Page 113, in the office of the Chancery Clerk aforesaid;

AND WHEREAS, default having been made in payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note and Deed of Trust having requested the undersigned Trustee so to do, I will on the 26th day of September, 2019, offer for sale at public outcry and sell during legal hours between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M., at the south door of the County Courthouse of Scott County, at Forest, Mississippi, for cash to the highest and best bidder, the following described land and property, situated in Scott County, Mississippi, to-wit:

A certain lot in the city of Morton, Scott Co., MS, said lot being Lot No. 4 & lying S of the road that runs E & W across Lot No. 6, Block 2, Taylors Fourth Subdivision, in the City of Morton, Scott Co. ,MS.

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this, the 28th day of August, 2019.

/s/ W. Stewart Robison, Trustee

Publish: September 4, 11, 18, and 25, 2019