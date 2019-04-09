Legal Notices September 4

Home / Classified Ads / Legal Notices

IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY
OF MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE  ESTATE OF
JAMES C. CLARK, DECEASED        
NO. 2019- 0320

VINCENT SOLOMON,
SUCCESSOR EXECUTOR

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary have  been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of  James C. Clark on the 28th  day of August, 2019, in Cause  No. 2019-0320, General  Chancery Docket, Scott County, Mississippi, all persons  having claims against said Estate are notified to probate the  same with the Clerk of the  Court within ninety (90) days  of the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will  be forever barred.
  This 28th day of August, 2019.
/s/ Vincent Solomon  VINCENT SOLOMON, SUCCESSOR EXECUTOR
THOMAS D. LEE, MSB #1169
LEE & LEE
ATTORNEYS AT LAW
POST OFFICE BOX 370
FOREST, MS   39074
(601) 469-2721
Publish:  September 4, September 11 and September 18,  2019             

IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE  ENLARGEMENT OF THE  MUNICIPAL BOUNDARIES  OF THE TOWN OF
SEBASTOPOL, MISSISSIPPI

CAUSE NUMBER:   2019-00323

SUMMONS
TO:  ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN, AFFECTED BY,  AGGRIEVED BY OR HAVING  OBJECTIONS TO THE PROPOSED ENLARGEMENT OF  THE MUNICIPAL BOUNDARIES OF THE TOWN OF  SEBASTOPOL, MISSISSIPPI,  WHICH PROPOSED ENLARGEMENT WILL ADD TO  THE BOUNDARIES OF THE  TOWN OF SEBASTOPOL,  MISSISSIPPI, THE FOLLOWING UNINCORPORATED  TERRITORY, TO WIT:

An Area being situated in  Scott County, Mississippi described as follows: 
Beginning at a point on the  South line of Section 2, Township 8 North, Range 9 East,   said point being at the Southeast corner of the SW 1/4 of  said Section 2, said point also  being on the existing corporate  limits of the Town of Sebastopol, Mississippi as described in  the Final Decree filed on June  3, 1998 in Record of Incorporation Book No. 357, on pages  311-316 in the Office of the  Secretary of State of the State  of Mississippi, and said point  being the POINT OF BEGINNING.
Thence leaving said existing  corporate limits of the Town of  Sebastopol, Mississippi, run  Southerly along the East line  of the NW 1/4 of Section 11,  Township 8 North, Range 9  East, to the Southeast corner  of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of  said Section 11;
Thence run Westerly along the  South line of the N 1/2 of the  NW 1/4 of said Section 11 to  the Southwest corner of the N  1/2 of the NW 1/4 of said Section 11, said point also being  on the East line of Section 10,  Township 8 North, Range 9  East;
Thence run Southerly along  the East line of said Section 10  to its intersection with the  Southeast corner of said Section 10;
Thence run Westerly along the  South line of said Section 10  to its intersection with the  Southwest corner of a parcel  of land described as "Parcel  No. 1" of "Exhibit A" in Deed  Book 15D, Page 761, in the  Office of the Chancery Clerk of  Scott County, Mississippi;
Thence run Northerly along  the West line of said parcel of  land described as "Parcel No.  1" of "Exhibit A" in Deed Book  15D, Page 761 to an interior  corner of said parcel, said  point also being located on the  South line of the North 1/2 of  the South 1/2 of said Section  10;
Thence run Westerly along the  South line of the North 1/2 of  the South 1/2 of said Section  10 to its intersection with a  West line of said parcel of land  described as "Parcel No. 1" of  "Exhibit A" in Deed Book 15D,  Page 761;
Thence run Northerly along  said West line of said parcel of  land described as "Parcel No.  1" of "Exhibit A" in Deed Book  15D, Page 761, and continuing along its extension thereof,  to its intersection with the  North right-of-way of G.M.&O.  Railroad;
Thence run Easterly along the  North right-of-way G.M.&O.  Railroad to its intersection with  the West line of the East half  of said Section 10;
Thence run Northerly along  the West line of the East half  of said Section 10  to its intersection with the North line of  said Section 10;
Thence run Easterly along the  North line of said Section 10 to  its intersection with the Southerly extension of an East line  of "Tract 2" as described in  Deed Book 14E, Page 398, in  the Office of the Chancery  Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi;
Thence run Northerly along  the Southerly extension of said  West line of said "Tract 2" as  described in Deed Book 14 E,  Page 398 and continuing  Northerly along said West line  of said "Tract 2" to its Northwest corner;
Thence run Easterly along the  North line of said "Tract 2" as  described in Deed Book 14E,  Page 398 to its intersection  with the West line of "Tract 1"  as described in said Deed  Book 14 E, Page 398;
Thence run Northerly along  the West line of said "Tract 1"  as described in Deed Book  14E, Page 398 to the Northwest corner of said "Tract 1"  as described in Deed Book  14E, Page 398;
Thence run Easterly along the  North line of said "Tract 1" as  described in Deed Book 14E,  Page 398 to its intersection  with the West right-of-way of A  C Walters Road;
Thence run Northerly along  the West right-of-way line of A  C Walters Road to its intersection with the North right-of-way  of Clyde B Road;
Thence run Easterly along the  North right-of-way of Clyde B  Road to its intersection with  the West line of the E 1/2 of  the W 1/2 of Section 2, Township 8 North, Range 9 East;
Thence run Northerly, parallel  to the West line of the N 1/2 of  said Section 2, along the West  line of the E 1/2 of the W 1/2 of  said Section 2 to the North line  of said Section 2, said point  also being on the Scott-Leake  County Line;
Thence run Easterly along the  Scott-Leake County line to the  Northeast corner of the NW  1/4 of said Section 2, said  point also being on said existing corporate limits of the  Town of Sebastopol;
Thence leaving the  Scott-Leake County line, run  Southerly and continue along  said existing corporate limits of  the Town of Sebastopol to the  Southeast corner of the SW  1/4 of said Section 2, said  point also being the POINT OF  BEGINNING.
You are summoned to appear  before the Chancery Court of  Scott County of Mississippi at  9:00 a.m. on Friday, the 27th  day of September, 2019, at the  Jasper County Courthouse, in  Paulding, Mississippi, to enter  any objections to the Petition  of the Municipal Authorities of  the Town of Sebastopol, Mississippi, in the above cause  number, the object and purposes of which suit is to enlarge the municipal boundaries  of the Town of Sebastopol,  Mississippi, by adding the  above described unincorporated territory thereto and to  show cause why a judgement  should not be entered approving, ratifying and confirming  the said proposed enlargement.
ISSUED UNDER MY HAND  AND THE SEAL OF THIS  COURT, this the 13th day of  August, 2019.
(seal)
/s/ Lee Anne Palmer
CHANCERY CLERK OF  SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
BY: /s/ Tonya Underwood d.c.
Publish:  August 21, August 28  and September 4, 2019

IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE  ESTATE OF    JUDITH LYNN THOMPSON,  DECEASED    CAUSE NO.: P-2019-044

NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration having been granted on June 17,  2019, by the Chancery Court  of Scott County, Mississippi, to  the undersigned Administrator  of the ESTATE of JUDITH  LYNN THOMPSON, DECEASED, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims  against said Estate to present  the same to the Clerk of this  Court for probate and registration according to law, within  ninety (90) days from the first  publication of this Notice, or  they will be forever barred.
  This the 20th day of August,  2019.
/s/ Thomas Houston Smith
THOMAS HOUSTON SMITH,  ADMINISTRATOR of
THE ESTATE OF JUDITH  LYNN THOMPSON,
DECEASED
G. Adam Sanford,
MSBN 103482
McRaney & McRaney
Attorneys at Law
Post Office Box 665
Clinton, Mississippi 39060
(601) 924-5961
g.adamsanford@gmail.com
Publish: August 28, September 4 and September 11, 2019


IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE  ESTATE OF KELVIN LASHAY  TOWNER, DECEASED INTESTATE
CAUSE NO. 2019-0064
INDA TOWNER
PETITIONER
NOTICE OF UNKNOWN  HEIRS-AT-LAW

Notice to all unknown heirs at  law of KELVIN LASHAY  TOWNER, SR. who passed  away December 15, 2017,  leaving his widow, Linda  Towner and three children,  DANIELLE LASHAY  TOWNER, KELVIN LASHAY TOWNER JR. and MY'LAIJAH LACHELLE TOWNER.

Notice hereby given to any  and all heirs at law or their  descendants who may have a  claim of inheritance against  said estate and if so to reportsaid claim as an heir to Chancery Clerk of Scott County,  Mississippi or the attorney in  this cause within (90) days of  the date of this notice.

This the 21st day of August,  2019.
/s/ Jerry L. Bustin
Jerry L. Bustin
By:  /s/ Jessi Russell
PREPARED BY:
JERRY L. BUSTIN MSB#  7600
P. O. BOX 382
144 EAST THIRD STREET
FOREST, MS 39074
601-469-4311
jerryleebustin@gmail.com
Publish:  August 28, September 4 and September 11, 2019

IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE  ESTATE OF KELVIN LASHAY  TOWNER, DECEASED INTESTATE

LINDA TOWNER,
PETITIONER

CAUSE NO. 2019-0064

NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of  KELVIN LASHAY TOWNER,  deceased intestate, on the  29th day of April, 2019, in  Cause No. 2019-0064, General Chancery Docket, Scott  County, Mississippi. All person  having claims against said Estate are notified to probate and  the same with the Clerk of the  Court within (90) days of the  date of the first publication of  this Notice, or they will be forever barred.
On this the 21st day of August,  2019.
Linda Towner

/s/ Jerry L. Bustin
Jerry L. Bustin

By:  /s/ Jessi Russell
Prepared by:
JERRY L BUSTIN, MSB#  7600
BUSTIN LAW OFFICE
144 EAST THIRD STREET
P O BOX 382
FOREST MS 39074
601-469-4311
jerryleebustin@gmail.com
Publish: August 28, September 4 and September 11, 2019

IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI

JAMIE HARRELL and
TERESA HARRELL  PLAINTIFFS

VS

SAVANNAH HARRELL and
JUSTIN HARRELL   DEFENDANTS

NO. 2019-0222

SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO:  SAVANNAH HARRELL
WHOSE POST OFFICE AND  STREET ADDRESS, AFTER  DILIGENT SEARCH AND  INQUIRY IS UNKNOWN.

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT(S)
You have been made a Defendant in a Complaint filed in  this Court by Jamie Harrell and  Teresa Harrell, seeking custody of the minor child named  therein.  Defendants other  than you in this action is Justin  Harrell.
You are summoned to appear  and defend against the complaint or petition filed against  you in this action at 9:00 a.m.  on the 4th day of October,  2019, in the Courtroom of the  Newton County Courthouse at  Decatur, Mississippi, and in  case of your failure to appear  and defend a judgment will be  entered against you for the  money or other things demanded in the complaint or  petition.
You are not required to file an  answer or other pleading, but  you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and the  seal of said Court, this the  23rd day of July, 2019.
Lee Anne Livingston Palmer
Chancery Clerk of Scott
County
Post Office Box 630
Forest, MS 39074
By:  /s/ Diane Derrick,     D.C.
Evan L. Thompson, MSB #  8179  Thompson & Hollingsworth,  P.A.  Post Office Drawer 119  Forest, MS  39074
(601) 469-3411
Publish: August 28, September 4 and September 11, 2019

NOTICE TO SATISFY A  WAREHOUSEMAN'S LIEN
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to MS Statues, that the  goods stored in units by occupant listed below will be sold to  the highest bidder with all cost  of sale.

(1) Sharlo Harris
438 Gray Road
Lake, MS 39092

(2) Angel Alonzo
419 Wilson Street
Forest, MS 39074

Any of the above contents may  be removed from the sale by  Forest Mini Storage or customer payment. Failure to redeem  by September 6, 2019 will
result in loss of the stored
merchandise.
FOREST MINI STORAGE
884 Highway 35 South
Forest, MS 39074
Publish: August 28 and September 4,  2019

PUBLIC NOTICE

The following described Sixteenth Section Public School  Trust Land situated in Scott  County, Mississippi is under  the jurisdiction and control of  the Scott County Board of  Education:
Section 16, T 8N, R 7E
COMMENCING AT A FOUND  BENT IRON PIN LOCATED  ON THE N ROW OF COOPERVILLE RD &amp; THE E  LINE OF THE NW4 OF  16-5N-6E, SCOTT CO, &amp;  BEING MARKED BY LONG  STADING FENCE LINE, SAID  IRON PIN BEING 2741.51 FT  W OF &amp; 569.58 FT N OF  THE SE CORNER OF NE4  OF 16-5N-6E, GLO PIPE  WITH DISC; THENCE RUN N  74 DEGREES 52 MINUTES  04 SECONDS E ALONG N  ROW OF COOPERVILLE RD,  548.99 FT TO AN IRON PIN;  THENCE N 18 DEGREES 21  MINUTES 15 SECONDS W,  25.67 FT TO AN IRON PIN;  THENCE N 74 DEGREES 05  MINUTES 32 SECONDS E,  ALONG N ROW OF COOPERVILLE RD, 319.58 FT TO  AN IRON PIN SET ON THE W  ROW OF HWY 13; THENCE  N 23 DEGREES 24 MINUTES  23 SECONDS W ALONG  SAID W ROW 122.57 FT TO  AN IRON PIN; THENCE S 75  DEGREES W LEAVING ROW  200 FT TO AN IRON PIN;  THENCE N 25 DEGREES W  240 FT TO AN IRON PIN,  THENCE N 85 DEGREES E  222.84 FT, TO AN IRON PIN  SET ON THE W ROW OF  HWY 13; THENCE ALONG  THE W ROW OF HWY 13  THE FOLLOWING CALLS:  17  DEGREES 00 MINUTES 43  SECONDS W 101.69 FT TO A  COTTON PICKER SPINDLE;  N 3 DEGREES 42 MINUTES  21 SENDS W 202.33 FT TO A  CPS; N 12 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 24 SECONDS E  101.54 FT TO A CPS; N 17  DEGREES 04 MINUTES 11  SECONDS E 387.81 FT TO  AN IRON PIN; THENCE W  LEAVING ROW 802.5 FT TO  AN IRON PIN; THENCE S 00  DEGREES 04 MINUTES 13  SECONDS E, 1322.06 FT TO  A POB, CONTAINING 19.29  ACRES LESS &amp; EXCEPT: 5.22 ACRES,  PARCEL  16, PREVIOUSLY DEEDED  FOR TOWER SITE, DEED BK  6Z PG 305 AND LEAVING  14.07 ACRES MORE OR  LESS, PARCEL 14 & AND;  LOCATED IN NE4 OF  16-5N-6E, SCOTT, COUNTY.
Said Board of Education has  conducted an investigation into  the current and potential uses  of the above-described Sixteenth Section Public School  Trust Land.  Because of  changes of conditions and  based upon the finding of the  highest and best use of said  land for producing a maximum  of revenue by proper utilization, said Board of Education  by resolution duly adopted and  incorporated into its minutes  has reclassified the  above-described land from the  Commercial land classification  to the Other land classification.

All parties in interest have the  right to object to and appeal  the reclassification of the  above-described land by filing  written objection with the  Chancery Clerk of the county  wherein the above-described  land is located.  Objections  must be filed with the Chancery Clerk within thirty (30)  days of the final publication of  this notice and will be heard by  the Chancery Court.  If no objections are filed within the  time allowed, the reclassification shall be final.
  Reclassification of the  above-described lands is  made by order of the Scott  County Board of Education  pursuant to Sections 29-3-31  to 29-3-39, inclusive, of the  Mississippi Code of 1972, as  amended.
Scott County Board of Education
By: Superintendent of Education
Publish: August 28,
September 4 and 11, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE
OF INVITATION TO BID FOR
HUNTING AND FISHING  LEASE
ON SIXTEENTH SECTION  LANDS

To all persons interested in the  following described Forest  Lands in Scott County,
Mississippi, to-wit:

Section 16, Township 7 North,  Range 8 East

Commence at the Southeast  corner of the NE 1/4 of SE 1/4  of Section 16, Township 7  North, Range 8 East, Scott  County, Mississippi; thence  run North 924.00 feet to a  point on the North side of a  ditch; thence run North 73  degrees 45 minutes West  along the North side of said  ditch a distance of 1400.00  feet to the Northwest corner of  the NE 1/4 of SE 1/4 of said  Section 16; thence run North  00 degrees 56 minutes East a  distance of 1345.00 feet to a  point; thence run East a distance of 1362.50 feet more or  less to the Point of Beginning,  containing 37.00 acres, more  or less, Scott County, Mississippi.

You are hereby notified that  sealed bids to lease the Hunting and Fishing rights on the  above described forest land  for a period of 5 years may be  filed with the Superintendent  of Education of Forest Municipal School District, on or before 12:00 p.m. on                    September 9, 2019.  The  sealed bids shall be submitted  for the ENTIRE PARCEL and  must include 100% of the  amount bid for that parcel.   This amount will be refunded if  not the highest bid.  The  sealed bids submitted will be  opened at 5:45 p.m. on September 9, 2019, or as soon as  possible thereafter. The Board  reserves the right to reduce  the term or reject any and all  bids less than $10.00 per acre,  but if any bid is accepted, the  Board will award said Hunting  and Fishing lease to the highest bidder in the manner provided by law.
Forest Municipal School District
Dr. Karen Norwood, Superintendent
Publish: 08/28/2019 and  09/04/2019


STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF SCOTT
  NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF NORMA FAYE  SULLIVAN, DECEASED

Letters Testamentary having  been granted on the 17th day  of July, 2019, by the Chancery  Court of Scott County, Mississippi, to the undersigned, upon  the Estate of Norma Faye Sullivan, deceased, late of Scott  County, Mississippi, notice is  hereby given to all persons  having claims against said Estate to present the same to the  Clerk of said Court for probate  and registration, according to  law, within ninety days from  the date this Notice is first published or they will be forever  barred.
  This the 23rd day of August,  2019.

/s/ Dorothy Hudson, Executrix,  of the Estate of Norma Faye  Sullivan, deceased
Publish:  September 4, September 11 and September 18,  2019

TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF  SALE

WHEREAS, on March 12,  2003, Kenya McIntee (single),  executed a Deed of Trust to  Stewart Robison, Trustee for  Mid-State Trust VI, a business  trust and Jim Walter Homes,  Inc., Beneficiary, which Deed  of Trust is recorded in Land  Deed of Trust Book 658, at  Page 734, in the office of the  Chancery Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi;
AND WHEREAS, this Deed of  Trust was ultimately assigned  to Citibank, N.A., not in its individual capacity but solely as  Trustee of NRZ Pass-Through  Trust VI, by instrument recorded in Book 930, at Page 679,  in the office of the Chancery  Clerk aforesaid;
AND WHEREAS, default having been made in payment of  the indebtedness secured by  said Deed of Trust, and the  holder of the note and Deed of  Trust having requested the  undersigned Trustee so to do,  I will on the 26th day of September, 2019, offer for sale at  public outcry and sell during  legal hours between the hours  of 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.,  at the south door of the County  Courthouse of Scott County, at  Forest, Mississippi, for cash to  the highest and best bidder,  the following described land  and property, situated in Scott  County, Mississippi, to-wit:

A parcel of land lying and being situated in the Town of  Morton, also being in the  SW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section  14, T6N, R6E, Scott County,  MS, and being more particularly described as follows:  Commence at the SE corner of  the SW1/4 of the SE1/4 and  run N for a distance of 208 ft;  thence run N 89 degrees 30'  W for a distance of 150 ft to  the POB; thence continue N  89 degrees 30' W for a distance of 100 ft; thence run N  for a distance of 145.2 ft;  thence run S 89 degrees 30' E  along Kennedy St for a distance of 100 ft; thence run S  for a distance of 145.2 ft to the  POB, containing 0.33 of an  acre, more or less.

I will convey only such title as  is vested in me as Trustee.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE,  this, the 28th day of August,  2019.
/s/ Stewart Robison, Trustee
Publish: September 4, 11, 18,  and 25, 2019

TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF  SALE

WHEREAS, on November 18,  1994, John W. Bland and Cassie J. Bland, Husband and  Wife, executed a Deed of  Trust to W. Stewart Robison,  Trustee for Jim Walter Homes,  Inc., Beneficiary, which Deed  of Trust is recorded in Land  Deed of Trust Book 542, at  Page 104-105, in the office of  the Chancery Clerk of Scott  County, Mississippi;
AND WHEREAS, this Deed of  Trust was ultimately assigned  to Citibank, N.A. not in its individual capacity but solely as  Trustee, of NRZ Pass-Through  Trust VI, by instrument recorded in Book 917, at Page 158,  in the office of the Chancery  Clerk aforesaid;
AND WHEREAS, default having been made in payment of  the indebtedness secured by  said Deed of Trust, and the  holder of the note and Deed of  Trust having requested the  undersigned Trustee so to do,  I will on the 26th day of September, 2019, offer for sale at  public outcry and sell during  legal hours between the hours  of 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.,  at the south door of the County  Courthouse of Scott County, at  Forest, Mississippi, for cash to  the highest and best bidder,  the following described land  and property, situated in Scott  County, Mississippi, to-wit:

Commence at the Northeast  corner of the Southwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter of  Section 16, Township 7 North,  Range 8 East, and run South  00 degrees 13 minutes 44 seconds West, 401.64 feet to a  RR spike in the center of the  Old Jackson Highway for the  point of beginning; thence continue South 00 degrees 13  minutes 44 seconds West,  370.81 feet; thence run West  131.49 feet; thence run North  05 degrees 00 minutes East  384.62 feet to a RR spike in  the center of the Old Jackson  Public Road; thence run along  the center of said road as follows: South 81 degrees 21  minutes 08 seconds East  48.15 feet, South 84 degrees  22 minutes 17 seconds East  52.10 feet back to the point of  beginning. Containing 1.0003  acres, more or less.  All being  in the Southwest Quarter of  Northwest Quarter of Section  16, Township 7 North, Range  8 East, Scott County, Mississippi.

I will convey only such title as  is vested in me as Trustee.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE,  this, the 28th day of August,  2019.
/s/ W. Stewart Robison, Trustee
Publish: September 4, 11, 18,  and 25, 2019

TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF  SALE
WHEREAS, on January 24,  2012, Kelly Ann Todd, single,  executed a Deed of Trust to  W. Stewart Robison, Trustee  for Green Tree Servicing LLC,  Beneficiary, which Deed of  Trust is recorded in Land Deed  of Trust Book 796, at Page 48,  in the office of the Chancery  Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi;
AND WHEREAS, this Deed of  Trust was ultimately assigned  to Citibank, N.A. not in its individual capacity but solely as  Trustee, of NRZ Pass-Through  Trust VI, by instrument recorded in Book 916, at Page 113,  in the office of the Chancery  Clerk aforesaid;
AND WHEREAS, default having been made in payment of  the indebtedness secured by  said Deed of Trust, and the  holder of the note and Deed of  Trust having requested the  undersigned Trustee so to do,  I will on the 26th day of September, 2019, offer for sale at  public outcry and sell during  legal hours between the hours  of 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.,  at the south door of the County  Courthouse of Scott County, at  Forest, Mississippi, for cash to  the highest and best bidder,  the following described land  and property, situated in Scott  County, Mississippi, to-wit:
A certain lot in the city of Morton, Scott Co., MS, said lot  being Lot No. 4 & lying S of  the road that runs E & W  across Lot No. 6, Block 2, Taylors Fourth Subdivision, in the  City of Morton, Scott Co. ,MS.
I will convey only such title as  is vested in me as Trustee.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE,  this, the 28th day of August,  2019.
/s/ W. Stewart Robison, Trustee
Publish: September 4, 11, 18,  and 25, 2019

