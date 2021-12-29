Title 33

Chapter 4: Fishing

Rule 4.1 Restriction of Location. It shall be unlawful for any Person to fish from any part of the spillway structure of the main dam of the Reservoir or from a boat within the wing walls upstream or from a boat 200 feet downstream from said spillway structure; it shall be unlawful for any Person to fish from any part of the causeway across Pelahatchie Bay in Rankin County, or from any dike, groin, jetty, levy or mole appurtenant thereto.

Source: Miss. Code Ann. § 51-9-127 (Rev. 2000)

Rule 4.2 Restriction of Trotlines, Throw Lines, Set Hooks or Jugs. It shall be unlawful for any Person to use trotlines, throw lines, or set hooks and jugs in the following portions of the Ross Barnett Reservoir:

(a) That portion of the main lake of the Ross Barnett Reservoir lying south of a line between the point where Twin Harbor channel enters the main lake of the Reservoir under the Natchez Trace on the Madison County side of the Reservoir and the Fannin Landing boat launching ramp in Rankin County, Mississippi;

(b) Pelahatchie Bay and Pelahatchie Creek;

(c) Any area of the main lake or river lake lying within 100 yards of any sandbar or any public boat launching facility;

(d) Waters within any marked navigational channel between the State Highway 43 bridge and Ratliff Ferry in Madison County, Mississippi; and

(e) Legal sport fishing with trotlines, throw lines, or set hooks and jugs may be conducted in all other waters of the Ross Barnett Reservoir in accordance with regulations from time to time promulgated by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

Source: Miss. Code Ann. § 51-9-127 (Rev. 2000)

Rule 4.3 Requirement for Permit for Fishing Below the Ross Barnett Reservoir Spillway. Any person 16 years of age or older fishing or otherwise entering the parks below the Ross Barnett Reservoir Spillway shall complete a permit card application with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District. The permit is applicable to both the Madison and Rankin County shoreline parks below the Ross Barnett Reservoir Spillway and will be provided by the District. The permit will be free of charge and must be completed once every twenty-four (24) hours and displayed on the dashboard of that person's vehicle.

Source: Miss. Code Ann. § 51-9-127 (Rev. 2000)

Rule 4.4 Penalty. Each violation of this regulation shall constitute a misdemeanor and shall be punishable by a fine of not more than One Hundred Dollars ($100.00).

Source: Miss. Code Ann. § 51-9-127 (Rev. 2000)

