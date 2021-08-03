ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Lake Town Hall

100 Front Street

Lake, MS 39092

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Train Depot Walking Track Rehabilitation and Expansion Project (2020 SMLPC Project No.SM-19-885) will be received by the Town of Lake, herein called the ?OWNER?, at the office of Lake Town Hall, located at 100 Front Street, Lake, Mississippi 39092, until 7:00 p.m., Local Time, on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids received after this time will not be accepted and will be returned unopened.

Contract time is 120 consecutive calendar days. Liquidated damages in the amount of $200.00 will be assessed for each consecutive calendar day thereafter.

Bids must be submitted on the standard form of bid schedule and must include a Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the Bid. The successful bidder will be required to execute the standard form of Contract and Agreement, together with a 100% Performance Bond and a 100% Payment Bond, within 10 days after formal award of the contract.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations:

1. Clearpoint Consulting Engineers, P.A., 6652 US Highway 98, Hattiesburg, Mississippi 39402

2. Lake Town Hall, 100 Front Street, Lake, Mississippi 39092

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained at the office of Clearpoint Consulting Engineers, P.A., located at 6652 US Highway 98, Hattiesburg, Mississippi 39402 upon payment of $100.00 for each set, NOT to be refunded.

Bids will be received only from experienced contractors who have completed similar projects as described in these contract documents. A letter shall accompany his bid listing five successfully completed projects of this type. Bidders must be qualified under Mississippi Law and show a current Certificate of Responsibility issued by the Mississippi Board of Public Contractors establishing classification as to the value and type of construction work on which he is authorized to bid.

Minority and women's business enterprises are solicited to bid on this contract as prime contractors and are encouraged to make inquiries regarding potential subcontracting opportunities, equipment, material and/or supply needs.

The Town of Lake is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Town of Lake hereby notifies all Bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement will be afforded the full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, sexual preference, marital or veteran status, or any other legally protected status in consideration for an award.

The Town of Lake reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informalities or irregularities therein.

DATES OF PUBLICATION:

August 4th, 2021

August 11th, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY OF

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF

THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF

ANNIE LOIS PRIMM, DECEASED CAUSE NUMBER: 2021-0165

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary have been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of Annie Lois Primm on the 23rd day of July, 2021, in Cause Number 2021-0165 General Chancery Docket, Scott County, Mississippi, all persons having claims against said Estate are notified to probate the same with the Clerk of the Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This 23rd day of July, 2021.

/s/

BENJAMIN ALFORD

ROY NOBLE LEE, JR., MSB#1168

Lee & Lee, P.A.

Attorneys at Law

Post Office Box 370

Forest, Mississippi 39074

(601) 469-2721

Publish: August 4, 2021

August 11, 2021 and

August 18, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF J.C. LOTT

NO. 2021-0182

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF J. C. LOTT, DECEASED

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 19th day of July,

2021,

by the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi to the undersigned upon the LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF J. C. LOTT, DECEASED, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety days from the date of the first publication of this

notice or they will be forever barred.

This the 21st day of July,

2021.

DOROTHY B. STOREY EXECUTRIX

Publish

July 28, 2021

August 4, 2021

August 11, 2021

August 18, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

CHRISSY ROBINSON

PLAINTIFF

VS. Cause No. 2021-0168

MIATA ROLUNDA SHAW

DEFENDANT

AND JAMAR RANDOLPH HARRIS

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: JAMAR RANDOLPH HARRIS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT(S)

THE COMPLAINT WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, the 27th day of August, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse, in Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the motion.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THIS COURT, this the 19th day of July, 2021.

LEE ANNE LIVINGSTON PALMER

CHANCERY CLERK, SCOTT COUNTY

By:

/s/ Diane Derrick

Deputy Clerk

July 28, August 4, and August 11, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

CHRISSY ROBINSON PLAINTIFF

VS. Cause No. 2021-0168

MIATA ROLUNDA SHAW DEFENDANT

AND JAMAR RANDOLPH HARRIS

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: MIATA ROLUNDA SHAW

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT(S)

THE COMPLAINT WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, the 27th day of August, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse, in Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the motion.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THIS COURT, this the 19th day of July, 2021.

LEE ANNE LIVINGSTON PALMER

CHANCERY CLERK, SCOTT COUNTY

By: /s/ Diane Derrick

Deputy Clerk

July 28, August 4, and August 11, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADMINISTRATION OF

THE ESTATE OF

CALEB LEWIS CARTER, DECEASED CAUSE NUMBER: 2021-0226

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration have been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of Caleb Lewis Carter on the 12th day of July 2021, in Cause Number 2021-0226, General Chancery Docket, Scott County, Mississippi, all persons having claims against said Estate are notified to probate the same with the Clerk of the Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This 12th day of July, 2021.

/s/

TANYA GRIFFIN

SHOEMAKER,

ADMINISTRATRIX

J. NORMAN BROWN,

MSB#4612

LEE & LEE, P.A.

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

POST OFFICE BOX 370

FOREST, MS 39074

(601) 469-2721

Publish: July 21, 2021

July 28, 2021 and

August 4, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

HEZ JACKSON HOLLINGSWORTH, DECEASED CAUSE NO. 2021-0248

HEZ L. HOLLINGSWORTH PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF HEZ JACKSON HOLLINGSWORTH

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 22nd day of July, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Hez Jackson Hollingsworth, deceased testate, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

This, the 22nd day of July, A.D., 2021.

/s/

Hez L. Hollingsworth, Executor

Evan L. Thompson

Thompson & Hollingsworth, P.A.

P. O. Drawer 119

Forest, MS 39074

(601) 469-3411

MSB #8179

Published: July 28, 2021

August 4, 2021

August 11, 2021

\

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

VIRGINIA ELIZABETH WELDON, DECEASED CIVIL ACTION NO. 21-53

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: The heirs at law of Virginia Elizabeth Weldon, deceased, and any and all other persons

claiming any right, title or interest in and to the estate of Virginia Elizabeth Weldon, deceased, whose last addresses, post office addresses and street addresses are unknown to the Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry, and upon whom service of process may be had by publication as prescribed by law. You have been made Respondents in the suit filed in this Court by the Petitioner, Regenna Olivia McNamee, seeking the Adjudication of the Heirs at Law of Virginia Elizabeth Weldon, Deceased. Respondents in this action other than you are: Martha Rebecca Frith and Cynthia Renee Jones.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said petition at 9:00 a.m. on the 13th day of September, 2021, before the Honorable Robert Logan, Chancellor for Scott County, Mississippi, in the courtroom of the Jasper County Chancery Courthouse in Bay Springs, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 14th day of July, 2021.

Lee Anne Livingston Palmer, Chancery Clerk

Scott County, Mississippi By: Diane Derrick, D.C.

Prepared by:

Lindsey Hill Stringer (MBN 103273) ELLIOTT LAW FIRM, P.L.L.C.

P. O. Box 110

Brandon, Mississippi 39043-0110

Telephone: 601-591-2713

Facsimile: 601-591-2714

July 21, July 28 and August 4, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND

TESTAMENT OF ALLEN STEVE GIBBS NO. 2021-0192

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ALLEN STEVE GIBBS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 22nd day of June, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Allen Steve Gibbs, deceased testate, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

This, the 12th day of July, A.D., 2021.

/s/

Evan L. Thompson

Thompson & Hollingsworth, P.A.

P. O. Drawer 119

Forest, MS 39074

(601) 469-3411

MSB #2539

Published: July 21, 2021

July 28, 2021

August 4, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

NO. 21-131

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

CHARLES W. WINDHAM

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF CHARLES W. WINDHAM

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 1st day of June, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Charles W. Windham, deceased testate, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

This, the 6th day of July, A.D., 2021.

/s/

Maria L. Windham, Executrix

Hez L. Hollingsworth

Thompson & Hollingsworth, P.A.

P. O. Drawer 119

Forest, MS 39074

(601) 469-3411

MSB #2539

Published: July 21, 2021

July 28, 2021

August 4, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

ROBERT EVANS PLAINITFF

VS. CAUSE NO: 2021-0081

DONALD RUSHING, SYNTHIA MUHAMMAD,

DIANNE COCHRAN, REGGIE BOWIE,

JOANN JOHNSON, LAURA EVANS, SANDRA

EVANS, DERWIN EVANS, TOVIA FELIX,

MICHELLE FINLEY, CHARLES WASHINGTON,

JEROME ARMON, RONNIE ARMON, DOROTHY

ROBIONSON, JESSIE ARMON AND ANY AND ALL

KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF

MAJOR ARMON, DECEASED and

ANY AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS OR

CORPORATIONS HAVING OR CLAIMING

ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN AND TO

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LANDS LOCATED IN

SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI:

SIXTEEN (16) ACRES OFF SOUTH SIDE OF SE ¼ OF SW ¼,

SECTION 5, TOWNSHIP 8 NORTH, RANGE 7 EAST, AND A

28 ACRES TRACT OFF THE NORTH SIDE OF NORTH ½ OF

NW ¼ OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 8 NORTH, RANGE 7 EAST,

AND THE EAST 4 ½ ACRES OFF THE 6 1/3 ACRES OFF THE

NORTH END OF NE ¼ OF NE ¼, SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 8

NORTH, RANGE 7 EAST (ALSO BELIEVED TO BE KNOWN

AS 1730 SAWMILL ROAD, LENA, MISSISSIPPI 39094) DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS

TO: ANY AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS OR CORPORATIONS HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN AND TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED LAND LOCATED IN SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Robert Evans seeking to Quiet Title on the Property described in the heading of this lawsuit.

YOU ARE REQUESTED TO MAIL OR HAND-DELIVER A COPY OF WRITTEN RESPONSE EITHER ADMITTING OR DENYING EACH ALLEGATION IN THE COMPLAINT TO: Cody W. Gibson and Wm. Scott Mullennix, 405 Tombigbee Street, Jackson, MS 39201.

THIS RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM THE DATE OF DELIVERY OF THIS SUMMONS AND COMPLAINT OR A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER THINGS DEMANDED IN THIS COMPLAINT.

YOU MUST ALSO FILE THE ORIGINAL OF YOUR RESPONSE WITH THE CLERK OF THIS COURT AS PROVIDED BY LAW.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE AND OFFICIAL SEAL, this the 12th day of July, 2021.

Lee Anne Livingston Palmer

Scott County Chancery Clerk /s/

Tanya Underwood

D.C.

July 21, July 28, and August 4, 2021

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE?S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on October 23, 2006, Chitara A. Moore and Amanda Hughes and Pernell Robert Moore executed a certain deed of trust to First American Title Insurance Co., Trustee for the use and benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for IndyMac Bank, F.S.B., a federally chartered savings bank, which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Scott, County, state of Mississippi, in Book TRUST 716, Page 32; and

WHEREAS, DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, as Trustee for HOME EQUITY MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED TRUST Series INABS 2006-E, HOME EQUITY MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES Series INABS 2006-E, the current holder and/or assignee, substituted Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC as Trustee by instrument recorded in the Chancery Clerk?s Office on March 29, 2021 in Book TRUST 960, Page 98; and

WHEREAS, Default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, as Trustee for HOME EQUITY MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED TRUST Series INABS 2006-E, HOME EQUITY MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES Series INABS 2006-E, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee in said deed of trust, will on August 11, 2021 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the main front door of the County Courthouse of Scott County in Forest, Mississippi, to the highest and best bidder for cash the following described property situated in Scott County, Mississippi, to wit:

Lot 21, Rosemead Subdivision, Part 2, City of Forrest, Mississippi, according to official plat thereof on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of said County.

I will convey only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

Substituted Trustee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

(205) 970-2233

Publication dates: July 14, 2021, July 21, 2021, July 28, 2021, August 4, 2021

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IRISH P. TOWNSEND PLAINTIFF

VS. CAUSE NO. 2021-0164

JOHELEN NIMOCK CARPENTER AND FAY BUFKIN HOLIFIELD;

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHELEN NIMOCK CARPENTER AND FAY BUFKIN HOLIFIELD; STATE OF MISSISSIPPI; SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI;

DISTRICT ATTORNEY FOR SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI;

AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS AND CORPORATIONS HAVING OR

CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN

AND TO THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND SOLD FOR

TAXES ON OCTOBER 18, 2006 PARCEL NO. 1171120000000803,

PPIN # 17884, Parcel No. 1171120000000803, Book 11B Page 754, 15.5 ACC PT NW ¼ NE ¼ of Section 12, Township 8 North, Range 7 East, Scott County, Mississippi;

AND DOES 1-75, INCLUSIVE DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Unknown Heirs of Johelen Nimock Carpenter

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Plaintiff, IRISH P. TOWNSEND.

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint to P. SHAWN HARRIS, the attorney for the plaintiff, whose post office address is Post Office Box 649, Forest, Mississippi 39074 and whose street address is 130 East Second Street, Forest, MS 39074. Your response must be mailed or delivered within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of this summons and complaint or a judgment by default will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint.

You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of the Court within a reasonable time afterward.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THIS COURT, this the 9th day of July, 2021.

CHANCERY CLERK OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY:

Diane Derrick

CLERK

July 21, July 28, and August 4, 2021

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IRISH P. TOWNSEND PLAINTIFF

VS. CAUSE NO. 2021-0164

JOHELEN NIMOCK CARPENTER AND FAY BUFKIN HOLIFIELD;

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHELEN NIMOCK CARPENTER AND FAY BUFKIN HOLIFIELD; STATE OF MISSISSIPPI; SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI;

DISTRICT ATTORNEY FOR SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI;

AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS AND CORPORATIONS HAVING OR

CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN

AND TO THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND SOLD FOR

TAXES ON OCTOBER 18, 2006 PARCEL NO. 1171120000000803,

PPIN # 17884, Parcel No. 1171120000000803, Book 11B Page 754, 15.5 ACC PT NW ¼ NE ¼ of Section 12, Township 8 North, Range 7 East, Scott County, Mississippi;

AND DOES 1-75, INCLUSIVE DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FAY BUFKIN HOLIFIELD

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Plaintiff, IRISH P. TOWNSEND.

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint to P. SHAWN HARRIS, the attorney for the plaintiff, whose post office address is Post Office Box 649, Forest, Mississippi 39074 and whose street address is 130 East Second Street, Forest, MS 39074. Your response must be mailed or delivered within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of this summons and complaint or a judgment by default will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint.

You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of the Court within a reasonable time afterward.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THIS COURT, this the 9th day of July, 2021.

CHANCERY CLERK OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY:

Diane Derrick

CLERK

July 21, July 28, and August 4, 2021

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IRISH P. TOWNSEND PLAINTIFF

VS. CAUSE NO. 2021-0164

JOHELEN NIMOCK CARPENTER AND FAY BUFKIN HOLIFIELD;

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHELEN NIMOCK CARPENTER AND FAY BUFKIN HOLIFIELD; STATE OF MISSISSIPPI; SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI;

DISTRICT ATTORNEY FOR SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI;

AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS AND CORPORATIONS HAVING OR

CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN

AND TO THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND SOLD FOR

TAXES ON OCTOBER 18, 2006 PARCEL NO. 1171120000000803,

PPIN # 17884, Parcel No. 1171120000000803, Book 11B Page 754, 15.5 ACC PT NW ¼ NE ¼ of Section 12, Township 8 North, Range 7 East, Scott County, Mississippi;

AND DOES 1-75, INCLUSIVE DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: ANY UNKNOWN PERSONS CLAIMING EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

PPIN#17884, PARCEL NO. 1171120000000803, BOOK 11B PAGE 754, 15.5 ACC PT NOW ¼ NE ¼ OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 8 NORTH, RANGE 7 EAST, SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Plaintiff, IRISH P. TOWNSEND.

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint to P. SHAWN HARRIS, the attorney for the plaintiff, whose post office address is Post Office Box 649, Forest, Mississippi 39074 and whose street address is 130 East Second Street, Forest, MS 39074. Your response must be mailed or delivered within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of this summons and complaint or a judgment by default will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint.

You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of the Court within a reasonable time afterward.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THIS COURT, this the 9th day of July, 2021.

CHANCERY CLERK OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY:

Diane Derrick

CLERK

July 21, July 28, and August 4, 20121

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IRISH P. TOWNSEND PLAINTIFF

VS. CAUSE NO. 2021-0164

JOHELEN NIMOCK CARPENTER AND FAY BUFKIN HOLIFIELD;

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHELEN NIMOCK CARPENTER AND FAY BUFKIN HOLIFIELD; STATE OF MISSISSIPPI; SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI;

DISTRICT ATTORNEY FOR SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI;

AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS AND CORPORATIONS HAVING OR

CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN

AND TO THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND SOLD FOR

TAXES ON OCTOBER 18, 2006 PARCEL NO. 1171120000000803,

PPIN # 17884, Parcel No. 1171120000000803, Book 11B Page 754, 15.5 ACC PT NW ¼ NE ¼ of Section 12, Township 8 North, Range 7 East, Scott County, Mississippi;

AND DOES 1-75, INCLUSIVE DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Fay Bufkin Holifield

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Plaintiff, IRISH P. TOWNSEND.

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint to P. SHAWN HARRIS, the attorney for the plaintiff, whose post office address is Post Office Box 649, Forest, Mississippi 39074 and whose street address is 130 East Second Street, Forest, MS 39074. Your response must be mailed or delivered within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of this summons and complaint or a judgment by default will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint.

You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of the Court within a reasonable time afterward.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THIS COURT, this the 9th day of July, 2021.

CHANCERY CLERK OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY:

Diane Derrick CLERK

July 21, July 28, and August 4, 2021

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IRISH P. TOWNSEND PLAINTIFF

VS. CAUSE NO. 2021-0164

JOHELEN NIMOCK CARPENTER AND FAY BUFKIN HOLIFIELD;

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHELEN NIMOCK CARPENTER AND FAY BUFKIN HOLIFIELD; STATE OF MISSISSIPPI; SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI;

DISTRICT ATTORNEY FOR SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI;

AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS AND CORPORATIONS HAVING OR

CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN

AND TO THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND SOLD FOR

TAXES ON OCTOBER 18, 2006 PARCEL NO. 1171120000000803,

PPIN # 17884, Parcel No. 1171120000000803, Book 11B Page 754, 15.5 ACC PT NW ¼ NE ¼ of Section 12, Township 8 North, Range 7 East, Scott County, Mississippi;

AND DOES 1-75, INCLUSIVE DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: JOHELEN NIMOCK CARPENTER

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Plaintiff, IRISH P. TOWNSEND.

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint to P. SHAWN HARRIS, the attorney for the plaintiff, whose post office address is Post Office Box 649, Forest, Mississippi 39074 and whose street address is 130 East Second Street, Forest, MS 39074. Your response must be mailed or delivered within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of this summons and complaint or a judgment by default will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint.

You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of the Court within a reasonable time afterward.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THIS COURT, this the 9th day of July, 2021.

CHANCERY CLERK OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY:Diane Derrick

CLERK

July 21, July 28, and August 4, 2021

REQUEST FOR

QUALIFICATIONS

FOR ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING SERVICES

FOR THE FOREST MUNICIPAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

07/04/2021

The Forest Municipal School District is seeking Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) for architectural and engineering design services related to the following project(s):

Renovation of Building located at 200 Cleveland St, Forest MS

Responses may be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to:

Forest Municipal School District

Renovation Project

325 Cleveland St

Forest MS 39074

Responses shall be evaluated Wednesday, August 9th at 11:00 a.m.

Note: the federally funded projects must be completed on or before September 30, 2023.

In your submittal, please include the following:

1. Firm background and history.

2. Qualifications, including resumes, of team members and any sub-consultants in the area of the projects described above.

3. Examples of experience with relevant and federally funded projects.

4. Certification that your firm or members of your firm have not been disbarred, suspended, or otherwise excluded from or ineligible for participation in federal assistant programs or activities.

If selected, the firm will be required to provide proof of insurance, Form W-9 IRS Form, and certify other federal and state requirements upon execution of a contractual agreement.

Following evaluation of the proposals, Forest Municipal School District may conduct additional interviews and may request additional information from one or more architect.

The Forest Municipal School District reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, and to evaluate the qualifications in the proposal that is most beneficial to the district.

This request is for all ESSER funded projects as approved by the Board.

Sincerely,

Dr. Karen Norwood

Superintendent of Forest

Municipal School District