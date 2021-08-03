ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Lake Town Hall
100 Front Street
Lake, MS 39092
Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Train Depot Walking Track Rehabilitation and Expansion Project (2020 SMLPC Project No.SM-19-885) will be received by the Town of Lake, herein called the ?OWNER?, at the office of Lake Town Hall, located at 100 Front Street, Lake, Mississippi 39092, until 7:00 p.m., Local Time, on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids received after this time will not be accepted and will be returned unopened.
Contract time is 120 consecutive calendar days. Liquidated damages in the amount of $200.00 will be assessed for each consecutive calendar day thereafter.
Bids must be submitted on the standard form of bid schedule and must include a Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the Bid. The successful bidder will be required to execute the standard form of Contract and Agreement, together with a 100% Performance Bond and a 100% Payment Bond, within 10 days after formal award of the contract.
The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations:
1. Clearpoint Consulting Engineers, P.A., 6652 US Highway 98, Hattiesburg, Mississippi 39402
2. Lake Town Hall, 100 Front Street, Lake, Mississippi 39092
Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained at the office of Clearpoint Consulting Engineers, P.A., located at 6652 US Highway 98, Hattiesburg, Mississippi 39402 upon payment of $100.00 for each set, NOT to be refunded.
Bids will be received only from experienced contractors who have completed similar projects as described in these contract documents. A letter shall accompany his bid listing five successfully completed projects of this type. Bidders must be qualified under Mississippi Law and show a current Certificate of Responsibility issued by the Mississippi Board of Public Contractors establishing classification as to the value and type of construction work on which he is authorized to bid.
Minority and women's business enterprises are solicited to bid on this contract as prime contractors and are encouraged to make inquiries regarding potential subcontracting opportunities, equipment, material and/or supply needs.
The Town of Lake is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Town of Lake hereby notifies all Bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement will be afforded the full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, sexual preference, marital or veteran status, or any other legally protected status in consideration for an award.
The Town of Lake reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informalities or irregularities therein.
DATES OF PUBLICATION:
August 4th, 2021
August 11th, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY OF
MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF
THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF
ANNIE LOIS PRIMM, DECEASED CAUSE NUMBER: 2021-0165
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary have been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of Annie Lois Primm on the 23rd day of July, 2021, in Cause Number 2021-0165 General Chancery Docket, Scott County, Mississippi, all persons having claims against said Estate are notified to probate the same with the Clerk of the Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.
This 23rd day of July, 2021.
/s/
BENJAMIN ALFORD
ROY NOBLE LEE, JR., MSB#1168
Lee & Lee, P.A.
Attorneys at Law
Post Office Box 370
Forest, Mississippi 39074
(601) 469-2721
Publish: August 4, 2021
August 11, 2021 and
August 18, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF J.C. LOTT
NO. 2021-0182
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF J. C. LOTT, DECEASED
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 19th day of July,
2021,
by the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi to the undersigned upon the LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF J. C. LOTT, DECEASED, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety days from the date of the first publication of this
notice or they will be forever barred.
This the 21st day of July,
2021.
DOROTHY B. STOREY EXECUTRIX
Publish
July 28, 2021
August 4, 2021
August 11, 2021
August 18, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
CHRISSY ROBINSON
PLAINTIFF
VS. Cause No. 2021-0168
MIATA ROLUNDA SHAW
DEFENDANT
AND JAMAR RANDOLPH HARRIS
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO: JAMAR RANDOLPH HARRIS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT(S)
THE COMPLAINT WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.
You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, the 27th day of August, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse, in Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the motion.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THIS COURT, this the 19th day of July, 2021.
LEE ANNE LIVINGSTON PALMER
CHANCERY CLERK, SCOTT COUNTY
By:
/s/ Diane Derrick
Deputy Clerk
July 28, August 4, and August 11, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
CHRISSY ROBINSON PLAINTIFF
VS. Cause No. 2021-0168
MIATA ROLUNDA SHAW DEFENDANT
AND JAMAR RANDOLPH HARRIS
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO: MIATA ROLUNDA SHAW
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT(S)
THE COMPLAINT WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.
You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, the 27th day of August, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse, in Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the motion.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THIS COURT, this the 19th day of July, 2021.
LEE ANNE LIVINGSTON PALMER
CHANCERY CLERK, SCOTT COUNTY
By: /s/ Diane Derrick
Deputy Clerk
July 28, August 4, and August 11, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADMINISTRATION OF
THE ESTATE OF
CALEB LEWIS CARTER, DECEASED CAUSE NUMBER: 2021-0226
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration have been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of Caleb Lewis Carter on the 12th day of July 2021, in Cause Number 2021-0226, General Chancery Docket, Scott County, Mississippi, all persons having claims against said Estate are notified to probate the same with the Clerk of the Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.
This 12th day of July, 2021.
/s/
TANYA GRIFFIN
SHOEMAKER,
ADMINISTRATRIX
J. NORMAN BROWN,
MSB#4612
LEE & LEE, P.A.
ATTORNEYS AT LAW
POST OFFICE BOX 370
FOREST, MS 39074
(601) 469-2721
Publish: July 21, 2021
July 28, 2021 and
August 4, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
HEZ JACKSON HOLLINGSWORTH, DECEASED CAUSE NO. 2021-0248
HEZ L. HOLLINGSWORTH PETITIONER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF HEZ JACKSON HOLLINGSWORTH
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 22nd day of July, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Hez Jackson Hollingsworth, deceased testate, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
This, the 22nd day of July, A.D., 2021.
/s/
Hez L. Hollingsworth, Executor
Evan L. Thompson
Thompson & Hollingsworth, P.A.
P. O. Drawer 119
Forest, MS 39074
(601) 469-3411
MSB #8179
Published: July 28, 2021
August 4, 2021
August 11, 2021
\
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
VIRGINIA ELIZABETH WELDON, DECEASED CIVIL ACTION NO. 21-53
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: The heirs at law of Virginia Elizabeth Weldon, deceased, and any and all other persons
claiming any right, title or interest in and to the estate of Virginia Elizabeth Weldon, deceased, whose last addresses, post office addresses and street addresses are unknown to the Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry, and upon whom service of process may be had by publication as prescribed by law. You have been made Respondents in the suit filed in this Court by the Petitioner, Regenna Olivia McNamee, seeking the Adjudication of the Heirs at Law of Virginia Elizabeth Weldon, Deceased. Respondents in this action other than you are: Martha Rebecca Frith and Cynthia Renee Jones.
You are summoned to appear and defend against said petition at 9:00 a.m. on the 13th day of September, 2021, before the Honorable Robert Logan, Chancellor for Scott County, Mississippi, in the courtroom of the Jasper County Chancery Courthouse in Bay Springs, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 14th day of July, 2021.
Lee Anne Livingston Palmer, Chancery Clerk
Scott County, Mississippi By: Diane Derrick, D.C.
Prepared by:
Lindsey Hill Stringer (MBN 103273) ELLIOTT LAW FIRM, P.L.L.C.
P. O. Box 110
Brandon, Mississippi 39043-0110
Telephone: 601-591-2713
Facsimile: 601-591-2714
July 21, July 28 and August 4, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND
TESTAMENT OF ALLEN STEVE GIBBS NO. 2021-0192
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ALLEN STEVE GIBBS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 22nd day of June, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Allen Steve Gibbs, deceased testate, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
This, the 12th day of July, A.D., 2021.
/s/
Evan L. Thompson
Thompson & Hollingsworth, P.A.
P. O. Drawer 119
Forest, MS 39074
(601) 469-3411
MSB #2539
Published: July 21, 2021
July 28, 2021
August 4, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
NO. 21-131
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
CHARLES W. WINDHAM
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF CHARLES W. WINDHAM
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 1st day of June, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Charles W. Windham, deceased testate, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
This, the 6th day of July, A.D., 2021.
/s/
Maria L. Windham, Executrix
Hez L. Hollingsworth
Thompson & Hollingsworth, P.A.
P. O. Drawer 119
Forest, MS 39074
(601) 469-3411
MSB #2539
Published: July 21, 2021
July 28, 2021
August 4, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
ROBERT EVANS PLAINITFF
VS. CAUSE NO: 2021-0081
DONALD RUSHING, SYNTHIA MUHAMMAD,
DIANNE COCHRAN, REGGIE BOWIE,
JOANN JOHNSON, LAURA EVANS, SANDRA
EVANS, DERWIN EVANS, TOVIA FELIX,
MICHELLE FINLEY, CHARLES WASHINGTON,
JEROME ARMON, RONNIE ARMON, DOROTHY
ROBIONSON, JESSIE ARMON AND ANY AND ALL
KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF
MAJOR ARMON, DECEASED and
ANY AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS OR
CORPORATIONS HAVING OR CLAIMING
ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN AND TO
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LANDS LOCATED IN
SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI:
SIXTEEN (16) ACRES OFF SOUTH SIDE OF SE ¼ OF SW ¼,
SECTION 5, TOWNSHIP 8 NORTH, RANGE 7 EAST, AND A
28 ACRES TRACT OFF THE NORTH SIDE OF NORTH ½ OF
NW ¼ OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 8 NORTH, RANGE 7 EAST,
AND THE EAST 4 ½ ACRES OFF THE 6 1/3 ACRES OFF THE
NORTH END OF NE ¼ OF NE ¼, SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 8
NORTH, RANGE 7 EAST (ALSO BELIEVED TO BE KNOWN
AS 1730 SAWMILL ROAD, LENA, MISSISSIPPI 39094) DEFENDANTS
SUMMONS
TO: ANY AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS OR CORPORATIONS HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN AND TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED LAND LOCATED IN SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Robert Evans seeking to Quiet Title on the Property described in the heading of this lawsuit.
YOU ARE REQUESTED TO MAIL OR HAND-DELIVER A COPY OF WRITTEN RESPONSE EITHER ADMITTING OR DENYING EACH ALLEGATION IN THE COMPLAINT TO: Cody W. Gibson and Wm. Scott Mullennix, 405 Tombigbee Street, Jackson, MS 39201.
THIS RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM THE DATE OF DELIVERY OF THIS SUMMONS AND COMPLAINT OR A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER THINGS DEMANDED IN THIS COMPLAINT.
YOU MUST ALSO FILE THE ORIGINAL OF YOUR RESPONSE WITH THE CLERK OF THIS COURT AS PROVIDED BY LAW.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE AND OFFICIAL SEAL, this the 12th day of July, 2021.
Lee Anne Livingston Palmer
Scott County Chancery Clerk /s/
Tanya Underwood
D.C.
July 21, July 28, and August 4, 2021
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE?S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, on October 23, 2006, Chitara A. Moore and Amanda Hughes and Pernell Robert Moore executed a certain deed of trust to First American Title Insurance Co., Trustee for the use and benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for IndyMac Bank, F.S.B., a federally chartered savings bank, which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Scott, County, state of Mississippi, in Book TRUST 716, Page 32; and
WHEREAS, DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, as Trustee for HOME EQUITY MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED TRUST Series INABS 2006-E, HOME EQUITY MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES Series INABS 2006-E, the current holder and/or assignee, substituted Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC as Trustee by instrument recorded in the Chancery Clerk?s Office on March 29, 2021 in Book TRUST 960, Page 98; and
WHEREAS, Default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, as Trustee for HOME EQUITY MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED TRUST Series INABS 2006-E, HOME EQUITY MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES Series INABS 2006-E, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee in said deed of trust, will on August 11, 2021 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the main front door of the County Courthouse of Scott County in Forest, Mississippi, to the highest and best bidder for cash the following described property situated in Scott County, Mississippi, to wit:
Lot 21, Rosemead Subdivision, Part 2, City of Forrest, Mississippi, according to official plat thereof on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of said County.
I will convey only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee.
Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC
Substituted Trustee
Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC
244 Inverness Center Drive
Suite 200
Birmingham, AL 35242
(205) 970-2233
Publication dates: July 14, 2021, July 21, 2021, July 28, 2021, August 4, 2021
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
IRISH P. TOWNSEND PLAINTIFF
VS. CAUSE NO. 2021-0164
JOHELEN NIMOCK CARPENTER AND FAY BUFKIN HOLIFIELD;
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHELEN NIMOCK CARPENTER AND FAY BUFKIN HOLIFIELD; STATE OF MISSISSIPPI; SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI;
DISTRICT ATTORNEY FOR SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI;
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS AND CORPORATIONS HAVING OR
CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN
AND TO THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND SOLD FOR
TAXES ON OCTOBER 18, 2006 PARCEL NO. 1171120000000803,
PPIN # 17884, Parcel No. 1171120000000803, Book 11B Page 754, 15.5 ACC PT NW ¼ NE ¼ of Section 12, Township 8 North, Range 7 East, Scott County, Mississippi;
AND DOES 1-75, INCLUSIVE DEFENDANTS
SUMMONS
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: Unknown Heirs of Johelen Nimock Carpenter
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Plaintiff, IRISH P. TOWNSEND.
You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint to P. SHAWN HARRIS, the attorney for the plaintiff, whose post office address is Post Office Box 649, Forest, Mississippi 39074 and whose street address is 130 East Second Street, Forest, MS 39074. Your response must be mailed or delivered within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of this summons and complaint or a judgment by default will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint.
You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of the Court within a reasonable time afterward.
ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THIS COURT, this the 9th day of July, 2021.
CHANCERY CLERK OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
BY:
Diane Derrick
CLERK
July 21, July 28, and August 4, 2021
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
IRISH P. TOWNSEND PLAINTIFF
VS. CAUSE NO. 2021-0164
JOHELEN NIMOCK CARPENTER AND FAY BUFKIN HOLIFIELD;
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHELEN NIMOCK CARPENTER AND FAY BUFKIN HOLIFIELD; STATE OF MISSISSIPPI; SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI;
DISTRICT ATTORNEY FOR SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI;
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS AND CORPORATIONS HAVING OR
CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN
AND TO THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND SOLD FOR
TAXES ON OCTOBER 18, 2006 PARCEL NO. 1171120000000803,
PPIN # 17884, Parcel No. 1171120000000803, Book 11B Page 754, 15.5 ACC PT NW ¼ NE ¼ of Section 12, Township 8 North, Range 7 East, Scott County, Mississippi;
AND DOES 1-75, INCLUSIVE DEFENDANTS
SUMMONS
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FAY BUFKIN HOLIFIELD
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Plaintiff, IRISH P. TOWNSEND.
You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint to P. SHAWN HARRIS, the attorney for the plaintiff, whose post office address is Post Office Box 649, Forest, Mississippi 39074 and whose street address is 130 East Second Street, Forest, MS 39074. Your response must be mailed or delivered within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of this summons and complaint or a judgment by default will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint.
You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of the Court within a reasonable time afterward.
ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THIS COURT, this the 9th day of July, 2021.
CHANCERY CLERK OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
BY:
Diane Derrick
CLERK
July 21, July 28, and August 4, 2021
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
IRISH P. TOWNSEND PLAINTIFF
VS. CAUSE NO. 2021-0164
JOHELEN NIMOCK CARPENTER AND FAY BUFKIN HOLIFIELD;
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHELEN NIMOCK CARPENTER AND FAY BUFKIN HOLIFIELD; STATE OF MISSISSIPPI; SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI;
DISTRICT ATTORNEY FOR SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI;
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS AND CORPORATIONS HAVING OR
CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN
AND TO THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND SOLD FOR
TAXES ON OCTOBER 18, 2006 PARCEL NO. 1171120000000803,
PPIN # 17884, Parcel No. 1171120000000803, Book 11B Page 754, 15.5 ACC PT NW ¼ NE ¼ of Section 12, Township 8 North, Range 7 East, Scott County, Mississippi;
AND DOES 1-75, INCLUSIVE DEFENDANTS
SUMMONS
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: ANY UNKNOWN PERSONS CLAIMING EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
PPIN#17884, PARCEL NO. 1171120000000803, BOOK 11B PAGE 754, 15.5 ACC PT NOW ¼ NE ¼ OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 8 NORTH, RANGE 7 EAST, SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Plaintiff, IRISH P. TOWNSEND.
You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint to P. SHAWN HARRIS, the attorney for the plaintiff, whose post office address is Post Office Box 649, Forest, Mississippi 39074 and whose street address is 130 East Second Street, Forest, MS 39074. Your response must be mailed or delivered within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of this summons and complaint or a judgment by default will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint.
You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of the Court within a reasonable time afterward.
ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THIS COURT, this the 9th day of July, 2021.
CHANCERY CLERK OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
BY:
Diane Derrick
CLERK
July 21, July 28, and August 4, 20121
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
IRISH P. TOWNSEND PLAINTIFF
VS. CAUSE NO. 2021-0164
JOHELEN NIMOCK CARPENTER AND FAY BUFKIN HOLIFIELD;
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHELEN NIMOCK CARPENTER AND FAY BUFKIN HOLIFIELD; STATE OF MISSISSIPPI; SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI;
DISTRICT ATTORNEY FOR SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI;
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS AND CORPORATIONS HAVING OR
CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN
AND TO THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND SOLD FOR
TAXES ON OCTOBER 18, 2006 PARCEL NO. 1171120000000803,
PPIN # 17884, Parcel No. 1171120000000803, Book 11B Page 754, 15.5 ACC PT NW ¼ NE ¼ of Section 12, Township 8 North, Range 7 East, Scott County, Mississippi;
AND DOES 1-75, INCLUSIVE DEFENDANTS
SUMMONS
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: Fay Bufkin Holifield
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Plaintiff, IRISH P. TOWNSEND.
You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint to P. SHAWN HARRIS, the attorney for the plaintiff, whose post office address is Post Office Box 649, Forest, Mississippi 39074 and whose street address is 130 East Second Street, Forest, MS 39074. Your response must be mailed or delivered within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of this summons and complaint or a judgment by default will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint.
You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of the Court within a reasonable time afterward.
ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THIS COURT, this the 9th day of July, 2021.
CHANCERY CLERK OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
BY:
Diane Derrick CLERK
July 21, July 28, and August 4, 2021
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
IRISH P. TOWNSEND PLAINTIFF
VS. CAUSE NO. 2021-0164
JOHELEN NIMOCK CARPENTER AND FAY BUFKIN HOLIFIELD;
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHELEN NIMOCK CARPENTER AND FAY BUFKIN HOLIFIELD; STATE OF MISSISSIPPI; SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI;
DISTRICT ATTORNEY FOR SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI;
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS AND CORPORATIONS HAVING OR
CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN
AND TO THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND SOLD FOR
TAXES ON OCTOBER 18, 2006 PARCEL NO. 1171120000000803,
PPIN # 17884, Parcel No. 1171120000000803, Book 11B Page 754, 15.5 ACC PT NW ¼ NE ¼ of Section 12, Township 8 North, Range 7 East, Scott County, Mississippi;
AND DOES 1-75, INCLUSIVE DEFENDANTS
SUMMONS
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: JOHELEN NIMOCK CARPENTER
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Plaintiff, IRISH P. TOWNSEND.
You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint to P. SHAWN HARRIS, the attorney for the plaintiff, whose post office address is Post Office Box 649, Forest, Mississippi 39074 and whose street address is 130 East Second Street, Forest, MS 39074. Your response must be mailed or delivered within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of this summons and complaint or a judgment by default will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint.
You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of the Court within a reasonable time afterward.
ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THIS COURT, this the 9th day of July, 2021.
CHANCERY CLERK OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
BY:Diane Derrick
CLERK
July 21, July 28, and August 4, 2021
REQUEST FOR
QUALIFICATIONS
FOR ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING SERVICES
FOR THE FOREST MUNICIPAL SCHOOL DISTRICT
07/04/2021
The Forest Municipal School District is seeking Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) for architectural and engineering design services related to the following project(s):
Renovation of Building located at 200 Cleveland St, Forest MS
Responses may be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to:
Forest Municipal School District
Renovation Project
325 Cleveland St
Forest MS 39074
Responses shall be evaluated Wednesday, August 9th at 11:00 a.m.
Note: the federally funded projects must be completed on or before September 30, 2023.
In your submittal, please include the following:
1. Firm background and history.
2. Qualifications, including resumes, of team members and any sub-consultants in the area of the projects described above.
3. Examples of experience with relevant and federally funded projects.
4. Certification that your firm or members of your firm have not been disbarred, suspended, or otherwise excluded from or ineligible for participation in federal assistant programs or activities.
If selected, the firm will be required to provide proof of insurance, Form W-9 IRS Form, and certify other federal and state requirements upon execution of a contractual agreement.
Following evaluation of the proposals, Forest Municipal School District may conduct additional interviews and may request additional information from one or more architect.
The Forest Municipal School District reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, and to evaluate the qualifications in the proposal that is most beneficial to the district.
This request is for all ESSER funded projects as approved by the Board.
Sincerely,
Dr. Karen Norwood
Superintendent of Forest
Municipal School District