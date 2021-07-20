ABANDONED VEHICLES

Pursuant to the abandoned Motor Vehicle Act the following vehicles to be sold on

August 31, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. at Wolf's Auto Sales.

2000 Alegro

VIN# 4UZ6XFBAXYCG52809

Wolf's Auto Sales

36 Taylor Rd,

Forest MS 39074

(601) 507-7855

Publish: August 11 and August 18, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Lake Town Hall

100 Front Street

Lake, MS 39092

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Train Depot Walking Track Rehabilitation and Expansion Project (2020 SMLPC Project No.SM-19-885) will be received by the Town of Lake, herein called the ?OWNER?, at the office of Lake Town Hall, located at 100 Front Street, Lake, Mississippi 39092, until 7:00 p.m., Local Time, on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids received after this time will not be accepted and will be returned unopened.

Contract time is 120 consecutive calendar days. Liquidated damages in the amount of $200.00 will be assessed for each consecutive calendar day thereafter.

Bids must be submitted on the standard form of bid schedule and must include a Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the Bid. The successful bidder will be required to execute the standard form of Contract and Agreement, together with a 100% Performance Bond and a 100% Payment Bond, within 10 days after formal award of the contract.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations:

1. Clearpoint Consulting Engineers, P.A., 6652 US Highway 98, Hattiesburg, Mississippi 39402

2. Lake Town Hall, 100 Front Street, Lake, Mississippi 39092

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained at the office of Clearpoint Consulting Engineers, P.A., located at 6652 US Highway 98, Hattiesburg, Mississippi 39402 upon payment of $100.00 for each set, NOT to be refunded.

Bids will be received only from experienced contractors who have completed similar projects as described in these contract documents. A letter shall accompany his bid listing five successfully completed projects of this type. Bidders must be qualified under Mississippi Law and show a current Certificate of Responsibility issued by the Mississippi Board of Public Contractors establishing classification as to the value and type of construction work on which he is authorized to bid.

Minority and women's business enterprises are solicited to bid on this contract as prime contractors and are encouraged to make inquiries regarding potential subcontracting opportunities, equipment, material and/or supply needs.

The Town of Lake is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Town of Lake hereby notifies all Bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement will be afforded the full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, sexual preference, marital or veteran status, or any other legally protected status in consideration for an award.

The Town of Lake reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informalities or irregularities therein.

DATES OF PUBLICATION:

August 4th, 2021

August 11th, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE CUSTODY OF

MINOR CHILD NAMED HEREIN

CIVIL ACTION FILE NUMBER 21-258

WENDY BAILEY PLAINTIFF

AND NATURAL MOTHER

SHAUNNA RENEE

REYNOLDS(ATWOOD)

VS

Unknown Father DEFENDANT

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, who is either a non-resident of the State of Mississippi or a resident of Mississippi not to be found therein after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain same.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by WENDY BAILEY AND NATURAL MOTHER SHAUNNA RENEE REYNOLDS(ATWOOD), Plaintiff, in this cause.

A hearing on the relief sought through the Complaint is set for the 1st day of October 2021. You are hereby NOTIFIED that you should be and PERSONALLY APPEAR before the Chancery Court in and for the Second District of the State of Mississippi at the Scott County Courthouse in the City of Forest, Mississippi, on the 1st day of October 2021 at 9:00 o'clock AM to show cause, if any you can, why the relief sought should not be granted.

Issued under my hand and seal of this Court, this the 6th day of August 2021.

Chancery Clerk

P. O. Box 630, Courthouse

Forest, Mississippi 39074

By: Dianne Derrick

Deputy Clerk

TODD W. SOREY, P.A.

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

P.O. BOX 1234

FOREST, MS 39074

601-469-5200

PUBLICATION DATES: 8/11/2021, 8/18/2021, 8/25/2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY OF

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF

THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF

ANNIE LOIS PRIMM, DECEASED CAUSE NUMBER: 2021-0165

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary have been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of Annie Lois Primm on the 23rd day of July, 2021, in Cause Number 2021-0165 General Chancery Docket, Scott County, Mississippi, all persons having claims against said Estate are notified to probate the same with the Clerk of the Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This 23rd day of July, 2021.

/s/

BENJAMIN ALFORD

ROY NOBLE LEE, JR., MSB#1168

Lee & Lee, P.A.

Attorneys at Law

Post Office Box 370

Forest, Mississippi 39074

(601) 469-2721

Publish: August 4, 2021

August 11, 2021 and

August 18, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF J.C. LOTT

NO. 2021-0182

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF J. C. LOTT, DECEASED

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 19th day of July,

2021,

by the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi to the undersigned upon the LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF J. C. LOTT, DECEASED, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety days from the date of the first publication of this

notice or they will be forever barred.

This the 21st day of July,

2021.

DOROTHY B. STOREY EXECUTRIX

Publish

July 28, 2021

August 4, 2021

August 11, 2021

August 18, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SCOTT COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES,

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2021-202

BY MARCUS D. DAVENPORT, AND JAYDEN KEISHUN BASS,

A MINOR , BY AND THROUGH HIS NEXT FRIEND,

MARCUS D. DAVENPORT PETITIONERS

VS.

STACY MICHELLE BASS

AND UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER RESPONDENTS

CHANCERY COURT SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: STACY MICHELLE BASS, who IS not to be found in the State of Mississippi on diligent inquiry and whose post office address IS not known to the Petitioners after diligent inquiry made by said Petitioners.

You have been made Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Scott County Department of Child Protection Services by Marcus D. Davenport, Deputy Director of Permanency, and, Jayden Keishun Bass, minor, seeking to terminate your parental rights as those rights relate to said minor and demanding that the full custody, control and authority to act on behalf of said minor be placed with the Scott County Department of Child Protection Services.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:00 A.M. ON THE 27TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER AT THE JASPER COUNTY CHANCERY COURT 1782 MS-503, PAULDING, MS. 39348 AND IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this 5th day of August, 2021.

CHANCERY CLERK OF

SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: Dianne Derrick

Deputy Clerk

Prepared By:

Kathleen Cook, MSB#102398

Special Assistant Attorney General

Office of the Attorney General

Post Office Box 220

Jackson, MS 39205

Telephone No. (601)359-4329

Email

: [email protected]

Publish: August 11, August 18 and August 25, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

SCOTT COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES,

CIVIL ACTION 21-cv-00031

BY MARCUS D. DAVENPORT, AND ARCHIE JEROME GRAYER, III, A

MINOR, BY AND THROUGH

HIS NEXT FRIEND, MARCUS D. DAVENPORT PETITIONERS

VS

.

JENNIFER LEANNE LOVETT AND ARCHIE JEROME GRAYER, JR. RESPONDENTS

CHANCERY COURT SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF SCOTT

TO: ARCHIE JEROME GRAYER, JR. who is not to be found in the State of Mississippi on diligent inquiry and whose post office address is not known to the Petitioners after diligent inquiry made by said Petitioners.

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Scott County Department of Child Protection Services by Marcus D. Davenport, Social Services Regional Director, and, Archie Jerome Grayer, III, seeking to terminate your parental rights as those rights relate to said minor child and demanding that the full custody, control and authority to act on behalf of said minor child be placed with the Scott County Department of Child Protection Services. Respondents other than you in this action are Jennifer Leanne Lovett.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. ON THE 27th DAY OF SEPTEMBER , 2021, IN THE COURTROOM OF THE JASPER COUNTY CHANCERY COURTHOUSE AT 1782 MS-503, PAULDING, MISSISSIPPI, 39348, AND IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this 5th day of August, 2021.

LEE ANN LIVINGTON PALMER, CLERK

SCOTT COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK

FOREST, MISSISSIPPI 39074

BY: Dianne Derrick Deputy Clerk

Kathleen S. Cook, MSB #102398

Office of the Attorney General

P. O. Box 220

Jackson, Mississippi 39205

Telephone No. (601) 359-4194

Fax No. (601) 359-4329

[email protected]

Publish: August 11, August 18, and August 25, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

CHRISSY ROBINSON PLAINTIFF

VS. Cause No. 2021-0168

MIATA ROLUNDA SHAW DEFENDANT

AND JAMAR RANDOLPH HARRIS

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: JAMAR RANDOLPH HARRIS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT(S)

THE COMPLAINT WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, the 27th day of August, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse, in Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the motion.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THIS COURT, this the 19th day of July, 2021.

LEE ANNE LIVINGSTON PALMER

CHANCERY CLERK, SCOTT COUNTY

By:

/s/

Diane Derrick

Deputy Clerk

July 28, August 4, and August 11, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

CHRISSY ROBINSON PLAINTIFF

VS. Cause No. 2021-0168

MIATA ROLUNDA SHAW DEFENDANT

AND JAMAR RANDOLPH HARRIS

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: MIATA ROLUNDA SHAW

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT(S)

THE COMPLAINT WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, the 27th day of August, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse, in Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the motion.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THIS COURT, this the 19th day of July, 2021.

LEE ANNE LIVINGSTON PALMER

CHANCERY CLERK, SCOTT COUNTY

By:

/s/

Diane Derrick

Deputy Clerk

July 28, August 4, and August 11, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

HEZ JACKSON HOLLINGSWORTH, DECEASED CAUSE NO. 2021-0248

HEZ L. HOLLINGSWORTH PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF HEZ JACKSON HOLLINGSWORTH

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 22nd day of July, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Hez Jackson Hollingsworth, deceased testate, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

This, the 22nd day of July, A.D., 2021.

/s/

Hez L. Hollingsworth, Executor

Evan L. Thompson

Thompson & Hollingsworth, P.A.

P. O. Drawer 119

Forest, MS 39074

(601) 469-3411

MSB #8179

Published: July 28, 2021

August 4, 2021

August 11, 2021

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Supervisors of Scott County, Mississippi until September 7, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., at the Scott County Comptroller?s Office, in the Scott County Courthouse, Forest, Mississippi for the following services:

Garbage Collection for Scott County, Mississippi

Specifications are on file with the Clerk of the Board (601-469-1926). The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

RESPECTFULLY SUBMITTED, this the 6th day of August, 2021. Lee Anne Palmer

/s/Kim Fultz

Scott County Board of Supervisors

By Lee Anne Palmer, Clerk of the Board

Publish: August 11 and August 18, 2021

NOTICE TO SATISFY A WAREHOUSEMAN'S LIEN

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to MS Statues, that the goods stored in units by occupant listed below will be sold to the highest bidder with all cost of sale.Forest Mini Storage

884 Hwy 35 S

Forest, MS 39074

Edith Sequara

P.O. Box 629

Forest, MS 39074

Any of the above contents may be removed from the sale by Forest Mini Storage or customer payment. Failure to redeem by August 19, 2021 will

result in loss of the stored

merchandise.

FOREST MINI STORAGE

884 Highway 35 South

Forest, MS 39074

Publish: August 11 and August 18, 2021

NOTICE TO SATISFY

storage liens.

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to MS laws, that the goods stored in unit by occupant listed below will be sold to the highest bidder at 1873 Hwy 80, Lawrence, MS on August 27, 2021 at 9 A.M. to satisfy liens and claims by 100 Travel Center Mini Storage with all costs of sale.

Lawanda Wilkerson

Any of the above contents may be removed by payment prior to sale.

Publish August 11, 2021

ORDINANCE # 482 AMENDING ORDINANCE # 429 AND #383 OF THE CITY OF FOREST, MISSISSIPPI PROHIBITING THE SALE, DISPLAY, OR DISCHARGE OF FIREWORKS

WITHIN THE CITY OF FOREST, MISSISSIPPI

BE IT ORDAINED by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Forest, Mississippi, as follows:

1. That Ordinance # 429 be amended to read as follows:

(a) The manufacture, sale, possession or use of common fireworks in the City shall be permitted as provided by state law, specifically, Sections 45-13-1 through 45-13-15 of the Mississippi Code Annotated 1972, as amended;

(b) No person shall ignite, discharge or "shoot" any fireworks as defined by Section 45-13-1 of the Mississippi State Code of 1972, Annotated, as amended as now enacted, or as subsequently amended, on any days of the year except between June 29 and July 5 between the hours of 10:00 a. m. and 10:00 p. m. of each year, and between December 19 and January 2 between the hours of 10:00 a. m. and 10:00 p. m. of each year, except on New Year’s Eve as hereinafter set forth;

(c) The above provisions not withstanding, fireworks may be ignited, discharged, and shot between the hours of 10:00 a. m. on New Year’s Eve Day and 1:00 a. m. on New Year’s Day of each year;

(d) This ordinance shall not apply to any fireworks display sponsored or supervised by the City of Forest or by any firm organization, or entity that holds a valid license for firework displays from the Interstate Commerce Commission;

(e) It shall be unlawful to ignite or discharge fireworks within six hundred (600) feet of any church, hospital or school, or within seventy-five (75) feet of where fireworks are stored or offered for sale. It shall also be unlawful to ignite or discharge the same within or throw the same from or into or at any motor vehicle.

(f) This ordinance is adopted pursuant to Section 45-13-13, Section 21-19-15, and other applicable provisions of the Mississippi State Code of 1972, Annotated, as amended;

(g) Any person violating this ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and may be punished by a fine of not more than $1,000.00, or by imprisonment for not more than six (6) months, or both by fine and imprisonment; and

(h) Each day this ordinance is violated shall constitute a separate offense under this ordinance.

2. This Ordinance shall go into effect immediately upon its passage, the public interest requiring, but this Ordinance shall be published in the Scott County Times, as provided by law.

ORDAINED, this the 3rd day of August, 2021.

/s/NANCY N. CHAMBERS, MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ FAYE JOHNSTON, CITY CLERK

Publish: August 11, 2021

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF SCOTT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DONALD SCOTT THOMAS, DECEASED:

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 14th day of July, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi, to the undersigned, upon the Estate of Donald Scott Thomas, deceased, late of Scott County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration, according to law, within ninety days from the date this Notice is first published or they will be forever barred.

This the 4th day of August, 2021.

/s/ Glenda Thomas, Administrator of the Estate of Donald Scott Thomas

Publish: August 11, August 18 and August 25, 2021

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF SCOTT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JACKIE CLARK, DECEASED

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 14th day of June, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi, to the undersigned, upon the Estate of Jackie Clark, deceased, late of Scott County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration, according to law, within ninety days from the date this Notice is first published or they will be forever barred.

This the 4th day of August, 2021.

/s/ Carolyn A. Rogers, Co-Executrix of the Estate of Jackie Clark, deceased

/s/Angela J. Rogers-Proctor, Co-Executrix of the Estate of Jackie Clark, deceased

Publish: August 11, August 18, and August 25, 2011

THE FOLLOWING VEHICLES

will be sold on August 25, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Sistrunk Sales 819 West Third Street

Forest, MS 39074

2017 Yamaha Four Wheeler

July 7, 2021, July 14, 2021 and July 21, 2021