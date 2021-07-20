ABANDONED VEHICLES
Pursuant to the abandoned Motor Vehicle Act the following vehicles to be sold on
August 31, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. at Wolf's Auto Sales.
2000 Alegro
VIN# 4UZ6XFBAXYCG52809
Wolf's Auto Sales
36 Taylor Rd,
Forest MS 39074
(601) 507-7855
Publish: August 11 and August 18, 2021
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Lake Town Hall
100 Front Street
Lake, MS 39092
Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Train Depot Walking Track Rehabilitation and Expansion Project (2020 SMLPC Project No.SM-19-885) will be received by the Town of Lake, herein called the ?OWNER?, at the office of Lake Town Hall, located at 100 Front Street, Lake, Mississippi 39092, until 7:00 p.m., Local Time, on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids received after this time will not be accepted and will be returned unopened.
Contract time is 120 consecutive calendar days. Liquidated damages in the amount of $200.00 will be assessed for each consecutive calendar day thereafter.
Bids must be submitted on the standard form of bid schedule and must include a Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the Bid. The successful bidder will be required to execute the standard form of Contract and Agreement, together with a 100% Performance Bond and a 100% Payment Bond, within 10 days after formal award of the contract.
The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations:
1. Clearpoint Consulting Engineers, P.A., 6652 US Highway 98, Hattiesburg, Mississippi 39402
2. Lake Town Hall, 100 Front Street, Lake, Mississippi 39092
Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained at the office of Clearpoint Consulting Engineers, P.A., located at 6652 US Highway 98, Hattiesburg, Mississippi 39402 upon payment of $100.00 for each set, NOT to be refunded.
Bids will be received only from experienced contractors who have completed similar projects as described in these contract documents. A letter shall accompany his bid listing five successfully completed projects of this type. Bidders must be qualified under Mississippi Law and show a current Certificate of Responsibility issued by the Mississippi Board of Public Contractors establishing classification as to the value and type of construction work on which he is authorized to bid.
Minority and women's business enterprises are solicited to bid on this contract as prime contractors and are encouraged to make inquiries regarding potential subcontracting opportunities, equipment, material and/or supply needs.
The Town of Lake is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Town of Lake hereby notifies all Bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement will be afforded the full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, sexual preference, marital or veteran status, or any other legally protected status in consideration for an award.
The Town of Lake reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informalities or irregularities therein.
DATES OF PUBLICATION:
August 4th, 2021
August 11th, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY
MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE CUSTODY OF
MINOR CHILD NAMED HEREIN
CIVIL ACTION FILE NUMBER 21-258
WENDY BAILEY PLAINTIFF
AND NATURAL MOTHER
SHAUNNA RENEE
REYNOLDS(ATWOOD)
VS
Unknown Father DEFENDANT
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, who is either a non-resident of the State of Mississippi or a resident of Mississippi not to be found therein after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain same.
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by WENDY BAILEY AND NATURAL MOTHER SHAUNNA RENEE REYNOLDS(ATWOOD), Plaintiff, in this cause.
A hearing on the relief sought through the Complaint is set for the 1st day of October 2021. You are hereby NOTIFIED that you should be and PERSONALLY APPEAR before the Chancery Court in and for the Second District of the State of Mississippi at the Scott County Courthouse in the City of Forest, Mississippi, on the 1st day of October 2021 at 9:00 o'clock AM to show cause, if any you can, why the relief sought should not be granted.
Issued under my hand and seal of this Court, this the 6th day of August 2021.
Chancery Clerk
P. O. Box 630, Courthouse
Forest, Mississippi 39074
By: Dianne Derrick
Deputy Clerk
TODD W. SOREY, P.A.
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
P.O. BOX 1234
FOREST, MS 39074
601-469-5200
PUBLICATION DATES: 8/11/2021, 8/18/2021, 8/25/2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY OF
MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF
THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF
ANNIE LOIS PRIMM, DECEASED CAUSE NUMBER: 2021-0165
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary have been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of Annie Lois Primm on the 23rd day of July, 2021, in Cause Number 2021-0165 General Chancery Docket, Scott County, Mississippi, all persons having claims against said Estate are notified to probate the same with the Clerk of the Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.
This 23rd day of July, 2021.
/s/
BENJAMIN ALFORD
ROY NOBLE LEE, JR., MSB#1168
Lee & Lee, P.A.
Attorneys at Law
Post Office Box 370
Forest, Mississippi 39074
(601) 469-2721
Publish: August 4, 2021
August 11, 2021 and
August 18, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF J.C. LOTT
NO. 2021-0182
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF J. C. LOTT, DECEASED
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 19th day of July,
2021,
by the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi to the undersigned upon the LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF J. C. LOTT, DECEASED, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety days from the date of the first publication of this
notice or they will be forever barred.
This the 21st day of July,
2021.
DOROTHY B. STOREY EXECUTRIX
Publish
July 28, 2021
August 4, 2021
August 11, 2021
August 18, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
SCOTT COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES,
CIVIL ACTION NO. 2021-202
BY MARCUS D. DAVENPORT, AND JAYDEN KEISHUN BASS,
A MINOR , BY AND THROUGH HIS NEXT FRIEND,
MARCUS D. DAVENPORT PETITIONERS
VS.
STACY MICHELLE BASS
AND UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER RESPONDENTS
CHANCERY COURT SUMMONS
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: STACY MICHELLE BASS, who IS not to be found in the State of Mississippi on diligent inquiry and whose post office address IS not known to the Petitioners after diligent inquiry made by said Petitioners.
You have been made Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Scott County Department of Child Protection Services by Marcus D. Davenport, Deputy Director of Permanency, and, Jayden Keishun Bass, minor, seeking to terminate your parental rights as those rights relate to said minor and demanding that the full custody, control and authority to act on behalf of said minor be placed with the Scott County Department of Child Protection Services.
YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:00 A.M. ON THE 27TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER AT THE JASPER COUNTY CHANCERY COURT 1782 MS-503, PAULDING, MS. 39348 AND IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.
ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this 5th day of August, 2021.
CHANCERY CLERK OF
SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
BY: Dianne Derrick
Deputy Clerk
Prepared By:
Kathleen Cook, MSB#102398
Special Assistant Attorney General
Office of the Attorney General
Post Office Box 220
Jackson, MS 39205
Telephone No. (601)359-4329
Email
: [email protected]
Publish: August 11, August 18 and August 25, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
SCOTT COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES,
CIVIL ACTION 21-cv-00031
BY MARCUS D. DAVENPORT, AND ARCHIE JEROME GRAYER, III, A
MINOR, BY AND THROUGH
HIS NEXT FRIEND, MARCUS D. DAVENPORT PETITIONERS
VS
.
JENNIFER LEANNE LOVETT AND ARCHIE JEROME GRAYER, JR. RESPONDENTS
CHANCERY COURT SUMMONS
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF SCOTT
TO: ARCHIE JEROME GRAYER, JR. who is not to be found in the State of Mississippi on diligent inquiry and whose post office address is not known to the Petitioners after diligent inquiry made by said Petitioners.
You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Scott County Department of Child Protection Services by Marcus D. Davenport, Social Services Regional Director, and, Archie Jerome Grayer, III, seeking to terminate your parental rights as those rights relate to said minor child and demanding that the full custody, control and authority to act on behalf of said minor child be placed with the Scott County Department of Child Protection Services. Respondents other than you in this action are Jennifer Leanne Lovett.
YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. ON THE 27th DAY OF SEPTEMBER , 2021, IN THE COURTROOM OF THE JASPER COUNTY CHANCERY COURTHOUSE AT 1782 MS-503, PAULDING, MISSISSIPPI, 39348, AND IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.
ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this 5th day of August, 2021.
LEE ANN LIVINGTON PALMER, CLERK
SCOTT COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK
FOREST, MISSISSIPPI 39074
BY: Dianne Derrick Deputy Clerk
Kathleen S. Cook, MSB #102398
Office of the Attorney General
P. O. Box 220
Jackson, Mississippi 39205
Telephone No. (601) 359-4194
Fax No. (601) 359-4329
[email protected]
Publish: August 11, August 18, and August 25, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
CHRISSY ROBINSON PLAINTIFF
VS. Cause No. 2021-0168
MIATA ROLUNDA SHAW DEFENDANT
AND JAMAR RANDOLPH HARRIS
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO: JAMAR RANDOLPH HARRIS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT(S)
THE COMPLAINT WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.
You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, the 27th day of August, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse, in Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the motion.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THIS COURT, this the 19th day of July, 2021.
LEE ANNE LIVINGSTON PALMER
CHANCERY CLERK, SCOTT COUNTY
By:
/s/
Diane Derrick
Deputy Clerk
July 28, August 4, and August 11, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
CHRISSY ROBINSON PLAINTIFF
VS. Cause No. 2021-0168
MIATA ROLUNDA SHAW DEFENDANT
AND JAMAR RANDOLPH HARRIS
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO: MIATA ROLUNDA SHAW
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT(S)
THE COMPLAINT WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.
You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, the 27th day of August, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse, in Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the motion.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THIS COURT, this the 19th day of July, 2021.
LEE ANNE LIVINGSTON PALMER
CHANCERY CLERK, SCOTT COUNTY
By:
/s/
Diane Derrick
Deputy Clerk
July 28, August 4, and August 11, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
HEZ JACKSON HOLLINGSWORTH, DECEASED CAUSE NO. 2021-0248
HEZ L. HOLLINGSWORTH PETITIONER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF HEZ JACKSON HOLLINGSWORTH
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 22nd day of July, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Hez Jackson Hollingsworth, deceased testate, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
This, the 22nd day of July, A.D., 2021.
/s/
Hez L. Hollingsworth, Executor
Evan L. Thompson
Thompson & Hollingsworth, P.A.
P. O. Drawer 119
Forest, MS 39074
(601) 469-3411
MSB #8179
Published: July 28, 2021
August 4, 2021
August 11, 2021
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Supervisors of Scott County, Mississippi until September 7, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., at the Scott County Comptroller?s Office, in the Scott County Courthouse, Forest, Mississippi for the following services:
Garbage Collection for Scott County, Mississippi
Specifications are on file with the Clerk of the Board (601-469-1926). The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
RESPECTFULLY SUBMITTED, this the 6th day of August, 2021. Lee Anne Palmer
/s/Kim Fultz
Scott County Board of Supervisors
By Lee Anne Palmer, Clerk of the Board
Publish: August 11 and August 18, 2021
NOTICE TO SATISFY A WAREHOUSEMAN'S LIEN
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to MS Statues, that the goods stored in units by occupant listed below will be sold to the highest bidder with all cost of sale.Forest Mini Storage
884 Hwy 35 S
Forest, MS 39074
Edith Sequara
P.O. Box 629
Forest, MS 39074
Any of the above contents may be removed from the sale by Forest Mini Storage or customer payment. Failure to redeem by August 19, 2021 will
result in loss of the stored
merchandise.
FOREST MINI STORAGE
884 Highway 35 South
Forest, MS 39074
Publish: August 11 and August 18, 2021
NOTICE TO SATISFY
storage liens.
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to MS laws, that the goods stored in unit by occupant listed below will be sold to the highest bidder at 1873 Hwy 80, Lawrence, MS on August 27, 2021 at 9 A.M. to satisfy liens and claims by 100 Travel Center Mini Storage with all costs of sale.
Lawanda Wilkerson
Any of the above contents may be removed by payment prior to sale.
Publish August 11, 2021
ORDINANCE # 482 AMENDING ORDINANCE # 429 AND #383 OF THE CITY OF FOREST, MISSISSIPPI PROHIBITING THE SALE, DISPLAY, OR DISCHARGE OF FIREWORKS
WITHIN THE CITY OF FOREST, MISSISSIPPI
BE IT ORDAINED by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Forest, Mississippi, as follows:
1. That Ordinance # 429 be amended to read as follows:
(a) The manufacture, sale, possession or use of common fireworks in the City shall be permitted as provided by state law, specifically, Sections 45-13-1 through 45-13-15 of the Mississippi Code Annotated 1972, as amended;
(b) No person shall ignite, discharge or "shoot" any fireworks as defined by Section 45-13-1 of the Mississippi State Code of 1972, Annotated, as amended as now enacted, or as subsequently amended, on any days of the year except between June 29 and July 5 between the hours of 10:00 a. m. and 10:00 p. m. of each year, and between December 19 and January 2 between the hours of 10:00 a. m. and 10:00 p. m. of each year, except on New Year’s Eve as hereinafter set forth;
(c) The above provisions not withstanding, fireworks may be ignited, discharged, and shot between the hours of 10:00 a. m. on New Year’s Eve Day and 1:00 a. m. on New Year’s Day of each year;
(d) This ordinance shall not apply to any fireworks display sponsored or supervised by the City of Forest or by any firm organization, or entity that holds a valid license for firework displays from the Interstate Commerce Commission;
(e) It shall be unlawful to ignite or discharge fireworks within six hundred (600) feet of any church, hospital or school, or within seventy-five (75) feet of where fireworks are stored or offered for sale. It shall also be unlawful to ignite or discharge the same within or throw the same from or into or at any motor vehicle.
(f) This ordinance is adopted pursuant to Section 45-13-13, Section 21-19-15, and other applicable provisions of the Mississippi State Code of 1972, Annotated, as amended;
(g) Any person violating this ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and may be punished by a fine of not more than $1,000.00, or by imprisonment for not more than six (6) months, or both by fine and imprisonment; and
(h) Each day this ordinance is violated shall constitute a separate offense under this ordinance.
2. This Ordinance shall go into effect immediately upon its passage, the public interest requiring, but this Ordinance shall be published in the Scott County Times, as provided by law.
ORDAINED, this the 3rd day of August, 2021.
/s/NANCY N. CHAMBERS, MAYOR
ATTEST:
/s/ FAYE JOHNSTON, CITY CLERK
Publish: August 11, 2021
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF SCOTT
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DONALD SCOTT THOMAS, DECEASED:
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 14th day of July, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi, to the undersigned, upon the Estate of Donald Scott Thomas, deceased, late of Scott County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration, according to law, within ninety days from the date this Notice is first published or they will be forever barred.
This the 4th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Glenda Thomas, Administrator of the Estate of Donald Scott Thomas
Publish: August 11, August 18 and August 25, 2021
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF SCOTT
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JACKIE CLARK, DECEASED
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 14th day of June, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi, to the undersigned, upon the Estate of Jackie Clark, deceased, late of Scott County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration, according to law, within ninety days from the date this Notice is first published or they will be forever barred.
This the 4th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Carolyn A. Rogers, Co-Executrix of the Estate of Jackie Clark, deceased
/s/Angela J. Rogers-Proctor, Co-Executrix of the Estate of Jackie Clark, deceased
Publish: August 11, August 18, and August 25, 2011
THE FOLLOWING VEHICLES
will be sold on August 25, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Sistrunk Sales 819 West Third Street
Forest, MS 39074
2017 Yamaha Four Wheeler
July 7, 2021, July 14, 2021 and July 21, 2021