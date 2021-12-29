N THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
CAUSE NO. 21-385
HERMELINDA JIMENEZ PETITIONER
V.
ARTURO ROSARIO RESPONDENT
RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF SCOTT
TO: Respondent Arturo Rosario, non-resident of the State of Mississippi, or not to be found therein, and whose residence, post office, and street address is unknown to Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry:
You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Hermelinda Jimenez Tomas, Petitioner herein, seeking the sole legal and sole physical custody of Jose Arturo Estuardo Rosario Jimenez; Ingrid Davana Rosario Jimenez; and Mayko Neftaly Rosario Jimenez, minor children. There are no other Respondents other than yourself. You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 AM on March 4, 2022, at the courtroom of the Scott County Courthouse, located in Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 10th day of December, 2021.
Hon. Lee Anne Livingston Palmer
Chancery Clerk, Scott County, Mississippi
BY:Diane Derrick, D.C.
(seal)
Requested By:
John B. Hunt, IV, MSB#103847
Hunt Law Firm, PLLC
318 South State Street
Jackson, MS 39201
Tel: 601-214-3211
email: jack@jbhlegal.com
Publish: December 29, 2021, January 5, 2022 and January 12, 2022