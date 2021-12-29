N THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

CAUSE NO. 21-385

HERMELINDA JIMENEZ PETITIONER

V.

ARTURO ROSARIO RESPONDENT

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF SCOTT

TO: Respondent Arturo Rosario, non-resident of the State of Mississippi, or not to be found therein, and whose residence, post office, and street address is unknown to Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry:

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Hermelinda Jimenez Tomas, Petitioner herein, seeking the sole legal and sole physical custody of Jose Arturo Estuardo Rosario Jimenez; Ingrid Davana Rosario Jimenez; and Mayko Neftaly Rosario Jimenez, minor children. There are no other Respondents other than yourself. You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 AM on March 4, 2022, at the courtroom of the Scott County Courthouse, located in Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 10th day of December, 2021.

Hon. Lee Anne Livingston Palmer

Chancery Clerk, Scott County, Mississippi

BY:Diane Derrick, D.C.

(seal)

Requested By:

John B. Hunt, IV, MSB#103847

Hunt Law Firm, PLLC

318 South State Street

Jackson, MS 39201

Tel: 601-214-3211

email: jack@jbhlegal.com

Publish: December 29, 2021, January 5, 2022 and January 12, 2022